Beek Bits: A.J. Terrell needs just one play to make an early impression

Aug 15, 2020 at 03:44 PM
Matthew Tabeek

It was a sleepy Saturday morning in Flowery Branch – not too hot or humid, overcast and breezy – but the vibe on the practice fields changed in a hurry with one play from one of the team's newest additions.

A.J. Terrell, the No. 16 overall pick in last April's draft, went up and picked off a Matt Ryan pass intended for receiver Calvin Ridley along the right sideline. Terrell made a nice read, high-pointed the ball and then fell to the ground as he secured the ball in front of Ridley.

When he jumped back up, the rookie from Clemson flexed a bit as teammates Ricardo Allen, Damontae Kazee and others swarmed around him to celebrate the turnover. It was certainly a welcome sight for a defensive unit that ranked 19th in the league after forcing just 20 turnovers combined in 2019.

The addition of Terrell addresses one of the Falcons' biggest needs. Atlanta ranked No. 22 against the pass giving up 244.9 passing yards per game last season. The first team All-ACC selection has a knack for making plays – and he showed that on Saturday.

Not a bad way to kick off the 2020 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp. Here some other observations from practice.

AF_20200813_Training Camp_KD2_2016
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Don't blink

Yes, Todd Gurley looked good running, cutting and catching the ball. But I'll tell you what, no Falcons running back can change direction quite like third-year back Ito Smith. If you blink at the wrong moment you can lose sight of Smith in a hurry.

Smith played in only seven games last season, rushing for 107 yards on 22 carries. He also made 11 catches for 87 yards before heading to injured reserve. He's fun to watch, has exceptional change-of-direction speed and if he can stay healthy in 2020, it'll make this offense that much more dynamic.

AF_20200815_Training Camp_KD2_4512
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Give me some Henny

I caught my first glimpse of third-round pick Matt Hennessy in action and the rookie out of Temple was playing left guard primarily, not center. I would not be surprised to see the 6-foot-4, 307-pounder rotate at both positions and eventually make a push for a starting job at left guard.

AF_20200810_Training Camp_KD2_1226
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Speaking of left guard

Matt Gono, a former Division III player who the Falcons have been developing over the last few seasons at both tackle and guard, was taking snaps at left guard. James Carpenter, who started 11 games for the Falcons in 2019, was also working with the first unit.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Gono attended tiny Wesley College of the Atlantic East Conference. The Falcons think highly of him and like his potential. Stay tuned.

AF_20200813_Training-Camp_RF2_9718
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

More bits from practice

  • Edge rusher Dante Fowler spent some time working on his reads, drop-backs and pass coverage.
  • Juwan Green, a receiver out of Albany, made a tough catch in traffic and it would've resulted in a nice gain.
  • Chris Rowland may be short (he's listed as 5-foot-8, 170 pounds), but he's got a compact frame and you can see the quickness.
  • Third-year cornerback Isaiah Oliver made a nice break-up, which the Falcons definitely want to see more of from the ex-Colorado standout.

AJ Terrell has a day | Best images from Day 10

Rookie cornerback AJ Terrell made his presence known on Saturday. Take a look at the best images from Day 10 of AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.

AF_20200815_Training Camp_KD2_4273
1 / 80
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 makes an interception on wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 makes an interception on wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs as cornerback AJ Terrell #24 and free safety Ricardo Allen #37 defend at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs as cornerback AJ Terrell #24 and free safety Ricardo Allen #37 defend at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Derrick Abrams Jr. #42 talks with cornerback AJ Terrell #24 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Derrick Abrams Jr. #42 talks with cornerback AJ Terrell #24 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 works with wide receiver Christian Blake #13 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 works with wide receiver Christian Blake #13 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 celebrates making an interception at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 celebrates making an interception at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 celebrates making an interception with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 celebrates making an interception with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 talks with quarterback Matt Ryan #2 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 talks with quarterback Matt Ryan #2 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

`Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 80

`Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 80

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 holds a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 holds a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates with free safety Ricardo Allen #37 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates with free safety Ricardo Allen #37 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off the ball to running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 80

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off the ball to running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 runs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 runs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 smiles as he holds the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 smiles as he holds the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin McCray #65 stretches at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 80

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin McCray #65 stretches at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 80

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Head coach Dan Quinn talks to the wide receivers at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 80

Head coach Dan Quinn talks to the wide receivers at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 80

The Atlanta Falcons in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 80

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 80

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 80

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 works with defensive back Jordan Miller #28 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 works with defensive back Jordan Miller #28 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Khari Lee #86 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 80

Atlanta Falcons tight end Khari Lee #86 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 runs a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 runs a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica works at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 80

Special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica works at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Gooseberry #66 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 80

Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Gooseberry #66 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin McCray #65 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 80

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin McCray #65 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 hydrates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 hydrates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 80

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 goes long for a catch at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 80

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 goes long for a catch at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The linebackers cool down after practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 80

The linebackers cool down after practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jared Pinkney #89 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 80

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jared Pinkney #89 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 80

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 gets his hands on running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 gets his hands on running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs against cornerback AJ Terrell #24 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs against cornerback AJ Terrell #24 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off to running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 80

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off to running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 works with cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 80

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 works with cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 gets in front of running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 gets in front of running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates with free safety Ricardo Allen #37 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates with free safety Ricardo Allen #37 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 80

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 80

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Rookies Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson #46, linebacker Ray Wilborn #49 and linebacker Mykal Walker #43 talk on the sideline at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 80

Rookies Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson #46, linebacker Ray Wilborn #49 and linebacker Mykal Walker #43 talk on the sideline at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 runs the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 runs the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The offensive line stays focused at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 80

The offensive line stays focused at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The linebackers cool down after practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 80

The linebackers cool down after practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 stands by at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 80

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 stands by at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 talks to defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 talks to defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 gets up for the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 gets up for the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Josh Hawkins #29 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Josh Hawkins #29 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 80

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Josh Hawkins #29 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Josh Hawkins #29 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 stands with teammates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 stands with teammates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris #92 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris #92 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 leads the offense at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 80

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 leads the offense at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20200815_Training Camp_KD2_4512
68 / 80
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs as wide receiver Christian Blake #13 cheers him on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs as wide receiver Christian Blake #13 cheers him on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 80

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 80

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 walks with linebacker Edmond Robinson #46 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 80

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 walks with linebacker Edmond Robinson #46 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Head coach Dan Quinn brings in the team after practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 80

Head coach Dan Quinn brings in the team after practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 matches up with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 matches up with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Mikey Daniel #44 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 80

Atlanta Falcons fullback Mikey Daniel #44 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 80

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 works with offensive lineman Justin McCray #65 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 80

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 works with offensive lineman Justin McCray #65 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view of practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 80

A general view of practice at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

A helmet on the field at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 80

A helmet on the field at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Falcons activate Keith Smith from reserve/COVID-19 list
Falcons activate Keith Smith from reserve/COVID-19 list

The fullback was placed on the list back on July 29
SFTB: Keys to beating the Seahawks, Takk McKinley, most pressing concern, returner battle, divsion title hopes
SFTB: Keys to beating the Seahawks, Takk McKinley, most pressing concern, returner battle, divsion title hopes

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Falcons waive TE Carson Meier
Falcons waive TE Carson Meier

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they have waved second-year tight end Carson Meier
Dirk Koetter: I'll be a better coach in Year 2 in Falcons system
Dirk Koetter: I'll be a better coach in Year 2 in Falcons system

Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter reflects on the 2019 season and why he thinks he'll be a better coach in his second season in Atlanta's offensive system
Falcons training camp beats: 8.14.20
Falcons training camp beats: 8.14.20

Players are back out on the field and music is once again in the air as training camp gets underway
Early Bird Report: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley ranked NFL's top WR duo
Early Bird Report: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley ranked NFL's top WR duo

Today's Early Bird Report includes an NFC South-heavy ranking of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL
Falcons sign Luke Stocker, make additional move
Falcons sign Luke Stocker, make additional move

In addition to signing Stocker, the Falcons signed offensive tackle Scottie Dill
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 gestures as he talks to wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Julio Jones: Calvin Ridley is going to be a great receiver for a long time

Jones believes Ridley can exceed 1,000 yards this fall
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 10, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Todd Gurley, Keanu Neal, Alex Mack among Falcons who could be limited in camp

Coach Dan Quinn explained the Falcons will be monitoring reps for the trio during training camp to maintain their longevity
The defensive line comes together at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Early Bird Report: Falcons' top position battle entering training camp

Today's Early Bird Report includes a look at the top training camp battle ahead of a big season for the Falcons
SFTB: Tom Brady, NFC South, expectations for Todd Gurley, A.J. Terrell, Marlon Davidson, salary cap
SFTB: Tom Brady, NFC South, expectations for Todd Gurley, A.J. Terrell, Marlon Davidson, salary cap

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 celebrates making an interception at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

