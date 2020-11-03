Blidi Wreh-Wilson making a habit of clinching games against Teddy Bridgewater

Blidi Wreh-Wilson hasn't been at the forefront of the Falcons defense during his five years in Atlanta, but he is a trusted, crucial member of the secondary.

In the Falcons' 25-17 win against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Wreh-Wilson stepped right into the spotlight to clinch the victory for Atlanta. On a third-and-6 on the Falcons' 30-yard line with 1:04 remaining in the game, Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took a deep shot down the left sideline. Reading the pass the entire way, Wreh-Wilson ran underneath it and came away with the game-winning interception.

It was just the third interception of his career, but the second of the season for Wreh-Wilson, who also intercepted Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky in Week 3. Just when the Falcons were looking for a player to come through with a big play at the end of a game, Wreh-Wilson stepped up. When asked about the last time he could remember being involved in such a play, Wreh-Wilson's answer raised some eyebrows.

"The last time I had a game-winning interception would be at Connecticut, actually, against Louisville, it was Teddy Bridgewater," Wreh-Wilson said. "He threw a back-shoulder fade in the third overtime, and I picked it and we kicked a field goal to win."

That's right, the last time Wreh-Wilson secured an interception that helped his team win the game late came against the very quarterback he did it against on Thursday. Funny how things like that happen.

The previous game in question occurred on Nov. 24, 2012. The Huskies entered the game with a 4-6 record and faced a No. 20-ranked Cardinals team that boasted a 9-1 record and sought a BCS bowl bid. After mounting a 10-point comeback in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals took the game into overtime with the score tied at 10, apiece.