A.J. Terrell proving to be everything Falcons could have hoped for

Terrell has been arguably the best rookie cornerback in the NFL this season and the most reliable corner for the Falcons in 2020

Dec 04, 2020 at 04:49 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

When the Atlanta Falcons selected Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell with the 16th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, there were some draft pundits who called the selection a reach.

By the time Thanksgiving rolled around, Terrell had prepared a nice dish of crow for each of those doubters.

RELATED CONTENT

Terrell has been arguably the best rookie cornerback in the NFL this season and the most reliable corner for the Falcons in 2020. Despite missing two games while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Terrell is second among Atlanta cornerbacks with 44 tackles and has three pass defenses, one forced fumble and one interception.

"We put him in some of the tougher situations, tougher matches, and his play count – I think he has the most plays out of anybody in the secondary," Falcons secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. said. "I've just been really pleased with how he's playing, especially as a rookie. Rookies usually don't play well early."

Terrell has earned an overall Pro Football Focus grade of at least 60 in six of the nine games he's played this season, and his season grade of 68.5 ranks second among all rookie corners but first among players with at least 205 defensive snaps.

What's been more impressive with Terrell is who he's been playing well against. Most recently, Terrell broke up a pass while running step for step with Raiders speedster Henry Ruggs, the first wide receiver taken in this year's draft. Terrell has also matched up with Michael Thomas, D.K. Metcalf, Robby Anderson, Allen Robinson and Amari Cooper among others.

Part of the reason people weren't as high on Terrell as some other corners coming into the draft was because of the stats star LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase put up in the national championship game while A.J. Terrell was mostly matched up against him. Chase, however, is considered the top receiver prospect in college football and Terrell made several plays of his own against him.

"A lot of people held that national championship game against A.J. in the evaluation process, and I totally saw it in a different way," Whitt said. "He showed me a young man that will fight, that has a short memory, that will go out there and is very competitive. That's what he is. He's going to be a really really good player in this league."

This Sunday, Terrell will get a rematch against Michael Thomas, regarded as one of the very best players in the league. Against the Falcons in Week 10, Thomas caught nine passes for 104 yards; Terrell was targeting five times in the game, giving up four catches for 52 yards.

The Saints are very aware of the type of player Terrell has been this season, though, and the potential he has for the future.

"We paid close attention to him and had very high grades (on him in the draft)," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "Obviously, we pay attention to our division, and he's someone that had great production, a great skillset in college and comes from a winning program. It's not a surprise at all to see him having the success he's having as a rookie."

No rookie is ever perfect though, especially at the cornerback position, and Terrell has taken his lumps this year as well. The 380 air yards Terrell has given up are the most among all Falcons defenders, but that's largely a product of how teams are targeting. Among Atlanta cornerbacks, Terrell's average depth of target of 13 yards is highest. He's been exceptional at limiting yards after the catch, however, surrendering just 125 yards.

Terrell has also been improving. He's only given up more than 100 receiving yards once this year – in Week 8 against Carolina – and hasn't allowed more than 55 yards in a game when targeted in the Falcons' last three outings. If he can keep that up, he will continue to prove the doubters wrong.

"I've been really pleased with A.J.," Whitt said. "He's been consistent all year. I mean, he's been consistent since he stepped on the field from training camp."

AJ Terrell has a day | Best images from Day 10

Rookie cornerback AJ Terrell made his presence known on Saturday. Take a look at the best images from Day 10 of AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.

AF_20200815_Training Camp_KD2_4273
1 / 80
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 makes an interception on wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 makes an interception on wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs as cornerback AJ Terrell #24 and free safety Ricardo Allen #37 defend at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs as cornerback AJ Terrell #24 and free safety Ricardo Allen #37 defend at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Derrick Abrams Jr. #42 talks with cornerback AJ Terrell #24 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Derrick Abrams Jr. #42 talks with cornerback AJ Terrell #24 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 works with wide receiver Christian Blake #13 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 works with wide receiver Christian Blake #13 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 celebrates making an interception at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 celebrates making an interception at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 celebrates making an interception with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 celebrates making an interception with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 talks with quarterback Matt Ryan #2 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 talks with quarterback Matt Ryan #2 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

`Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 80

`Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 80

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 holds a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 holds a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates with free safety Ricardo Allen #37 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates with free safety Ricardo Allen #37 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off the ball to running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 80

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off the ball to running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 runs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 runs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 smiles as he holds the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 smiles as he holds the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin McCray #65 stretches at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 80

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin McCray #65 stretches at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 80

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Head coach Dan Quinn talks to the wide receivers at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 80

Head coach Dan Quinn talks to the wide receivers at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 80

The Atlanta Falcons in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 80

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 80

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 80

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 works with defensive back Jordan Miller #28 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 works with defensive back Jordan Miller #28 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Khari Lee #86 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 80

Atlanta Falcons tight end Khari Lee #86 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 runs a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 runs a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica works at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 80

Special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica works at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Gooseberry #66 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 80

Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Gooseberry #66 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin McCray #65 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 80

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin McCray #65 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 hydrates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 hydrates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 80

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 goes long for a catch at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 80

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 goes long for a catch at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The linebackers cool down after practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 80

The linebackers cool down after practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jared Pinkney #89 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 80

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jared Pinkney #89 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 80

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 gets his hands on running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 gets his hands on running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs against cornerback AJ Terrell #24 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs against cornerback AJ Terrell #24 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off to running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 80

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off to running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 works with cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 80

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 works with cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 gets in front of running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 gets in front of running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates with free safety Ricardo Allen #37 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates with free safety Ricardo Allen #37 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 80

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 80

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Rookies Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson #46, linebacker Ray Wilborn #49 and linebacker Mykal Walker #43 talk on the sideline at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 80

Rookies Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson #46, linebacker Ray Wilborn #49 and linebacker Mykal Walker #43 talk on the sideline at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 runs the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 runs the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The offensive line stays focused at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 80

The offensive line stays focused at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The linebackers cool down after practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 80

The linebackers cool down after practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 stands by at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 80

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 stands by at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 talks to defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 talks to defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 gets up for the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 gets up for the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Josh Hawkins #29 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Josh Hawkins #29 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 80

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Josh Hawkins #29 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Josh Hawkins #29 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 stands with teammates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 stands with teammates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris #92 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris #92 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 leads the offense at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 80

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 leads the offense at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20200815_Training Camp_KD2_4512
68 / 80
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs as wide receiver Christian Blake #13 cheers him on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs as wide receiver Christian Blake #13 cheers him on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 80

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 80

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 walks with linebacker Edmond Robinson #46 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 80

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 walks with linebacker Edmond Robinson #46 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Head coach Dan Quinn brings in the team after practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 80

Head coach Dan Quinn brings in the team after practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 matches up with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 matches up with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Mikey Daniel #44 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 80

Atlanta Falcons fullback Mikey Daniel #44 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 80

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 works with offensive lineman Justin McCray #65 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 80

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 works with offensive lineman Justin McCray #65 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view of practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 80

A general view of practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

A helmet on the field at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 80

A helmet on the field at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Todd Gurley questionable vs. Saints

The Falcons enter the weekend with three starters listed as questionable for the rematch
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Steelers, Chiefs still 1-2 while soaring Falcons jump nine spots

Falcons are 4-2 in last six games and close season out Saints, Chargers, Chiefs and Bucs twice
news

Bringin' the juice: Jeff Ulbrich's approach helping Falcons defense turn around

Get to know more about the Falcons' fiery defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and how he pulls from his days as a player to lead his defense 
news

Julio Jones on his old-school study habits and spending time with NBA star Kevin Durant 

Julio Jones goes in-depth on how he prepares for games and how he spends time with other elite professional athletes in the offseason
news

Fox Sports' Jonathan Vilma: Reason for Falcons defensive turnaround, key to scoring vs. Saints

FOX Sports' color analyst Jonathan Vilma previews the upcoming game between the Falcons and Saints 
news

Early Bird Report: Isaiah Oliver settling into new role for Falcons

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Koo currently leads the NFL in scoring with 109 points scored and has made 29 of his 30 field goal attempts, the best field goal percentage in the league
news

Falcons injury report: Younghoe Koo trending up, Julio Jones trending down

There was some important movement on the Falcons' Thursday injury report
news

'I feel for you, and I'm here for you'

Hayden Hurst and Dak Prescott shared a beautiful moment in September that ended up being captured on video, going viral and ultimately turning into a blessing for both men
news

Behind Enemy Lines: Falcons entering rematch against Saints team playing with 'immense confidence'

ESPN's Mike Triplett breaks down the Falcons-Saints rematch as both teams are coming off of impressive wins
news

Early Bird Report: Activism bringing Matt Ryan, Ricardo Allen closer together

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Top News

Hayden Hurst wanted everything to be over. But, he was given a second chance in life. 

'I feel for you, and I'm here for you'

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Steelers, Chiefs still 1-2 while soaring Falcons jump nine spots

Bringin' the juice: Jeff Ulbrich's approach helping Falcons defense turn around

Advertising