 Tabeek: After jarring loss, Falcons must find answer quickly

This one was a punch to the gut.

The players felt it. The coaches did. And Atlanta Falcons fans everywhere are probably besides themselves right now, too.

Sunday's game looked like it was over early. Like, in the first quarter. Everything was going right as the Falcons jumped out to commanding 20-point lead over the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter. Even at halftime they were still up 19 points.

The route was on, and the Falcons were well on their way to picking up that much-needed first win of the year.

Inexplicably, it never happened.

While the reasons are many and will be talked about and dissected in the coming days, weeks and maybe even years, the Falcons ended up falling to the Cowboys, 40-39, as kicker Greg Zuerlein booted a 46-yard field goal in the final seconds of regulation.

Game over, and Falcons fans everywhere were left thinking, "What just happened?"

Like any big comeback, you can point to a number of plays. You can have a number of "what if" questions. But it really boils down to this: The Falcons literally needed just one player to want the ball in their hands with the game on the line.

They were that close on the onside kick to a victory today. Instead, a Cowboy found a way to take the ball and the game.

When Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley aren't on the field for the game deciding plays, who is going to make that play? Like I said, there are a lot of plays you could point to this week, last week and in several games going back to last year. But that one onside kick seems like a good analogy for the answer the Falcons need to find: Who is going to take the ball when Ryan and Co. are not on the field?

I mean, the Falcons did not commit a single turnover, forced three Cowboys turnovers, controlled the time possession 33:48 to the Cowboys' 26:12 and were even a perfect 2-for-2 on fourth downs. Ryan, Ridley, Hayden Hurst and Foye Oluokun all played terrific games, too, and yet they still managed to lose.