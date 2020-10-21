Matt Ryan named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Matt Ryan bounced back in incredible fashion during Atlanta's 40-23 win against the Minnesota Vikings, and he's been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week as a result.
Ryan was both efficient and dynamic in the victory, completing 30 of his 40 pass attempts for 371 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. His 136.6 passer rating in Week 6 was the highest by any NFC quarterback and second to only Deshaun Watson, who had a 138.9 passer rating.
The top highlight of the Falcons' win was made possible by Ryan. On a fourth down in the third quarter, Ryan scrambled to his left and appeared ready to try and run for a first down. Sensing he wouldn't make it, however, he stopped right at the line of scrimmage, drifted backwards slightly and lofted a touch pass to Julio Jones, who ran 40 yards for a back-breaking touchdown.
"You never know, so that was a great play by Julio," Ryan said of the play after the game. "Just his patience on the outside, kind of letting it develop. I think having played together for as long as we have, you kind of have a feel for what each other is going to do. It came at a clutch time. We needed a play and that was awesome."
Ryan and the Falcons will next take the field for a home matchup against the 2-3 Detroit Lions. Atlanta won its last meeting with Detroit - a wild 30-26, last-second victory in 2017 - and Ryan completed 68.6 percent of his passes for 294 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Matt Ryan tossed 40 passes against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6, connecting on 30 for 371 yards and four touchdowns.