Falcons respond in big way after Raheem Morris asks them to 'impose their will' 

Interim head coach Raheem Morris made some changes this week that paid off in a big way for the Falcons on Sunday

Oct 18, 2020 at 05:53 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

There was a noticeable change in the intensity at practice this week for the Atlanta Falcons.

Interim head coach, Raheem Morris, challenged his team to force their will on their opponents and in order to do so, things needed to change at practice. Wide receiver Julio Jones said Morris made sure his team knew there was no second chances to do things the right way. And it paid off on Sunday.

RELATED CONTENT

Jones said when asked to re-do a play at practice, Morris' response was short and to the point:  

"No," Morris said.

The lesson Morris is trying to get across is simple. If you don't execute the right way in practice, you won't on Sunday.

"It's [the] small things but it's huge," Jones said of Morris' leadership style. "You have to be perfect right then and there."

One of the first things Morris did when he took over as head coach was call a meeting for the Falcons' "run and hit" leaders. Those players are Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen, Deion Jones, Foye Oluokun and Grady Jarrett. He challenged them to take their game to another level and bring back out the identity they set out to have at the beginning of the season.

The Falcons were nearly perfect in all three areas on Sunday in the 40-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Matt Ryan had his best game of the season throwing for four touchdowns and 371 yards. Jones caught eight passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Atlanta's defense forced three turnovers with rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell and linebacker Foye Oluokun recording their first career interceptions. Deion Jones set the tone picking off Kirk Cousins on the first play of the game.

Sitting at 1-5, Morris and the Falcons know they have a lot of work to do and the win on Sunday is the first step. Morris was given the game ball for his first win as interim head coach for the Falcons and he plans to "not let it go" as his simplified approach led his team to their first win of the year.

Don't ask Morris to explain where the team that played on Sunday has been through the first five weeks of the season. He's solely focused on where the team is going and that's how he'll prepare for the Detroit Lions (2-3).

"I can't worry about where it's been, I have to worry about where it's going," Morris said. "Next week, we have to prepare like we did this week to prepare to go 1-0 once again."

Game Photos | Falcons at Vikings

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings with top photos from inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 6.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner blocks the ball during the second quarter agains the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 133

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner blocks the ball during the second quarter agains the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 133

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs with the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
5 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs with the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes an interception during the second quarter against the. Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 133

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes an interception during the second quarter against the. Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after making an interception during the second quarter agains the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after making an interception during the second quarter agains the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after making a interception on the first play of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after making a interception on the first play of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 133

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 133

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 receives the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 receives the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with quarterback Matt Ryan #2 after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with quarterback Matt Ryan #2 after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 133

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action t score a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action t score a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 133

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and strong safety Keanu Neal #22 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 133

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and strong safety Keanu Neal #22 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after making a field goal during the first quarter during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 133

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after making a field goal during the first quarter during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 133

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 133

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after making a interception on the first play of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after making a interception on the first play of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 and. Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 133

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 and. Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

DUPLICATE*Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 133

DUPLICATE*Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
32 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 133

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Sharrod Neasman #41 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
35 / 133

Atlanta Falcons safety Sharrod Neasman #41 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 cleats are shown before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 cleats are shown before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
37 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 walks out to the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
39 / 133

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 walks out to the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 gives a thumbs up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
40 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 gives a thumbs up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 133

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
42 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 walks out to the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
43 / 133

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 walks out to the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
44 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
45 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
46 / 133

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
47 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
48 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 is shown before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 133

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 is shown before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The cleats worn by Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
51 / 133

The cleats worn by Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 warms up before game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 133

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 warms up before game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
54 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 talks to Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith #84 before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
55 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 talks to Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith #84 before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

DUPLICATE*Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 133

DUPLICATE*Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 133

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris shown before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 133

Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris shown before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after making a interception on the first play of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after making a interception on the first play of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris is shown before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 133

Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris is shown before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 133

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur M Blank is shown before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 133

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur M Blank is shown before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 is shown during warm ups before the game Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 133

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 is shown during warm ups before the game Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 133

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after making a interception on the first play of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after making a interception on the first play of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 is shown during warm ups before the game against Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 133

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 is shown during warm ups before the game against Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after making a interception on the first play of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after making a interception on the first play of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris is shown with Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 during warm ups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 133

Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris is shown with Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 during warm ups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 after making an interception during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 after making an interception during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes in interception during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 133

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes in interception during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action after making a interception during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action after making a interception during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 in action during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 133

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 in action during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 133

on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 blocks a catch during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 133

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 blocks a catch during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
82 / 133

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with quarterback Matt Ryan #2 after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with quarterback Matt Ryan #2 after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 133

on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 133

on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
86 / 133

Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 runs during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
87 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 runs during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 and defensive end Steven Means #55 gesture during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
88 / 133

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 and defensive end Steven Means #55 gesture during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 stands by in the tunnel during pregame against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
89 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 stands by in the tunnel during pregame against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 and linebacker Deion Jones #45 make a tackle during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
90 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 and linebacker Deion Jones #45 make a tackle during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

AF_20201018_ATLatMIN_KH1_7364_16x9web
91 / 133
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 reacts during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
92 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 reacts during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 133

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after making an interception during the second quarter agains the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after making an interception during the second quarter agains the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view of the interior of U.S. Bank Stadium before the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 133

A general view of the interior of U.S. Bank Stadium before the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 133

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes in interception during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 133

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes in interception during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
101 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 in action during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
102 / 133

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 in action during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
103 / 133

on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball for. A touchdown during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
104 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball for. A touchdown during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
105 / 133

on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 shakes hands with Minnesota Vikings free safety Anthony Harris #41 after the game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
106 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 shakes hands with Minnesota Vikings free safety Anthony Harris #41 after the game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 leads the huddle during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
107 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 leads the huddle during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 talks with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen #19 after the game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
108 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 talks with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen #19 after the game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the football off to running back Ito Smith #25 during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
109 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the football off to running back Ito Smith #25 during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks for options during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
110 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks for options during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 reacts during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
111 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 reacts during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 makes a tackle during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
112 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 makes a tackle during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

The offensive line blocks for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
113 / 133

The offensive line blocks for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
114 / 133

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 in action after making an interception during the second quarter agains the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
115 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 in action after making an interception during the second quarter agains the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
116 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
117 / 133

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20201018_ATLatMIN_KH1_8800_16x9web
118 / 133
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
119 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 and defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 in action during the fourth quarter on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
120 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 and defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 in action during the fourth quarter on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and Minnesota Vikings strong safety Harrison Smith #22 are shown after the game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
121 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and Minnesota Vikings strong safety Harrison Smith #22 are shown after the game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes #21 are shown after the game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
122 / 133

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes #21 are shown after the game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson #18 are shown after the game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
123 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson #18 are shown after the game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and Minnesota Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen #19 are shown after the game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
124 / 133

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and Minnesota Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen #19 are shown after the game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)
125 / 133

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)
126 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)
127 / 133

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 walks with fullback Keith Smith #40 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)
128 / 133

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 walks with fullback Keith Smith #40 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)
129 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 runs off the field with offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)
130 / 133

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 runs off the field with offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)
131 / 133

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 walks with Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)
132 / 133

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 walks with Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris after beating the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Austin Hittel/AtlantaFalcons)

A general view of the interior of U.S. Bank Stadium before the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
133 / 133

A general view of the interior of U.S. Bank Stadium before the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings game on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Matt Ryan explains what happened on crazy fourth-down touchdown to Julio Jones

The Falcons have been searching for their first win of the season, and their top two players led the way to a victory
news

Tabeek: These are the Falcons we expected; will it last?

The Falcons not only jumped out to a big lead but this time they didn't let up until they picked up win No. 1 of the season
news

Falcons look sharp in all phases during rout of Vikings

It was the first game for Raheem Morris as interim head coach, and he couldn't have asked for a better showing from his team
news

Falcons-Vikings inactives: Atlanta missing one starter

The Falcons are as near full health as could be expected heading into their Week 6 contest against the Vikings
news

Falcons place John Cominsky on reserve/COVID-19 list

Atlanta still plans on traveling to Minnesota to participate in the game on Sunday, which is still expected to take place
news

Beek's Bits: Raheem Morris makes expectations clear, prediction for Vikings game, NFC South picks

Expect Morris to have the Falcons dialed in following an emotional week
news

Daryl 'Moose' Johnston of FOX Sports: Falcons best player so far, offense needs confidence 

FOX color analyst Daryl Johnston previews the upcoming matchup between the Falcons and Vikings
news

Falcons-Vikings preview: Atlanta seeking to force its will on Minnesota

In the lead up to Sunday's game, we've compiled the top storylines for the Falcons-Vikings matchup
news

Dante Fowler: Raheem Morris is making Falcons 'a little bit uncomfortable'

The Falcons have gone through their first week of practice under interim head coach Raheem Morris, and players have already begun to feel a change
news

Who will win, Falcons or Vikings? Experts' picks

The Falcons head to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones good to go vs. Vikings

Julio Jones does not have a designation for Sunday's game, signaling that he will return to the field for the Falcons

Top News

Tabeek: These are the Falcons we expected; will it last?

Falcons look sharp in all phases during rout of Vikings

Postgame Breakdown | Falcons vs. Vikings - Week 6

Leaving Minnesota with a WIN | Sideline Access 

Advertising