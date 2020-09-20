Calvin Ridley reacts to heartbreaking loss vs. Cowboys: That was our win, we have to close that game out

Sep 20, 2020 at 06:47 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

When Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley sat down at the podium following the heartbreaking 40-39 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, when asked how to describe the mood in the locker room, he used one word.

"Quiet," Ridley said.

Ridley, like most who watched the game, said the team was shocked the game played out how it did. The Falcons were up 29-10 at the half and continued to play at a high level offensively into the third and early fourth quarter. Atlanta extended its lead to 15 points at one point in the fourth quarter before losing in the final seconds. The Cowboys scored 16 unanswered points to win the game in the final eight minutes.

After a dominant performance offensively and zero turnovers, Ridley wasn't shy about saying his team should have improved to 1-1 on the year. According to Elias Sports Bureau since 1993, teams were 440-0 when scoring 39 points without a turnover heading into this week's slate of games.

"We all are just really shocked," Ridley said. "That one is a tough one. We should have won the game. We have to finish the games. We have to close the games out. That's our win right there, without a doubt. We have to close out that game."

Julio Jones, Russell Gage, Hayden Hurst and Ridley all made critical plays to get the Falcons in a position to win. Ridley caught two touchdowns for a second consecutive week with Hurst and Gage also adding a score. Jones was dealing with a hamstring injury throughout the game but made a key reception on fourth down to keep Atlanta's drive alive in the third quarter. Matt Ryan completed 24 of 36 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns in the loss.

After dropping their season-opener to the Seattle Seahawks, the Falcons believed they would respond in a positive way in Week 2. For the most part, the team did until the final minutes of the game. After back-to-back seasons finishing 7-9, Jones knows how important these finishing close games are as the season goes on.

With an 0-2 start, the Falcons will certainly be looking to be a better finishing team moving forward. And Jones has full confidence his team can do just that.

"We definitely are a better finishing team than we showed today," Jones said. "It sucks when you lose the way we lost today. At the end of the day, we're not going to let it define who we are. We don't need any motivation in our locker room, we know what we have to do. We have grown men in our locker room. Everyone takes ownership. It's not like we point fingers, we're sticking together."

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks with top photos from inside AT&T Stadium in Week 2.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates a touchdown by tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates a touchdown by tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 dives to score a touchdown during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 dives to score a touchdown during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 forces a fumble on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 forces a fumble on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 recovers a fumble forced by linebacker Deion Jones #45 against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 recovers a fumble forced by linebacker Deion Jones #45 against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 forces a fumble on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 forces a fumble on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 recovers a fumble in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 recovers a fumble in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 and. cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 and. cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 puts pressure on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 puts pressure on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The Falcons defense takes down Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott #21 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
The Falcons defense takes down Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott #21 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20200920_ATLatDAL_KH1_5505_16x9web
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls for the snap in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls for the snap in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 and linebacker Mykal Walker #43 make a tackle in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 and linebacker Mykal Walker #43 make a tackle in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 recovers a fumble after Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 is sacked during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 recovers a fumble after Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 is sacked during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 forces a fumble in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 forces a fumble in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 congratulates wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 after Ridley scored a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 congratulates wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 after Ridley scored a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 gestures a turnover in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 gestures a turnover in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 celebrates making a play in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 celebrates making a play in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley #98 closes in on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley #98 closes in on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the ball off to. running back Todd Gurley II #21 during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the ball off to. running back Todd Gurley II #21 during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and the Falcons sideline signal a turnover in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and the Falcons sideline signal a turnover in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 and cornerback Darqueze Dennard #34 tackle Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz #86 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 and cornerback Darqueze Dennard #34 tackle Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz #86 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates a forced fumble against the Dallas Cowboys with linebacker Deion Jones #45 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates a forced fumble against the Dallas Cowboys with linebacker Deion Jones #45 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 defends against Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz #86 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 defends against Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz #86 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on from the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on from the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 adjusts his headphones before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 adjusts his headphones before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay walks the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay walks the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 smiles before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 smiles before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 laugh with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 laugh with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warm up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warm up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 warms up before the game again Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 warms up before the game again Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank gestures to fans in the stands at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank gestures to fans in the stands at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 greets former teammate Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle #34 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 greets former teammate Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle #34 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 stretches before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 stretches before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 gestures before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 gestures before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 finds a hole in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 finds a hole in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51mwarms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51mwarms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 walks on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 walks on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 smiles as he talks to teammates before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 smiles as he talks to teammates before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 is shown before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 is shown before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on in the first half on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on in the first half on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on in the first half on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on in the first half on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The linebackers huddle up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
The linebackers huddle up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 receives the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 receives the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 scores a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 scores a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrate after Hayden Hurst scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrate after Hayden Hurst scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 punches the ball loose during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 punches the ball loose during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 punches the ball loose during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 punches the ball loose during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 waves as he heads to the locker room at the half during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 waves as he heads to the locker room at the half during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks in the huddle during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks in the huddle during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 tackles Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 tackles Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action to score a touchdown during the first quarter during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action to score a touchdown during the first quarter during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and guard John Wetzel #75 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and guard John Wetzel #75 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 runs the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 runs the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 plays quarterback in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 plays quarterback in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)

