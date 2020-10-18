Falcons look sharp in all phases during rout of Vikings

It was the first game for Raheem Morris as interim head coach, and he couldn’t have asked for a better showing from his team

Oct 18, 2020 at 04:04 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Leading 23-7 with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Atlanta Falcons lined up on offense facing a fourth-and-3. With nobody open, Matt Ryan initially began to scramble in an attempt to pick up those three yards by himself. When a Vikings defender closed the space and Ryan realized he wouldn't make it, he pulled up just short of the line of scrimmage, drifted backwards a hair and lofted a short teardrop into the hands of Julio Jones.

Nothing about how that play developed suggested it should have worked, but, just like nearly everything for the Falcons on Sunday, the result was a major success.

Jones raced 40 yards after Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney fell to the turf and kept linebacker Eric Kendricks at bay for the improbably touchdown. That one play served as a microcosm for Atlanta's play in its 40-23 win against Minnesota, the first of the season for the Falcons.

The Vikings played tough at times throughout the contest, but right from the jump the Falcons asserted themselves as the better team.

Linebacker Deion Jones kicked things off for Atlanta on the very first play of the game, picking off quarterback Kirk Cousins – one of three on the day for Cousins – and returned it 17 yards to set the Falcons offense up at Minnesota's 29-yard line. After four straight touches by running back Todd Gurley, Ryan connected with Jones for a 20-yard touchdown, the first of two for the duo on Sunday.

From there, Atlanta never looked back.

In all phases, the Falcons looked like a team determined to change their narrative after an 0-5 start to the season. It was the first game for Raheem Morris as interim head coach, and he couldn't have asked for a better showing from his team.

The Falcons gained 462 yards on offense and converted 53 percent of their third-down attempts. Ryan was especially sharp, completing 30 of his 40 passes for 371 yards and four touchdown passes with no interceptions. After missing last week's game against the Carolina Panthers, Jones made his presence felt Sunday. He led the Falcons with eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Calvin Ridley chipped in with six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown, and Gurley added 47 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Atlanta's defense allowed Minnesota to pick up just one first down in the first quarter, while the offense added a field goal to extend its lead to 10-0. The lone blemish for the Falcons in the first quarter was a fumble by running back Brian Hill, but even that led to one of the game's most memorable sequences.

After a 36-yard pass from Cousins to tight end Irv Smith on the final play of the first quarter, the Vikings moved into Falcons territory for the first time. Another deep pass, this time an 18-yarder to rookie Justin Jefferson, moved the Vikings down to the Falcons' 2-yard line and they were poised to cut Atlanta's lead to three. Jefferson was a major bright spot for Minnesota on Sunday, catching nine passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

On four consecutive plays, Minnesota attempted to get into the end zone. And on four consecutive plays, Atlanta denied its opponent. After safety Keanu Neal dropped running back Mike Boone for a 1-yard loss on fourth down, the Falcons regained both possession and momentum.

Atlanta held Minnesota to 365 yards on offense, a large portion of that - 154 yards - coming in the fourth quarter. The Vikings converted just 30 percent of their third-down attempts and had just 32 rushing yards in the contest. The solid play on both sides of the ball allowed the Falcons to dominate time of possession 40:07 to 19:53.

The Falcons defense made another big play on Minnesota's following offensive possession. On a third-and-9, rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell – the team's first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft – dove to the turf in front of Jefferson to make a circus catch and secure the first interception of his NFL career.

Unlike the Vikings, the Falcons made their opponent pay after the turnover. Marching 40 yards, Atlanta moved into the red zone and took a 17-0 lead with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Ryan to Calvin Ridley.

Providing a feeling of déjà vu, Minnesota's next drive ended in much the same fashion. This time, it was third-year linebacker Foye Oluokun, who has had an excellent start to the 2020 season, that secured the first interception of his career. The Falcons drove the ball down to the Vikings' 2-yard line before opting to kick the field goal with just four seconds remaining in the first half.

Starting with the ball in the second half, the Falcons wasted no time in adding to their 20-0 lead. Kicker Younghoe Koo netted his third field goal of the afternoon, hitting a 47-yarder to give Atlanta a 23-0 lead and continuing the momentum that the Falcons had built in the first half.

Although the Vikings scored their first touchdown of the game in the third quarter, an 11-yard pass from Cousins to Jefferson, the Falcons continued to dictate play in the second half. The 40-yard touchdown by Jones on fourth down seemed to be the backbreaker for Minnesota, which didn't score its second touchdown until late in the fourth quarter.

The final nail in the coffin for Minnesota came on a fourth-and-1 just before the two-minute warning. Atlanta ran a play-action in the short-yardage situation, and Minnesota fell for it completely. After pulling the ball back from the fake, Ryan turned and fired a pass to tight end Hayden Hurst, who had no defender in the same area code and ran 35 yards for the Falcons' fourth touchdown of the game.

news

Matt Ryan explains what happened on crazy fourth-down touchdown to Julio Jones

The Falcons have been searching for their first win of the season, and their top two players led the way to a victory
news

Falcons respond in big way after Raheem Morris asks them to 'impose their will' 

Interim head coach Raheem Morris made some changes this week that paid off in a big way for the Falcons on Sunday
news

Tabeek: These are the Falcons we expected; will it last?

The Falcons not only jumped out to a big lead but this time they didn't let up until they picked up win No. 1 of the season
news

Falcons-Vikings inactives: Atlanta missing one starter

The Falcons are as near full health as could be expected heading into their Week 6 contest against the Vikings
news

Falcons place John Cominsky on reserve/COVID-19 list

Atlanta still plans on traveling to Minnesota to participate in the game on Sunday, which is still expected to take place
news

Beek's Bits: Raheem Morris makes expectations clear, prediction for Vikings game, NFC South picks

Expect Morris to have the Falcons dialed in following an emotional week
news

Daryl 'Moose' Johnston of FOX Sports: Falcons best player so far, offense needs confidence 

FOX color analyst Daryl Johnston previews the upcoming matchup between the Falcons and Vikings
news

Falcons-Vikings preview: Atlanta seeking to force its will on Minnesota

In the lead up to Sunday's game, we've compiled the top storylines for the Falcons-Vikings matchup
news

Dante Fowler: Raheem Morris is making Falcons 'a little bit uncomfortable'

The Falcons have gone through their first week of practice under interim head coach Raheem Morris, and players have already begun to feel a change
news

Who will win, Falcons or Vikings? Experts' picks

The Falcons head to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones good to go vs. Vikings

Julio Jones does not have a designation for Sunday's game, signaling that he will return to the field for the Falcons

Tabeek: These are the Falcons we expected; will it last?

Falcons look sharp in all phases during rout of Vikings

Postgame Breakdown | Falcons vs. Vikings - Week 6

Leaving Minnesota with a WIN | Sideline Access 

