Report: Damontae Kazee tore Achilles vs. Packers

Kazee went to the turf midway through the second quarter in apparent pain. The injury was not the result of contact, and Kazee made to grab his lower calf immediately upon falling to the ground. He was carted off the field shortly thereafter.

"It's definitely a serious injury and that's certainly…we'll confirm that tomorrow," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said after the game. "But let's wait until then when we get all the information. But definitely a serious injury."