Blidi Wreh-Wilson making a habit of clinching games against Teddy Bridgewater

Wreh-Wilson's latest game-winning pick was his first since, well, the last time he played Bridgewater

Nov 03, 2020 at 10:04 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Blidi Wreh-Wilson hasn't been at the forefront of the Falcons defense during his five years in Atlanta, but he is a trusted, crucial member of the secondary.

In the Falcons' 25-17 win against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Wreh-Wilson stepped right into the spotlight to clinch the victory for Atlanta. On a third-and-6 on the Falcons' 30-yard line with 1:04 remaining in the game, Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took a deep shot down the left sideline. Reading the pass the entire way, Wreh-Wilson ran underneath it and came away with the game-winning interception.

RELATED CONTENT

It was just the third interception of his career, but the second of the season for Wreh-Wilson, who also intercepted Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky in Week 3. Just when the Falcons were looking for a player to come through with a big play at the end of a game, Wreh-Wilson stepped up. When asked about the last time he could remember being involved in such a play, Wreh-Wilson's answer raised some eyebrows.

"The last time I had a game-winning interception would be at Connecticut, actually, against Louisville, it was Teddy Bridgewater," Wreh-Wilson said. "He threw a back-shoulder fade in the third overtime, and I picked it and we kicked a field goal to win."

That's right, the last time Wreh-Wilson secured an interception that helped his team win the game late came against the very quarterback he did it against on Thursday. Funny how things like that happen.

The previous game in question occurred on Nov. 24, 2012. The Huskies entered the game with a 4-6 record and faced a No. 20-ranked Cardinals team that boasted a 9-1 record and sought a BCS bowl bid. After mounting a 10-point comeback in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals took the game into overtime with the score tied at 10, apiece.

Each team scored a touchdown and a field goal in the first two overtimes, setting up a third-and-goal at the 5-yard line for Louisville in the third overtime. Bridgewater looked in the direction of DeVante Parker, who has gone on to become a successful player with the Miami Dolphins, but it was Wreh-Wilson who made the play instead.

On Thursday, the Falcons corner again trusted his instincts against Bridgewater.

"It really wasn't my responsibility," Wreh-Wilson said of the Falcons' coverage on the final defensive play. "I had off coverage, and they were able to get [Bridgewater] off the spot. He was rolling out to our right, and I flipped my hips and I saw the ball, and I was able to make the play."

The Falcons won't be playing Bridgewater every week – or even again in the 2020 season – but Wreh-Wilson's latest game-winning pick off of him may be the spark Atlanta's defense needs to start trending in the right direction.

Atlanta's secondary was particularly effective, complementing the pass rush and limiting Bridgewater to just 15-of-23 passing for 176 yards with one touchdown and that fateful interception. With the Falcons potentially getting Darqueze Dennard back in the secondary soon and rookie A.J. Terrell finding his stride, Atlanta may finally begin to see what they were hoping for this offseason.

If that does indeed prove to be the case, Wreh-Wilson's interception may be looked back upon as the catalyst.

"We've been talking about ending games with either sacks or interceptions," Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said after the game. "The guys went out today and did exactly that. The ball went up in the air and Blidi came down and made a great play. It was awesome."

Blidi Wreh-Wilson secures the win in Carolina | Best of Gameday

Cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson made an interception Thursday night to secure the win against the Carolina Panthers.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 12

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 12

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 reacts after tackling Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 during the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 12

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 reacts after tackling Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 during the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 reacts after tackling Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 during the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 12

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 reacts after tackling Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 during the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 with an interception to end the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 12

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 with an interception to end the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 with an interception to end the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 12

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 with an interception to end the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 12

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 12

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action against Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 during the game on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 12

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action against Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 during the game on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 during the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 12

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 during the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 12

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 12

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Falcons' next opponent: What to know about the Denver Broncos 

Get to know more about the Falcons upcoming opponent, the Denver Broncos 
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Broncos: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup against the Denver Broncos
news

Falcons release depth chart ahead of Broncos' matchup

The Falcons' lineup is set for the upcoming matchup with the Denver Bronocs
news

Early Bird Report: Falcons want more Georgia voters

The top Falcons headlines from around the country
news

SFTB: How many more games will Falcons win? Todd Gurley's future, NFL Draft, GM speculation

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Steelers hold top spot as Cardinals, Bucs and Falcons rise

Titans, Rams, Bears and Panthers take a tumble in this week's rankings
news

Statement from Arthur Blank on the 2020 election

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank releases a statement on the importance of fair elections and democracy
news

Early Bird Report: For one game, Falcons defense changes narrative

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

Falcons designate Darqueze Dennard to return from IR

By designating Dennard to return, the Falcons have begun the 21-day window in which they must activate him to the active roster
news

SFTB: Clearing up trade rumors, Falcons' play under Raheem Morris, Mohamed Sanu, NFL Draft

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

Raheem Morris: Darqueze Dennard 'getting close' to returning for Falcons

Coming off of a 25-17 Thursday night victory against the Carolina Panthers, Morris sounded confident about the veteran corner's progress

Top News

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Steelers hold top spot as Cardinals, Bucs and Falcons rise

Rise Up & Vote: Moment to Movement

SFTB: How many more games will Falcons win? Todd Gurley's future, NFL Draft, GM speculation

Statement from Arthur Blank on the 2020 election

Advertising