Matt Ryan explains what happened on crazy fourth-down touchdown to Julio Jones

The Falcons have been searching for their first win of the season, and their top two players led the way to a victory

Oct 18, 2020 at 06:33 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20201018_ATLatMIN_CC5_8034_16x9web
on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Call it lucky, call it a great play by two superstars, but whatever you call it, the 40-yard pass from Matt Ryan to Julio Jones on fourth down in the third quarter was wildly entertaining.

RELATED CONTENT

In their first win of the season, the Falcons did a lot of things right. They intercepted three passes, gained 462 yards on offense and protected their lead in the fourth quarter. When everything is clicking the way it was on Sunday for Atlanta, it can result in some truly spectacular moments. The two biggest stars on Atlanta's roster provided the play of the game on a fourth-and-3 late in the third quarter.

This is the 10th season that Jones and Ryan have played together. The duo has the second-most completions between a quarterback and receiver in NFL history, and Ryan credits the chemistry they've developed over the years for that play unfolding the way that it did.

"You never know, so that was a great play by Julio," Ryan said. "Just his patience on the outside, kind of letting it develop. I think having played together for as long as we have, you kind of have a feel for what each other is going to do. It came at a clutch time. We needed a play and that was awesome."

Jones missed Atlanta's Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, and the Falcons' passing attack suffered as a result. In his return to action, healthy after dealing with a hamstring injury, both he and Ryan thrived against the Vikings. Ryan completed 30 of his 40 pass attempts for 371 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Jones caught eight of Ryan's passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons have been searching for their first win of the season, and their top two players led the way to a victory. It was a memorable game, punctuated by a play that highlights not just the incredible talent of the individual players involved but the value of the connection they've developed over the years.

After leading Atlanta to its first win of the year, interim head coach Raheem Morris showed off his rye sense of humor with this take on the play:

"Matt Ryan is a scrambler," Morris said. "He's the guy. He's the new-age quarterback. He's no longer a pocket passer."

When the Falcons win in the fashion they did, and the players are making plays such as these, it puts everyone in a good mood.

Related Content

news

Falcons respond in big way after Raheem Morris asks them to 'impose their will' 

Interim head coach Raheem Morris made some changes this week that paid off in a big way for the Falcons on Sunday
news

Tabeek: These are the Falcons we expected; will it last?

The Falcons not only jumped out to a big lead but this time they didn't let up until they picked up win No. 1 of the season
news

Falcons look sharp in all phases during rout of Vikings

It was the first game for Raheem Morris as interim head coach, and he couldn't have asked for a better showing from his team
news

Falcons-Vikings inactives: Atlanta missing one starter

The Falcons are as near full health as could be expected heading into their Week 6 contest against the Vikings
news

Falcons place John Cominsky on reserve/COVID-19 list

Atlanta still plans on traveling to Minnesota to participate in the game on Sunday, which is still expected to take place
news

Beek's Bits: Raheem Morris makes expectations clear, prediction for Vikings game, NFC South picks

Expect Morris to have the Falcons dialed in following an emotional week
news

Daryl 'Moose' Johnston of FOX Sports: Falcons best player so far, offense needs confidence 

FOX color analyst Daryl Johnston previews the upcoming matchup between the Falcons and Vikings
news

Falcons-Vikings preview: Atlanta seeking to force its will on Minnesota

In the lead up to Sunday's game, we've compiled the top storylines for the Falcons-Vikings matchup
news

Dante Fowler: Raheem Morris is making Falcons 'a little bit uncomfortable'

The Falcons have gone through their first week of practice under interim head coach Raheem Morris, and players have already begun to feel a change
news

Who will win, Falcons or Vikings? Experts' picks

The Falcons head to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones good to go vs. Vikings

Julio Jones does not have a designation for Sunday's game, signaling that he will return to the field for the Falcons

Top News

Tabeek: These are the Falcons we expected; will it last?

Falcons look sharp in all phases during rout of Vikings

Postgame Breakdown | Falcons vs. Vikings - Week 6

Leaving Minnesota with a WIN | Sideline Access 

Advertising