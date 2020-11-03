How to watch Falcons vs. Broncos: Time, TV, live stream, radio

This matchup was originally scheduled to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as part of the NFL's International Series; however, was moved to Mercedes-Benz Stadium due to COVID-19.

The Broncos hold the all-time series advantage between the two clubs, 8-6; however, the Falcons have won three of the past four contests, including a 23-16 victory at Denver in the last matchup in Week 5 of 2016.