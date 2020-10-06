Report: Damontae Kazee tore Achilles vs. Packers

According to a tweet by ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler, Falcons safety Damontae Kazee suffered a torn Achilles during the team's 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football."
Kazee went to the turf midway through the second quarter in apparent pain. The injury was not the result of contact, and Kazee made to grab his lower calf immediately upon falling to the ground. He was carted off the field shortly thereafter.
"It's definitely a serious injury and that's certainly…we'll confirm that tomorrow," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said after the game. "But let's wait until then when we get all the information. But definitely a serious injury."
Atlanta entered Monday's game already down starting safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal, who are dealing with elbow and hamstring injuries, respectively. In addition to losing Kazee during the contest, rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins also left the game due to injury and did not return. Against the depleted Falcons secondary, Aaron Rodgers completed over 80 percent of his passes for four touchdowns and no interceptions.