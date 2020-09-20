Cowboys complete comeback, stun Falcons in high-scoring shootout

Behind a late onside kick recovery, the Dallas Cowboys took the lead for the first time on a game-winning field goal to shock the Atlanta Falcons and win a 40-39 shootout

Sep 20, 2020 at 04:41 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) looked in control in every aspect of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys (1-1), until they didn't.

After cutting Atlanta's lead to 39-37 with a late touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys converted their onside-kick attempt to regain possession with 1:48 remaining in the game. After a 24-yard completion to rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys moved into position for a game-winning field goal.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein hit the 46-yard field goal to give Dallas a stunning 40-39 victory against an Atlanta team that led throughout the entire game.

Atlanta raced out to an early 20-0 lead in the first quarter by playing complementary offensive and defensive football. The Falcons forced a fumble on four of the Cowboy's first five offensive possessions and recovered three of them to set their offense up with short fields following consecutive three-and-outs to start the game. Linebacker Foye Oluokun was credited with three forced fumbles, while defensive end Dante Fowler was credited with one forced fumble of his own.

That optimal field position jump-started Atlanta's offense, which scored 14 points after the first two fumbles and finished the first quarter with a pair of field goals. Calvin Ridley and Hayden Hurst were early stars for Atlanta and scored the team's first two touchdowns. Ridley showed impressive balance to stay in bounds and stretch the ball over the left front pylon for a 22-yard touchdown catch, and Hurst broke wide open on the next possession for a 42-yard touchdown, his first as a Falcon.

Injuries began to take their toll as the first quarter transitioned into the second. Defensive end Takk McKinley left the game due to a groin injury and did not return to the action. Right tackle Kaleb McGary also had to leave the game and looked visibly pained after injuring his knee and did not return to the game.

Two other defensive starters for Atlanta sustained injuries early in the game. Safety Ricardo Allen injured his elbow in the second quarter and was out for the remainder of the game, and Oluokun was initially taken out because of muscle cramps and then rule out for the rest of the action with a hamstring injury.

As the injuries mounted, the Cowboys found their footing for the first time in the game. With just over a minute remaining in the first quarter, Dallas began an 11-play, 75-yard drive that culminated in a 1-yard touchdown run by Ezekiel Elliott.

With the sparse crowd in AT&T Stadium showing signs of life for the first time, the Falcons regained possession looking to counter the Cowboys' long scoring drive. Atlanta put together one of its own in response, going 75 yards in 12 plays and scoring its third touchdown with 3-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to Ridley, his second of the day.

Ridley finished the afternoon with seven catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns. It was the second-straight 100-yard game for Ridley, who now has four touchdown receptions through two games. Julio Jones was noticeably hobbled throughout the afternoon due to a hamstring injury, and he finished with 24 yards on two catches.

A pair of touchdown drives by Dallas in the third quarter cut the Falcons' lead to 29-24, making it a one-possession game for the first time since Atlanta's first touchdown. As they had before, however, the Falcons trusted in their offense to respond, and the unit came through.

Aided by a crucial 19-yard reception by Jones on a fourth-and-2, the Falcons marched 74 yards on 11 plays and capped the drive off with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Ryan to Russell Gage.

With a fourth-quarter touchdown, Dallas cut Atlanta's lead to 39-30 and had the opportunity to make it a one-possession game down the stretch. The Cowboys opted to go for a 2-point conversion, seeking to cut the Falcons' lead to 7, but Atlanta's defense denied Elliott at the goal line to protect their lead.

After stopping Elliott on his 2-point conversion attempt, the Falcons took over on offense with just under five minutes remaining in the game and Dallas having all three of their timeouts remaining. Atlanta ran Todd Gurley three consecutive times, picking up a first down and causing Dallas to use all three timeouts. A sack on Matt Ryan prevented the Falcons from extending the drive, however, and gave the Cowboys another chance to cut into the lead.

A deep 38-yard pass from Dak Prescott to Michael Gallup along the left sideline that drew a challenge from Falcons coach Dan Quinn moved the Cowboys to the 5-yard line just ahead of the two-minute warning. Four plays later, Prescott scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to cut the Falcons' lead to just two points and set up the onside kick that eventually led to Dallas's game-winning field goal.

Despite possessing the ball for over seven minutes longer than the Cowboys, the Falcons only gained 380 yards of offense to Dallas's 570. A factor in that were the short fields Atlanta's offense had to work with off of the turnovers. Ryan finished the day completing 24-of-36 pass attempts for 273 yards with four touchdown passes and not interceptions. On the other side, Prescott ended his afternoon going 34-of-47 for 450 yards with one touchdown pass and three touchdown runs.

Gurley led the Falcons on the ground, carrying the ball 21 times for 61 yards. Elliott finished the game with 22 carries for 89 yards and a score.

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks with top photos from inside AT&T Stadium in Week 2.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates a touchdown by tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 dives to score a touchdown during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 forces a fumble on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 recovers a fumble forced by linebacker Deion Jones #45 against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 forces a fumble on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 recovers a fumble in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 and. cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 puts pressure on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
The Falcons defense takes down Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott #21 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
AF_20200920_ATLatDAL_KH1_5505_16x9web
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls for the snap in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 and linebacker Mykal Walker #43 make a tackle in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 recovers a fumble after Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 is sacked during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 forces a fumble in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 congratulates wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 after Ridley scored a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 gestures a turnover in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 celebrates making a play in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley #98 closes in on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the ball off to. running back Todd Gurley II #21 during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and the Falcons sideline signal a turnover in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 and cornerback Darqueze Dennard #34 tackle Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz #86 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates a forced fumble against the Dallas Cowboys with linebacker Deion Jones #45 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 defends against Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz #86 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on from the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 adjusts his headphones before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay walks the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 smiles before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 laugh with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warm up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 warms up before the game again Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank gestures to fans in the stands at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 greets former teammate Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle #34 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 stretches before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 gestures before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 finds a hole in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51mwarms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 walks on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 smiles as he talks to teammates before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 is shown before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on in the first half on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on in the first half on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
The linebackers huddle up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 receives the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 scores a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrate after Hayden Hurst scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 punches the ball loose during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 punches the ball loose during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 waves as he heads to the locker room at the half during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks in the huddle during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 tackles Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action to score a touchdown during the first quarter during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and guard John Wetzel #75 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 runs the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 plays quarterback in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)
