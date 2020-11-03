How to watch Falcons vs. Broncos: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Falcons enter Week 9 looking to win their second-consecutive game as they host the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
HOW TO WATCH
- What: Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons
- When: Sunday, Nov. 8, 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- TV: CBS
- TV announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Rich Gannon (color analyst), Jay Feely (sideline reporter)
- Radio: 92.9 The Game, the Falcons' official radio network
- Radio announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)
- Live Stream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web.*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
This matchup was originally scheduled to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as part of the NFL's International Series; however, was moved to Mercedes-Benz Stadium due to COVID-19.
The Broncos hold the all-time series advantage between the two clubs, 8-6; however, the Falcons have won three of the past four contests, including a 23-16 victory at Denver in the last matchup in Week 5 of 2016.