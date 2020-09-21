Calvin Ridley on Cowboys' onside kick: We've got to get that 

Falcons coach Dan Quinn explained the Falcons have to "go capture it when the moment comes"

Sep 20, 2020 at 08:42 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

The Dallas Cowboys (1-1) recovering an onside kick with 1:48 minutes remaining against the Atlanta Falcons (0-2) made it possible for them to emerge with a 40-39 victory on Sunday afternoon.

On the play, Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein positioned the ball directly on the field's turf and kicked it so that the ball rotated in a horizontal spinning motion while slowly advancing up the field. By rule, the ball must advance 10 yards before an offensive player can touch the ball.

As the ball moved up the field, a small group of Falcons players appeared to be in position to fall on the ball and recover it for Atlanta. Instead, it was former Falcon C.J. Goodwin who leapt on the ball and recovered it for Dallas.

RELATED CONTENT

"It looked like it was a slow-roller as opposed to a high-bouncer," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. "We've got to go capture it when the moment comes. I'll get a better view of it tonight, but from what I saw, it was a slow-roller and one that we should make the aggressive move to go get it."

In discussing why Falcons players didn't immediately jump on the ball, it's worth considering the role those who were nearest to the ball typically have in those situations.

When a ball is kicked so that it takes multiple hard bounces before leaping high into the air, the first row of players on the return team are assigned to block the oncoming runners trying to recover the ball in an effort to give the players behind them a clean look to catch it.

Quinn explained after the game that the roles of the players on the return unit should alter depending on the type of ball kicked.

"I think they definitely know," Quinn said. "The front three are usually blocking as they're going. The high-bouncers go to the second side, so the front line, generally on an onside kick, they're looking to get a block first and then the hop goes to the next player. When that instance happens, and it's not one that is a high-hopper then you just transfer in and go to your ball. You're looking at your assignment first of who you have to go block. Certainly the ball and then your assignment, they definitely know the rule."

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who was a star offensive weapon for Atlanta with 109 receiving yards and two touchdowns, was a member of the hands team but said he was on the other side of the field from where the ball was kicked.

Quinn and the Atlanta players who spoke after the game expressed the need to take away key lessons from this defeat and use them to become a better team moving forward. For Ridley, a takeaway was understanding how to win in that exact situation if it arises in the future, a situation he hopes to be a part of the next time around.

"It was just crazy," Ridley said. "I wish it was my side. I just can't believe it; we've got to get that. I wish it was me, I would have, I don't know. We take that as a group, we lost that as a group."

Related Content

 Tabeek: After jarring loss, Falcons must find answer quickly
news

 Tabeek: After jarring loss, Falcons must find answer quickly

The Falcons literally needed just one player to want the ball in their hands with the game on the line
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn watches play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
news

Dan Quinn not planning any coaching changes after Cowboys game

Following the game, Quinn discussed several of the key storylines from Sunday afternoon
Calvin Ridley reacts to heartbreaking loss vs. Cowboys: That was our win, we have to close that game out
news

Calvin Ridley reacts to heartbreaking loss vs. Cowboys: That was our win, we have to close that game out

Wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley react to Atlanta's Week 2 loss against the Cowboys 
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) goes up to make a catch for a long gain in front of Atlanta Falcons' Isaiah Oliver (26) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
news

Cowboys complete comeback, stun Falcons in high-scoring shootout

Behind a late onside kick recovery, the Dallas Cowboys took the lead for the first time on a game-winning field goal to shock the Atlanta Falcons and win a 40-39 shootout
Kaleb McGary out, Takk McKinley questionable to return vs. Cowboys
news

Kaleb McGary out, Takk McKinley questionable to return vs. Cowboys

Injuries to two starters dampened what was otherwise a terrific first quarter for the Falcons
Falcons-Cowboys inactives: Jake Matthews suiting up for Atlanta
news

Falcons-Cowboys inactives: Jake Matthews suiting up for Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons will also be without two key young defenders on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys
Pre-game burning questions: Can Falcons stick with run game vs. Cowboys?
news

Pre-game burning questions: Can Falcons stick with run game vs. Cowboys?

With the Falcons and Cowboys set for a showdown, AtlantaFalcons.com writers Matt Tabeek, Kelsey Conway and Will McFadden discuss some of the game's key storylines.
Once teammates, Foye Oluokun and Ezekiel Elliott fulfilling their NFL dreams 
news

Once teammates, Foye Oluokun and Ezekiel Elliott fulfilling their NFL dreams 

Foye Oluokun and Ezekiel Elliott were high school teammates and will square off against one another for the second time in their professional careers on Sunday 
Falcons injury report: Jake Matthews questionable vs. Cowboys
news

Falcons injury report: Jake Matthews questionable vs. Cowboys

For the second week in a row, cornerback Kendall Sheffield has been ruled out for the game
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) gets by Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin (70) and pressures quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the Cowboys, 20-17. (James D. Smith via AP)
news

Falcons-Cowboys preview: Did Los Angeles provide blueprint for beating Dallas?

As Atlanta seeks to win its first game of the season and avoid an 0-2 start, should they follow the blueprint that Los Angeles provided against Dallas?
Social Bird: Alex Mack's hilarious pre-game player intro as he hypes up non-existent crowd
news

Social Bird: Alex Mack's hilarious pre-game player intro as he hypes up non-existent crowd

Each week, Social Bird takes a closer look at what Falcons players are posting on social media about football and their lives off the field

Top News

Dallas Cowboys' Justin March (59) and Dorance Armstrong (92) look on as C.J. Goodwin (29) recovers an onside kick against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Calvin Ridley on Cowboys' onside kick: We've got to get that 

 Tabeek: After jarring loss, Falcons must find answer quickly

 Tabeek: After jarring loss, Falcons must find answer quickly

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn watches play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dan Quinn not planning any coaching changes after Cowboys game

Calvin Ridley reacts to heartbreaking loss vs. Cowboys: That was our win, we have to close that game out

Calvin Ridley reacts to heartbreaking loss vs. Cowboys: That was our win, we have to close that game out

Advertising