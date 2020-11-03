Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Steelers hold top spot as Cardinals, Bucs and Falcons rise

Titans, Rams, Bears and Panthers take a tumble in this week's rankings

Nov 03, 2020 at 07:08 AM
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

I don't know about you, but that Steelers-Ravens game on Sunday had the feel of a playoff game. Two division rivals who not only dislike each other but are also among the very best teams in the league.

The Steelers came put on top and are the only undefeated team left in the league. They also remain atop this week's Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings. The Ravens may have lost – the game came down to the final play – but they still move up a spot in this week's rankings. Why? Because they're that good and better than every other team, outside of the Steelers, Chiefs and Seahawks right now.

You know who else moved up a spot this week? Your beloved Falcons, especially after pulling out a hard-fought and soggy win against division rival Carolina on Thursday night. I would've liked to have put Atlanta higher this week, but I can't. Not yet. I want to see some consistency first, like back-to-back wins.

With the Broncos, Saints, Raiders and Chargers all coming up on the schedule, the Falcons will have plenty of opportunities to surge up the rankings in the coming weeks. So, without further ado, it's time for the Week 9 edition of my Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings. These rankings will appear here on AtlantaFalcons.com every Tuesday morning. Enjoy!

(7-0)
1
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Nasty defense that forces turnovers and mistakes. I’ll take that and a running game any day – and beat you every time. Oh, the Steelers are unbeaten.
(7-1)
2
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill against the Jets defense? That’s stealing.
(6-1)
3
1
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
You know what we just witnessed? The Seahawks taking their NFC West crowns back from the Niners. A formal ceremony will come in December. Watch.
(5-2)
4
1
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
They played well enough to beat the Steelers … except for the two interceptions and two fumbles they lost. Can’t turn the ball over against great teams.
(6-2)
5
1
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady gets a lot of credit (because he’s a winner), but they’ve got talent all over the field and on both sides of the ball. They can play with anyone.
(5-2)
6
4
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
They didn’t even play and jumped four spots. That’s what happens when you’re the only team to beat the Seahawks. Trust me, they’re more than worthy.
(5-2)
7
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Hold on … I think Dalvin Cook just scored another rushing touchdown. They’ve lost two of their last three and the wheels look a little wobbly.
(6-2)
8
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
I’ve said since the beginning of the season that the Bills are going to win the AFC East. Do you believe me yet? OK, keep watching.
(5-2)
9
2
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Almost every game they’ve played this season has been a squeaker, including two overtime wins. Yes, that says they know how to win games, but it also says they’re very beatable.
(5-2)
10
7
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
They’ve two straight and had just one convincing win. Plus, they just lost to the Bengals. Is this team overrated? I’m starting to think so.
(5-2)
11
3
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
They’re coming up on the Titans – in these rankings and the standings – after demolishing the Lions in Detroit. AFC South is up for grabs.
(5-3)
12
3
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
I can’t figure this team out; they’re so hot and cold, up and down. Maybe the bye week will help them figure out who they want to be.
(5-3)
13
1
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
I love their defense, can’t stand their offense. And they’ll go as far as Nick Foles and Co. can take them … for now.
(4-3)
14
2
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Speaking of defense, the Raiders went into Cleveland and held the Browns to two field goals. Impressive.
(5-3)
15
2
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
They lost to the Raiders and play in the same division as the Steelers, Ravens and up-and-coming Bengals. Take a seat in third place and get comfy, Brownies.
(4-3)
16
3
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Tua time was apparently a good time had by all in Miami. Now it’s Tua vs. Kyler this week – the future of the league on display. Should be fun.
(4-4)
17
2
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
If they’re going to hang around in the West and NFC, they need to bounce back and beat the Pack this week. I like Nick Mullens.
(3-5)
18
1
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
This is kind of going the way we expected it to for these Panthers. They’ve got the Chiefs and it, too, will probably go the way expect it to.
(3-4)
19
1
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Just when you think they’re starting to figure things out … ouch. An important game vs. the Vikings up next.
(3-4)
20
1
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Drew Lock is getting better and gaining confidence. They’ve got some nice vertical weapons, too, who should test that Falcons secondary.
(3-4-1)
21
2
Eagles_table
Philadelphia Eagles
What can you say here? They let Ben DiNucci and a bad Cowboys team hang around before pulling away. They lead the worst division in football. Congrats.
(2-5-1)
22
5
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Have I mentioned how much I like watching Joe Burrow play? Beating the Titans was huge for this young team.
(2-5)
23
3
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Woof. It doesn’t look like the Cam Newton Show is going to last long in Foxboro at this rate.
(2-5)
24
2
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers are gonna Charger. That’s all I can say. They did it again, and it drives me nuts.
(2-6)
25
1
Falcons_Table
Atlanta Falcons
Very nice road win against their rivals on Thursday night. When their defense shows up (and finishes), good things happen for them. Just look at their two wins for proof.
(2-5)
26
2
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Dalvin Cook was on and they rolled. Where has this been all season. Wow.
(2-5)
27
3
Washington_table
Washington Football Team
The Washington Football Team will play the New York Football Giants this week. Hey, that’s their legal names.
(1-6)
28
2
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
They travel to Houston for showdown in the AFC South basement.
(1-6)
29
2
Texans_table
Houston Texans
See above.
(2-6)
30
5
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Things have hit a new low in Big D. How long before Jerry Jones pulls the plug, or will he stay patient with Mike McCarthy? Stay tuned.
(1-7)
31
2
Giants_table
New York Giants
Believe it or not, I like how this team is playing. They’re scrappy, young and fighting. That’s a good sign.
(0-8)
32
Jets_table
New York Jets
Speaking of signs, there are no good ones here.
