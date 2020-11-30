NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 10 pick

The NFL Draft order has been updated and top four teams from a week ago remain the same: New York Jets (0-11), Jacksonville Jaguars (1-10) and Cincinnati Bengals (2-8-1) and the Dallas Cowboys (3-8).
As a result of their 43-6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the Falcons improve to to 4-7 on the year and currently hold the No. 10 spot in the updated order. Atlanta is one of six teams with four wins, but that could change following Monday night's game between the Seattle Seahawks (7-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1). The Carolina Panthers, Washington Football Team, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos are the others. The Miami Dolphins have two first-round picks, including Texans' first-round pick.
RELATED CONTENT
The order is decided by the strength of schedule of their opponents. Other tebreakers include division tiebreakers, conference tiebreakers, interconference tiebreakers and then a coin toss.
Below is the draft order of the 18 teams (according to Tankathon) that would not make the playoffs if the season ended today. Remember, the NFL expanded the playoff format to seven teams from each conference beginning this year.
Current draft order 1-18:
Schedule: vs. Raiders, at Seahawks, at Rams, vs. Browns, at Patriots
Schedule: at Vikings, vs. Titans, at Ravens, vs. Bears, at Colts
Schedule: at Dolphins, vs. Cowboys, vs. Steelers, at Texans, vs. Ravens
Schedule: at Ravens, at Bengals, vs. 49ers, vs. Eagles, at Giants
Schedule: vs. Patriots, vs. Falcons, at Raiders, vs. Broncos, at Chiefs
Schedule: BYE, vs. Broncos, at Packers, at Washington, vs. Saints
Schedule: vs. Seattle, at Green Bay, vs. New Orleans, at Arizona, at Dallas, vs. Washington
Schedule: at Steelers, at 49ers, vs. Steelers, vs. Panthers, at Eagles
Schedule: at Bears, vs. Packers, at Titans, vs. Bucs, vs. Vikings
Schedule: vs. Saints, at Chargers, vs. Bucs, at Chiefs, at Bucs
Texans schedule: vs. Colts, at Bears, at Colts, vs. Bengals, vs. Titans
Schedule: at Chiefs, at Panthers, vs. Bills, at Chargers, vs. Raiders
Schedule: vs. Jaguars, at Bucs, vs. Bears, at Saints, at Lions
Schedule: vs. Lions, vs. Texans, at Vikings, at Jaguars, vs. Packers
Schedule: at Chargers, at Rams, at Dolphins, vs. Bills, vs. Jets
Schedule: vs. Bills, vs. Washington, at Cowboys, at Cardinals, vs. Seahawks
Schedule: at NY Jets, vs. Indianapolis, vs. LA Chargers, vs. Miami, at Denver
Schedule: vs. Cowboys, at Browns, vs. Jaguars, vs. Giants, at Bengals