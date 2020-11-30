NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 10 pick

Atlanta has never held the 10th overall pick in its draft history 

Nov 30, 2020 at 10:11 AM
AP_20090206994998
AP Photo/Perry Knotts

The NFL Draft order has been updated and top four teams from a week ago remain the same: New York Jets (0-11), Jacksonville Jaguars (1-10) and Cincinnati Bengals (2-8-1) and the Dallas Cowboys (3-8).

As a result of their 43-6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the Falcons improve to to 4-7 on the year and currently hold the No. 10 spot in the updated order. Atlanta is one of six teams with four wins, but that could change following Monday night's game between the Seattle Seahawks (7-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1). The Carolina Panthers, Washington Football Team, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos are the others. The Miami Dolphins have two first-round picks, including Texans' first-round pick.

The order is decided by the strength of schedule of their opponents. Other tebreakers include division tiebreakers, conference tiebreakers, interconference tiebreakers and then a coin toss.

Below is the draft order of the 18 teams (according to Tankathon) that would not make the playoffs if the season ended today. Remember, the NFL expanded the playoff format to seven teams from each conference beginning this year.

Current draft order 1-18:

(0-11)
1
Jets_table
New York Jets
Strength of schedule: .589

Schedule: vs. Raiders, at Seahawks, at Rams, vs. Browns, at Patriots

(1-10)
2
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Strength of schedule: .555

Schedule: at Vikings, vs. Titans, at Ravens, vs. Bears, at Colts

(2-8-1)
3
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Strength of schedule: .541

Schedule: at Dolphins, vs. Cowboys, vs. Steelers, at Texans, vs. Ravens

(3-8)
4
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Strength of schedule: .488

Schedule: at Ravens, at Bengals, vs. 49ers, vs. Eagles, at Giants

(3-8)
5
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Strength of schedule: .492

Schedule: vs. Patriots, vs. Falcons, at Raiders, vs. Broncos, at Chiefs

(4-8)
6
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Strength of schedule: .534

Schedule: BYE, vs. Broncos, at Packers, at Washington, vs. Saints

(3-6-1)
7
Eagles_table
Philadelphia Eagles
Strength of schedule: .523

Schedule: vs. Seattle, at Green Bay, vs. New Orleans, at Arizona, at Dallas, vs. Washington

(4-7)
8
Washington_table
Washington Football Team
Strength of schedule: .468

Schedule: at Steelers, at 49ers, vs. Steelers, vs. Panthers, at Eagles

(4-7)
9
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Strength of schedule: .506

Schedule: at Bears, vs. Packers, at Titans, vs. Bucs, vs. Vikings

(4-7)
10
Falcons_Table
Atlanta Falcons
Strength of schedule: .531

Schedule: vs. Saints, at Chargers, vs. Bucs, at Chiefs, at Bucs

(7-4)
11
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans)
Texans (4-7) strength of schedule: .549

Texans schedule: vs. Colts, at Bears, at Colts, vs. Bengals, vs. Titans

(4-7)
12
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Strength of schedule: .565

Schedule: at Chiefs, at Panthers, vs. Bills, at Chargers, vs. Raiders

(5-6)
13
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Strength of schedule: .497

Schedule: vs. Jaguars, at Bucs, vs. Bears, at Saints, at Lions

(5-6)
14
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Strength of schedule: .500

Schedule: vs. Lions, vs. Texans, at Vikings, at Jaguars, vs. Packers

(5-6)
15
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Strength of schedule: .506

Schedule: at Chargers, at Rams, at Dolphins, vs. Bills, vs. Jets

(5-6)
16
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
Strength of schedule: .529

Schedule: vs. Bills, vs. Washington, at Cowboys, at Cardinals, vs. Seahawks

(6-5)
17
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Strength of schedule: .522

Schedule: at NY Jets, vs. Indianapolis, vs. LA Chargers, vs. Miami, at Denver

(6-4)
18
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Strength of schedule: .523

Schedule: vs. Cowboys, at Browns, vs. Jaguars, vs. Giants, at Bengals

news

Falcons' next opponent: What's changed with the Saints 

A look at what's changed since the Falcons last saw the Saints
news

Early Bird Report: What we learned in Falcons' win vs. Raiders

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

SFTB: Defense dominates again, A.J. Terrell's emergence, Falcons run game, rematch vs. Saints

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

Falcons learning how to finish in second half under Raheem Morris 

Atlanta dominated the second half against Las Vegas, allowing just a field goal and outscoring its opponent by 24 points after halftime
news

Matt Ryan on Deion Jones' pick-six: Great players are opportunistic

Deion Jones continues to make game-changing plays for the Falcons 
news

Tabeek: Raheem Morris is turning this team around and defense leading the charge

A theme has been developing over the last six games, especially when you look at those four wins
news

Falcons rebound with all-around dominant showing in win vs. Raiders

It was a victory spurred on by Atlanta's defense, which has been steadily improving under interim head coach Raheem Morris and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich
news

Matt Ryan has second-most completions, passing yards through 200 career games

Ryan will finish Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders with the second-most completions and passing yards through an NFL player's first 200 career games
news

Falcons-Raiders inactives: Julio Jones out for Atlanta

The Falcons will be without star wide receiver Julio Jones as they take on the Raiders
news

Falcons flex Tony Brooks-James to active roster for Raiders game

The Falcons host the Raiders on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
news

Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley ruled out vs. Raiders

The Falcons have officially ruled Gurley out for Sunday and list three key starters as questionable

SFTB: Defense dominates again, A.J. Terrell's emergence, Falcons run game, rematch vs. Saints

NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 10 pick

Early Bird Report: What we learned in Falcons' win vs. Raiders

Tabeek: Raheem Morris is turning this team around and defense leading the charge

