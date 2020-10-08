Falcons activate A.J. Terrell off reserve/COVID-19 list

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that they have activated rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell off of the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Terrell, the team's first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, went on the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to Atlanta's game against the Chicago Bears and also missed the prime-time matchup with the Green Bay Packers. A starter entering the season, Terrell showed improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 and is an important figure for the Falcons' defense moving forward.

Atlanta's has dealt with injuries in the secondary in recent weeks, having to place starting cornerback Darqueze Dennard and starting safety Damontae Kazee on injured reserve in back-to-back weeks. Falcons defensive coordinator said Wednesday, "We can't wait to see him," while discussing Terrell's possibly return.