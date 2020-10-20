Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Steelers take over top spot; Bucs and Falcons rise

Brady and the Bucs boot the Pack back to Green Bay; Falcons pick up win No. 1

Oct 20, 2020 at 08:06 AM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

Well, well, well. We've got a new No. 1 team – one that's slowly been making its case all season long – and the Falcons finally picked up their first win of the season. Tom Brady and the Bucs booted the Pack back to Green Bay and put the rest of the NFC on notice in the process.

Week 6 was interesting, to say the least.

I've been writing it for weeks – that the Steelers have a nasty defense and with Big Ben back and healthy, they're not going away anytime soon. Well, it's time to put them in the top spot. And if they take care of business against the unbeaten Titans, I'll rest my case – at least for the next week.

As for the Falcons, they played more like the team I expected to see when training camp ended back in August. They flew around on defense, made plays, forced turnovers, stayed with the run and we saw some vintage Matt Ryan-to-Jones in the process. They also jump eight spots in the process.

So, without further ado, it's time for the Week 7 edition of my Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings. These rankings will appear here on AtlantaFalcons.com every Tuesday morning. Enjoy!

(5-0)
1
3
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
They’re 5-0 for the first time since 1978 … right around the birth of the Steel Curtain. Defense wins, folks, and they’ve got a nasty one.
(5-0)
2
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Until someone figures out how to stop Russell Wilson, they’re staying right here – among the best.
(5-1)
3
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Love that Andy Reid not only stuck with the run, but they pounded the Bills. That’s what great teams do – impose their will on their opponents.
(5-0)
4
1
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Speaking of teams that ground and pound, the Titans can do just that – and that’s why they’re 5-0 heading into their showdown vs. the Steelers.
(5-1)
5
1
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
It was the Lamar Jackson Show against the Eagles, as he led them in rushing and passing.
(4-2)
6
6
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Huge statement game whipping the Packers like that. That Bucs defense is L-E-G-I-T.
(4-1)
7
6
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
I thought they’d play much better in Tampa. The Bucs got into Aaron Rodgers’ head, and that’s rare.
(4-2)
8
1
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
That’s two straight losses now for the Bills. They made too many mistakes against the Chiefs; can’t do that vs. great teams and expect to win.
(4-2)
9
1
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
I’m starting to think I put too much stock into their four wins. Looked really flat against the 49ers. Were they exposed?
(3-2)
10
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
They were on a bye and they needed it with the Bucs up next in the Gruden Bowl.
(3-2)
11
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
The Saints come off their bye for a division game vs. Carolina. I get the sense they’re picking up some momentum.
(5-1)
12
2
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
This defense is very good and switching to Nick Foles (and his experience) in the Atlanta game changed the course of their season.
(4-2)
13
3
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Fun, young team to watch that should only get better. Nice win over Dallas but let’s not get carried away – the Cowboys have been decimated.
(2-3)
14
5
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
It’s hard to tell which version of Cam Newton is going to show up each week. They’ll go as Cam goes and it’s up and down right now.
(4-2)
15
2
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
The Browns have now lost 17 games in Pittsburgh. Their last road win there? In 2003, when Tim Couch was the quarterback.
(4-2)
16
1
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Let’s tap the brakes on the Philip Rivers has lost it talk, folks. He’s up there in age, but he’s still got it. They’ll push the Titans in the South. Watch.
(3-3)
17
1
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
A much-needed win over the Rams to get back on track. They’re still in the toughest division and have been gutted by injuries though.
(3-3)
18
3
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Valiant effort against the Bears. They’re a young team that should get better, especially when they get their best player back.
(3-3)
19
1
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
They blanked the Jets; no surprise. But … it was Tua Time, finally, in South Florida. Dolphins fans must be excited about the future.
(2-3)
20
4
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
I think Matthew Stafford would be looked at much differently if he played on some other teams. This team is really close. Will they get there?
(2-4)
21
2
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Wow, what can you say here? No Dak. Everyone on the O-line is hurt and their star running back suddenly has a problem holding onto the ball. Ouch.
(1-5)
22
8
Falcons_Table
Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons are 1-0 under Raheem Morris. They played a complete game and dominated the Vikings. The big question now: Can they build on it and keep it going?
(2-3)
23
5
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Drew Lock is back, and they survived up in New England for the win. Two positives in what’s been a tough year so far.
(1-4)
24
3
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
I feel like a broken record: This team is much better than their record, but … you are what your record says you are. The Jags are up next. They should win.
(1-4-1)
25
3
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
All you can say right now is that it looks like they have found a franchise quarterback. Now they must keep him upright for the rest of the season and build for the future.
(1-4-1)
26
3
Eagles_table
Philadelphia Eagles
They fought hard against the Ravens but still came up short. They need more weapons on offense, plain and simple.
(1-5)
27
2
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
They’re 1-5 and I’m wondering how they won a game with all of the injuries they’ve endured. It doesn’t help when your quarterback tosses three first-half INTs, either.
(1-5)
28
2
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
They surprised me in Week 1 … and they’ve played more like the team I expected them to be ever since.
(1-5)
29
2
Giants_table
New York Giants
This is one of those teams that’s building under a new coach and, at times, flashes and shows promise. They finally got win No. 1, too.
(1-5)
30
1
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Hard to believe they were a playoff team a year ago. It’s going to take a while to get back there, too, I think.
(1-5)
31
4
Washington_table
Washington Football Team
They lost to the previously winless Giants and have question marks all over the place.
(0-6)
32
Jets_table
New York Jets
They were shut out by the Dolphins and releasing and trading their best players. I don’t know … you tell me what’s happening there.
