Tabeek: These are the Falcons we expected; will it last?

The Falcons not only jumped out to a big lead but this time they didn't let up until they picked up win No. 1 of the season

Oct 18, 2020 at 05:12 PM
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

Speed, hard hits, turnovers and vintage Matt Ryan-to-Julio Jones touchdowns. Oh, and a healthy dose of Todd Gurley mixed in.

That pretty much sums up the Falcons' performance against the Minnesota Vikings in their 40-23 win on Sunday. And if I'm being honest here, those are the Falcons I expected to see when the season started back on Sept. 13.

But for a myriad of reasons, the Falcons not only limped into Minneapolis with an 0-5 record but had an interim coach in Raheem Morris after the team parted ways with coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff last Sunday night.

It was a long, hard week for these Falcons players and coaches.

And the big question heading into this game was, could the Falcons channel all of those emotions the right way and be dialed in for the Vikings?

The Falcons answered that question at the opening bell.  

On the Vikings' very first play on the opening drive of the game, linebacker Deion Jones picked off Kirk Cousins and returned it to Minnesota's 29 yard-line. Five plays later, Ryan ended an 11-quarter skid without a touchdown pass and found Julio Jones for a 20-yard score, his first of the season.

The Falcons were off and running, and unlike moments in their previous five games this season, they didn't take their foot off the gas.

The Falcons defense picked off Cousins three times in the first half – the first time that had ever happened in the Vikings' quarterback's career – and cashed those in for 17 points. By halftime, Atlanta was up 20-0.

While it wasn't the first time the Falcons have enjoyed a 20-point lead this season, this one not only felt different but also had a much different outcome.

There was no premature celebrating. The Falcons stayed locked in and aggressive.

In the first half, the Falcons not only forced three turnovers, they dominated the time of possession 20:29 to 9:31, and a big reason why was because they were committed to the run and chewed up the clock. Atlanta ran the ball 19 times for 45 yards in the first half, with Todd Gurley leading the way with 12 rushes for 28 yards.

Not gaudy, but effective.

By game's end, the Falcons had run it 37 times for 99 yards. Ryan tossed 40 passes, connecting on 30 for 371 yards and four touchdowns. And Atlanta had more than doubled the Vikings in time of possession, 40:07 to 19:53.

Ryan and Jones connected eight times, in fact. The more memorable time coming on a fourth-and-3 scramble by Ryan who bought just enough time to drop a pass down the left sideline to Jones, who sprinted in for a 40-yard score in the third quarter.

But, really, the story of the game was the Falcons' much-maligned defense. That unit entered Sunday's game ranked 31st overall and was allowing an average of 32.2 points per game, third-most in the league.

Aside from forcing three turnovers, the Falcons allowed Minnesota to convert only three of 10 third-down attempts, sacked Cousins once and were credited with eight quarterback hits.

Atlanta's defense also shut down one of the league's best rushing attacks, holding the Vikings to 32 total yards rushing on 13 carries. Even though Minnesota was without Dalvin Cook, who entered the week with a league-best 489 on 92 carries with seven touchdowns, the Falcons completely shut down his replacement, Alexander Mattison, holding him to 10 runs for 26 yards.

So, yes, these are the Falcons we expected to see.

Julio Jones catching touchdowns. The defense – and rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell – picking off passes. Todd Gurley running for tough yards as the offense eats up the game clock and moves the chains.

The speed was there. So was the fire and emotion. They jumped out to a big lead and, this time, increased it.

Raheem Morris, who is the head coach of this team for at least the next 10 games, deserves a lot of credit, too.

Morris said before the game, "There's nothing that's going to stop us from trying to go 1-0."

The Falcons are 1-0, and it feels good for so many different reasons.  

Can they keep it going? We're about to find out.

Game Photos | Falcons at Vikings

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings with top photos from inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 6.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner blocks the ball during the second quarter agains the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 133

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner blocks the ball during the second quarter agains the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 133

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs with the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
5 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs with the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes an interception during the second quarter against the. Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 133

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes an interception during the second quarter against the. Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after making an interception during the second quarter agains the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after making an interception during the second quarter agains the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after making a interception on the first play of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after making a interception on the first play of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 133

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 133

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 receives the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 receives the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with quarterback Matt Ryan #2 after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with quarterback Matt Ryan #2 after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 133

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action t score a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action t score a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 133

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and strong safety Keanu Neal #22 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 133

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and strong safety Keanu Neal #22 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after making a field goal during the first quarter during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 133

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after making a field goal during the first quarter during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 133

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 133

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after making a interception on the first play of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after making a interception on the first play of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 and. Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 133

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 and. Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

31 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
32 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 133

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Sharrod Neasman #41 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
35 / 133

Atlanta Falcons safety Sharrod Neasman #41 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 cleats are shown before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 cleats are shown before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
37 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 walks out to the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
39 / 133

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 walks out to the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 gives a thumbs up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
40 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 gives a thumbs up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 133

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
42 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 walks out to the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
43 / 133

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 walks out to the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
44 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
45 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
46 / 133

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
47 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
48 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 is shown before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 133

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 is shown before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The cleats worn by Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
51 / 133

The cleats worn by Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 warms up before game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 133

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 warms up before game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
54 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 talks to Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith #84 before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
55 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 talks to Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith #84 before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

57 / 133

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 133

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris shown before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 133

Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris shown before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after making a interception on the first play of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after making a interception on the first play of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris is shown before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 133

Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris is shown before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 133

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur M Blank is shown before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 133

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur M Blank is shown before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 is shown during warm ups before the game Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 133

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 is shown during warm ups before the game Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 133

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after making a interception on the first play of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after making a interception on the first play of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 is shown during warm ups before the game against Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 133

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 is shown during warm ups before the game against Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after making a interception on the first play of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after making a interception on the first play of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris is shown with Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 during warm ups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 133

Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris is shown with Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 during warm ups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 after making an interception during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 after making an interception during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes in interception during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 133

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes in interception during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action after making a interception during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action after making a interception during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 in action during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 133

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 in action during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

80 / 133

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 blocks a catch during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 133

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 blocks a catch during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
82 / 133

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with quarterback Matt Ryan #2 after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with quarterback Matt Ryan #2 after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

84 / 133

85 / 133

Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
86 / 133

Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 runs during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
87 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 runs during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 and defensive end Steven Means #55 gesture during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
88 / 133

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 and defensive end Steven Means #55 gesture during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 stands by in the tunnel during pregame against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
89 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 stands by in the tunnel during pregame against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 and linebacker Deion Jones #45 make a tackle during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
90 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 and linebacker Deion Jones #45 make a tackle during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

91 / 133
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 reacts during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
92 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 reacts during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 133

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after making an interception during the second quarter agains the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after making an interception during the second quarter agains the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view of the interior of U.S. Bank Stadium before the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 133

A general view of the interior of U.S. Bank Stadium before the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 133

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes in interception during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 133

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes in interception during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
101 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 in action during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
102 / 133

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 in action during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

103 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball for. A touchdown during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
104 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball for. A touchdown during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

105 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 shakes hands with Minnesota Vikings free safety Anthony Harris #41 after the game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
106 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 shakes hands with Minnesota Vikings free safety Anthony Harris #41 after the game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 leads the huddle during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
107 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 leads the huddle during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 talks with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen #19 after the game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
108 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 talks with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen #19 after the game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the football off to running back Ito Smith #25 during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
109 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the football off to running back Ito Smith #25 during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks for options during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
110 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks for options during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 reacts during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
111 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 reacts during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 makes a tackle during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
112 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 makes a tackle during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

The offensive line blocks for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
113 / 133

The offensive line blocks for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
114 / 133

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 in action after making an interception during the second quarter agains the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
115 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 in action after making an interception during the second quarter agains the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
116 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
117 / 133

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

118 / 133
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
119 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 and defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 in action during the fourth quarter on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
120 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 and defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 in action during the fourth quarter on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and Minnesota Vikings strong safety Harrison Smith #22 are shown after the game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
121 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and Minnesota Vikings strong safety Harrison Smith #22 are shown after the game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes #21 are shown after the game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
122 / 133

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes #21 are shown after the game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson #18 are shown after the game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
123 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson #18 are shown after the game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and Minnesota Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen #19 are shown after the game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
124 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and Minnesota Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen #19 are shown after the game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)
125 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)
126 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)
127 / 133

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 walks with fullback Keith Smith #40 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)
128 / 133

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 walks with fullback Keith Smith #40 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)
129 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 runs off the field with offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)
130 / 133

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 runs off the field with offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)
131 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 walks with Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)
132 / 133

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 walks with Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)

A general view of the interior of U.S. Bank Stadium before the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
133 / 133

A general view of the interior of U.S. Bank Stadium before the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Tabeek: These are the Falcons we expected; will it last?

Falcons look sharp in all phases during rout of Vikings

Postgame Breakdown | Falcons vs. Vikings - Week 6

Leaving Minnesota with a WIN | Sideline Access 

