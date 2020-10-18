Falcons look sharp in all phases during rout of Vikings

The Vikings played tough at times throughout the contest, but right from the jump the Falcons asserted themselves as the better team.

Linebacker Deion Jones kicked things off for Atlanta on the very first play of the game, picking off quarterback Kirk Cousins – one of three on the day for Cousins – and returned it 17 yards to set the Falcons offense up at Minnesota's 29-yard line. After four straight touches by running back Todd Gurley, Ryan connected with Jones for a 20-yard touchdown, the first of two for the duo on Sunday.

From there, Atlanta never looked back.

In all phases, the Falcons looked like a team determined to change their narrative after an 0-5 start to the season. It was the first game for Raheem Morris as interim head coach, and he couldn't have asked for a better showing from his team.

The Falcons gained 462 yards on offense and converted 53 percent of their third-down attempts. Ryan was especially sharp, completing 30 of his 40 passes for 371 yards and four touchdown passes with no interceptions. After missing last week's game against the Carolina Panthers, Jones made his presence felt Sunday. He led the Falcons with eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Calvin Ridley chipped in with six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown, and Gurley added 47 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Atlanta's defense allowed Minnesota to pick up just one first down in the first quarter, while the offense added a field goal to extend its lead to 10-0. The lone blemish for the Falcons in the first quarter was a fumble by running back Brian Hill, but even that led to one of the game's most memorable sequences.

After a 36-yard pass from Cousins to tight end Irv Smith on the final play of the first quarter, the Vikings moved into Falcons territory for the first time. Another deep pass, this time an 18-yarder to rookie Justin Jefferson, moved the Vikings down to the Falcons' 2-yard line and they were poised to cut Atlanta's lead to three. Jefferson was a major bright spot for Minnesota on Sunday, catching nine passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

On four consecutive plays, Minnesota attempted to get into the end zone. And on four consecutive plays, Atlanta denied its opponent. After safety Keanu Neal dropped running back Mike Boone for a 1-yard loss on fourth down, the Falcons regained both possession and momentum.

Atlanta held Minnesota to 365 yards on offense, a large portion of that - 154 yards - coming in the fourth quarter. The Vikings converted just 30 percent of their third-down attempts and had just 32 rushing yards in the contest. The solid play on both sides of the ball allowed the Falcons to dominate time of possession 40:07 to 19:53.