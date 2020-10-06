Report: Damontae Kazee tore Achilles vs. Packers

According to a tweet by ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler, Falcons safety Damontae Kazee suffered a torn Achilles during the team's 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers

Oct 06, 2020 at 01:30 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20201005_ATLatGB_MB1_5370
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

According to a tweet by ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler, Falcons safety Damontae Kazee suffered a torn Achilles during the team's 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football."

Kazee went to the turf midway through the second quarter in apparent pain. The injury was not the result of contact, and Kazee made to grab his lower calf immediately upon falling to the ground. He was carted off the field shortly thereafter.

"It's definitely a serious injury and that's certainly…we'll confirm that tomorrow," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said after the game. "But let's wait until then when we get all the information. But definitely a serious injury."

Atlanta entered Monday's game already down starting safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal, who are dealing with elbow and hamstring injuries, respectively. In addition to losing Kazee during the contest, rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins also left the game due to injury and did not return. Against the depleted Falcons secondary, Aaron Rodgers completed over 80 percent of his passes for four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Related Content

news

Falcons next opponent: Everything to know about the Carolina Panthers 

Get to know more about the Falcons' upcoming opponent, the Carolina Panthers
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Top three spots unchanged as Cowboys, Falcons, Texans tumble

The Falcons drop four spots following loss to Packers on Monday night
news

Early Bird Report: Too early for Falcons to make decision on Julio Jones

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

Tabeek: Falcons must find a way when Matt Ryan isn't Superman

The 35-year-old signal caller was the Falcons' best player against the Packers, and that wasn't nearly enough
news

Todd Gurley on Falcons 0-4 start: Something has to give

Todd Gurley reacts to Atlanta's 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers saying the Falcons need to turn it up a notch 
news

Falcons remain winless after prime-time matchup with Packers

Atlanta falls to 0-4 after coming up short against Green Bay on Monday night
news

Damontae Kazee ruled out with Achilles injury

Kazee has been Atlanta's primary centerfield safety, but he's the latest member of this secondary to exit the lineup
news

Julio Jones becomes Falcons' all-time receptions leader

With 809 career receptions, Jones surpasses Falcons Ring of Honor member Roddy White
news

Pre-game burning questions: Falcons need three-phase victory vs. Packers

Matt Tabeek, Kelsey Conway and Will McFadden discuss some of the key storylines for an important Falcons game
news

Falcons-Packers inactives: Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley will play

The Atlanta Falcons will have their top two wide receivers available for a crucial matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night
news

Falcons add kicker Elliott Fry to active roster

The Atlanta Falcons have added three players to their active roster ahead of Monday night's game against the Packers

Top News

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Top three spots unchanged as Cowboys, Falcons, Texans tumble

Tabeek: Falcons must find a way when Matt Ryan isn't Superman

Falcons remain winless after prime-time matchup with Packers

Julio Jones becomes Falcons' all-time receptions leader

Advertising