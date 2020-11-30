NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 10 pick

The NFL Draft order has been updated and top four teams from a week ago remain the same: New York Jets (0-11), Jacksonville Jaguars (1-10) and Cincinnati Bengals (2-8-1) and the Dallas Cowboys (3-8).

As a result of their 43-6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the Falcons improve to to 4-7 on the year and currently hold the No. 10 spot in the updated order. Atlanta is one of six teams with four wins, but that could change following Monday night's game between the Seattle Seahawks (7-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1). The Carolina Panthers, Washington Football Team, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos are the others. The Miami Dolphins have two first-round picks, including Texans' first-round pick.

RELATED CONTENT

The order is decided by the strength of schedule of their opponents. Other tebreakers include division tiebreakers, conference tiebreakers, interconference tiebreakers and then a coin toss.