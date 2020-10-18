Matt Ryan explains what happened on crazy fourth-down touchdown to Julio Jones

This is the 10th season that Jones and Ryan have played together. The duo has the second-most completions between a quarterback and receiver in NFL history, and Ryan credits the chemistry they've developed over the years for that play unfolding the way that it did.

"You never know, so that was a great play by Julio," Ryan said. "Just his patience on the outside, kind of letting it develop. I think having played together for as long as we have, you kind of have a feel for what each other is going to do. It came at a clutch time. We needed a play and that was awesome."

Jones missed Atlanta's Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, and the Falcons' passing attack suffered as a result. In his return to action, healthy after dealing with a hamstring injury, both he and Ryan thrived against the Vikings. Ryan completed 30 of his 40 pass attempts for 371 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Jones caught eight of Ryan's passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons have been searching for their first win of the season, and their top two players led the way to a victory. It was a memorable game, punctuated by a play that highlights not just the incredible talent of the individual players involved but the value of the connection they've developed over the years.

After leading Atlanta to its first win of the year, interim head coach Raheem Morris showed off his rye sense of humor with this take on the play:

"Matt Ryan is a scrambler," Morris said. "He's the guy. He's the new-age quarterback. He's no longer a pocket passer."