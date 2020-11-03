Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Steelers hold top spot as Cardinals, Bucs and Falcons rise

I don't know about you, but that Steelers-Ravens game on Sunday had the feel of a playoff game. Two division rivals who not only dislike each other but are also among the very best teams in the league.

The Steelers came put on top and are the only undefeated team left in the league. They also remain atop this week's Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings. The Ravens may have lost – the game came down to the final play – but they still move up a spot in this week's rankings. Why? Because they're that good and better than every other team, outside of the Steelers, Chiefs and Seahawks right now.

You know who else moved up a spot this week? Your beloved Falcons, especially after pulling out a hard-fought and soggy win against division rival Carolina on Thursday night. I would've liked to have put Atlanta higher this week, but I can't. Not yet. I want to see some consistency first, like back-to-back wins.