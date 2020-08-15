Beek Bits: A.J. Terrell needs just one play to make an early impression

It was a sleepy Saturday morning in Flowery Branch – not too hot or humid, overcast and breezy – but the vibe on the practice fields changed in a hurry with one play from one of the team's newest additions.

A.J. Terrell, the No. 16 overall pick in last April's draft, went up and picked off a Matt Ryan pass intended for receiver Calvin Ridley along the right sideline. Terrell made a nice read, high-pointed the ball and then fell to the ground as he secured the ball in front of Ridley.