Falcons activate A.J. Terrell off reserve/COVID-19 list

A starter entering the season, Terrell showed improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 and is an important figure for the Falcons' defense moving forward

Oct 08, 2020 at 12:36 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AJAF2020_Gameday_Transactions_TEMPLATE

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that they have activated rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell off of the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Terrell, the team's first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, went on the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to Atlanta's game against the Chicago Bears and also missed the prime-time matchup with the Green Bay Packers. A starter entering the season, Terrell showed improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 and is an important figure for the Falcons' defense moving forward.

Atlanta's has dealt with injuries in the secondary in recent weeks, having to place starting cornerback Darqueze Dennard and starting safety Damontae Kazee on injured reserve in back-to-back weeks. Falcons defensive coordinator said Wednesday, "We can't wait to see him," while discussing Terrell's possibly return.

Terrell recorded 11 tackles in his first two NFL games, and it remains to be seen if he'll return to the lineup for Atlanta's Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers currently boast the league's No. 8 passing attack and a trio of talented wide receivers.

