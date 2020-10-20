Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Steelers take over top spot; Bucs and Falcons rise

Well, well, well. We've got a new No. 1 team – one that's slowly been making its case all season long – and the Falcons finally picked up their first win of the season. Tom Brady and the Bucs booted the Pack back to Green Bay and put the rest of the NFC on notice in the process.

Week 6 was interesting, to say the least.

I've been writing it for weeks – that the Steelers have a nasty defense and with Big Ben back and healthy, they're not going away anytime soon. Well, it's time to put them in the top spot. And if they take care of business against the unbeaten Titans, I'll rest my case – at least for the next week.

As for the Falcons, they played more like the team I expected to see when training camp ended back in August. They flew around on defense, made plays, forced turnovers, stayed with the run and we saw some vintage Matt Ryan-to-Jones in the process. They also jump eight spots in the process.