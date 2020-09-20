Calvin Ridley reacts to heartbreaking loss vs. Cowboys: That was our win, we have to close that game out

"We all are just really shocked," Ridley said. "That one is a tough one. We should have won the game. We have to finish the games. We have to close the games out. That's our win right there, without a doubt. We have to close out that game."

Julio Jones, Russell Gage, Hayden Hurst and Ridley all made critical plays to get the Falcons in a position to win. Ridley caught two touchdowns for a second consecutive week with Hurst and Gage also adding a score. Jones was dealing with a hamstring injury throughout the game but made a key reception on fourth down to keep Atlanta's drive alive in the third quarter. Matt Ryan completed 24 of 36 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns in the loss.

After dropping their season-opener to the Seattle Seahawks, the Falcons believed they would respond in a positive way in Week 2. For the most part, the team did until the final minutes of the game. After back-to-back seasons finishing 7-9, Jones knows how important these finishing close games are as the season goes on.

With an 0-2 start, the Falcons will certainly be looking to be a better finishing team moving forward. And Jones has full confidence his team can do just that.