Falcons release depth chart with a change at safety

The Falcons' lineup is set for the upcoming matchup with the Panthers with a change at safety

Oct 06, 2020 at 04:40 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons (0-4) lineup is set for the upcoming NFC South clash against the Carolina Panthers (2-2). The main change this week is at safety with Damontae Kazee suffering an Achilles injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the season.

OFFENSE

What's changed: No changes have been made since Week 4.

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
QB Matt Ryan Matt Schaub
WR Julio Jones Christian Blake
WR Calvin Ridley Olamide Zaccheaus
WR Russell Gage Brandon Powell
TE Hayden Hurst Jaeden Graham Luke Stocker
RB Todd Gurley, Keith Smith (FB) Brian Hill Ito Smith
LT Jake Matthews Matt Gono
LG James Carpenter Matt Hennessy
C Alex Mack Justin McCray
RG Chris Lindstrom
RT Kaleb McGary

DEFENSE

What's changed: Kazee will be placed on injured reserve and Sharrod Neasman will take his place in the starting lineup.

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DE Takk McKinley Allen Bailey Charles Harris
DT Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson Deadrin Senat
DT Tyeler Davison John Cominsky
DE Dante Fowler Jr. Steven Means Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB Deion Jones LaRoy Reynolds
LB Foye Oluokun Mykal Walker
CB Kendall Sheffield Blidi Wreh-Wilson
CB Isaiah Oliver Jordan Miller
S Ricardo Allen
S Keanu Neal Jaylinn Hawkins
S Sharrod Neasman Damontae Kazee

SPECIAL TEAMS

What's changed: No changes have been made from Week 4.

Table inside Article
Position Starter
K Younghoe Koo
P Sterling Hofrichter
LS Josh Harris
KR Olamide Zaccheaus
PR Brandon Powell
Holder Sterling Hofrichter
KO Younghoe Koo

