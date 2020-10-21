Matt Ryan named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Ryan was both efficient and dynamic in the Falcons' first victory

Oct 21, 2020 at 08:30 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20201018_ATLatMIN_KH1_7767_16x9web
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Matt Ryan bounced back in incredible fashion during Atlanta's 40-23 win against the Minnesota Vikings, and he's been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week as a result.

Ryan was both efficient and dynamic in the victory, completing 30 of his 40 pass attempts for 371 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. His 136.6 passer rating in Week 6 was the highest by any NFC quarterback and second to only Deshaun Watson, who had a 138.9 passer rating.

RELATED CONTENT

The top highlight of the Falcons' win was made possible by Ryan. On a fourth down in the third quarter, Ryan scrambled to his left and appeared ready to try and run for a first down. Sensing he wouldn't make it, however, he stopped right at the line of scrimmage, drifted backwards slightly and lofted a touch pass to Julio Jones, who ran 40 yards for a back-breaking touchdown.

"You never know, so that was a great play by Julio," Ryan said of the play after the game. "Just his patience on the outside, kind of letting it develop. I think having played together for as long as we have, you kind of have a feel for what each other is going to do. It came at a clutch time. We needed a play and that was awesome."

Ryan and the Falcons will next take the field for a home matchup against the 2-3 Detroit Lions. Atlanta won its last meeting with Detroit - a wild 30-26, last-second victory in 2017 - and Ryan completed 68.6 percent of his passes for 294 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Matt Ryan has a day in Minnesota | Best of Gameday

Matt Ryan tossed 40 passes against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6, connecting on 30 for 371 yards and four touchdowns.

DUPLICATE*Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 15

DUPLICATE*Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 15

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
3 / 15

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 15

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks for options during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
5 / 15

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks for options during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares for the snap during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
6 / 15

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares for the snap during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 15

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The offensive line blocks for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
8 / 15

The offensive line blocks for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 15

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 15

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
11 / 15

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to throw during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
12 / 15

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to throw during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with quarterback Matt Ryan #2 after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 15

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with quarterback Matt Ryan #2 after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the football off to running back Todd Gurley #21 during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
14 / 15

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the football off to running back Todd Gurley #21 during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 puts on his helmet in the tunnel during pregame against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
15 / 15

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 puts on his helmet in the tunnel during pregame against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Why the Ryans are Stafford Strong

'We've gone through so much as a foursome to know that this is a big part of life but [football's] definitely not the most important'
news

Matt Ryan: Lions defense better each week, expect more Todd Gurley

Matt Ryan discusses the upcoming matchup with the Lions, Todd Gurley's production and more 
news

Todd Gurley preparing for showdown with D'Andre Swift: 'I can't let the young buck outdo me'

It will be the first meeting between two of the top running backs to represent the Georgia Bulldogs in the last decade.
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones out, Calvin Ridley limited

The Falcons are coming off of their first win of the season, and they start their week of preparation in pretty good shape from an injury standpoint
news

A.J. Terrell, Foye Oluokun emerging as playmakers on Falcons defense

Terrell and Oluokun played big roles in Atlanta's first win, and if the Falcons do intend on turning this season around, they will have to continue to do so
news

Early Bird Report: Falcons on a fourth-down tear

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

Atlanta Falcons designate "RISE UP and VOTE" game to encourage fans to vote

The Falcons organization, together with the player-led social justice committee, deemed the Oct. 25 game the "RISE UP and VOTE" game as a moment to shine a spotlight on the importance of exercising their voice and democratic right to vote.
news

SFTB: Can Falcons keep momentum going? A.J. Terrell, defensive line and lots of trade rumors

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

Podcast: Why Matt Ryan's day looked easier, rise of AJ Terrell, and most 2020 thing of 2020

Against the Vikings, Matt Ryan and company looked like they had all the answers
news

Falcons release depth chart ahead of Lions' matchup

The Falcons' lineup is set for the upcoming matchup with the Lions
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Lions: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup against the Detroit Lions

Top News

Why the Ryans are Stafford Strong

A.J. Terrell, Foye Oluokun emerging as playmakers on Falcons defense

SFTB: Can Falcons keep momentum going? A.J. Terrell, defensive line and lots of trade rumors

Atlanta Falcons designate "RISE UP and VOTE" game to encourage fans to vote

Advertising