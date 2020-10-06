Damontae Kazee ruled out with Achilles injury

The Atlanta Falcons entered Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers down two safeties with Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen ruled out due to injury, and they lost their third starter at the position midway through the second quarter when Damontae Kazee fell to the turf grabbing the back of his leg.
Kazee has been Atlanta's primary centerfield safety, but he's the latest member of this secondary to exit the lineup. In addition to missing Neal and Allen, the Falcons also entered Monday night's game down cornerbacks A.J. Terrell, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Darqueze Dennard, who went on injured reserve last week with a hamstring injury.
The Falcons officially ruled Kazee out for the remainder of the game with an Achilles injury.
