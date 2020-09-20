 Tabeek: After jarring loss, Falcons must find answer quickly

The Falcons literally needed just one player to want the ball in their hands with the game on the line

Sep 20, 2020 at 07:50 PM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

0920_Tabeek_column

This one was a punch to the gut.

The players felt it. The coaches did. And Atlanta Falcons fans everywhere are probably besides themselves right now, too.

Sunday's game looked like it was over early. Like, in the first quarter. Everything was going right as the Falcons jumped out to commanding 20-point lead over the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter. Even at halftime they were still up 19 points.

The route was on, and the Falcons were well on their way to picking up that much-needed first win of the year.

Inexplicably, it never happened.

While the reasons are many and will be talked about and dissected in the coming days, weeks and maybe even years, the Falcons ended up falling to the Cowboys, 40-39, as kicker Greg Zuerlein booted a 46-yard field goal in the final seconds of regulation.

Game over, and Falcons fans everywhere were left thinking, "What just happened?"

Like any big comeback, you can point to a number of plays. You can have a number of "what if" questions. But it really boils down to this: The Falcons literally needed just one player to want the ball in their hands with the game on the line.

They were that close on the onside kick to a victory today. Instead, a Cowboy found a way to take the ball and the game.

When Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley aren't on the field for the game deciding plays, who is going to make that play? Like I said, there are a lot of plays you could point to this week, last week and in several games going back to last year. But that one onside kick seems like a good analogy for the answer the Falcons need to find: Who is going to take the ball when Ryan and Co. are not on the field?

I mean, the Falcons did not commit a single turnover, forced three Cowboys turnovers, controlled the time possession 33:48 to the Cowboys' 26:12 and were even a perfect 2-for-2 on fourth downs. Ryan, Ridley, Hayden Hurst and Foye Oluokun all played terrific games, too, and yet they still managed to lose.

And by the way, that's never happened before. Before Sunday's game, teams were 440-0 when scoring 39 points with zero turnovers since 1933, when team turnovers were first tracked, according to Elias Sports Bureau (see below).

The Cowboys also made some history of their own.

That hurts.

Despite some of those individual performances, this game will forever be remembered for the Falcons' 20-point collapse. For Falcons fans, it'll be probably mentioned right up there with another collapse in Texas, although this one isn't nearly as damaging.

But I don't want to sugarcoat this one, either. The Falcons have some problems that need to be addressed and, once again, most of them stem from the defensive side of the ball.

Creating four turnovers is great, but you can't allow an opposing quarterback to complete 19 of 28 passes for 312 yards and a touchdown in the second half and expect to win a whole lot of games. Aside from Grady Jarrett (and Foye Oluokun today), who is going to consistently make some plays?

Someone, anyone, please stand up. Or at least jump on a spinning ball to win the game.

Look, I could go deeper into the game here and write about how the game slowly fell apart for the Falcons, but we all saw it. There's no need to do that, the wounds are fresh and it would accomplish nothing.

But I will ask this question: Where do the Falcons go from here?

The answer is painfully obvious. Atlanta (0-2) must beat the Chicago Bears (2-0) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next Sunday. The only thing that will erase the sting of these first two games, is to start stacking up some wins.

And some more playmakers must emerge in the process. And it can't always be Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Grady Jarrett to save the day. If the Falcons are going to be contenders in 2020, it'll take much more than that foursome.

Right now, everyone is going to have to live with the pain of this one.

It caught us all off guard, and the jarring manner in which it unfolded, hurt almost as much as the loss did. Sucker punches usually do.

Game Photos | Falcons at Cowboys

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks with top photos from inside AT&T Stadium in Week 2.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates a touchdown by tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates a touchdown by tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 dives to score a touchdown during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
2 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 dives to score a touchdown during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
3 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 forces a fumble on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 forces a fumble on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 recovers a fumble forced by linebacker Deion Jones #45 against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 recovers a fumble forced by linebacker Deion Jones #45 against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 forces a fumble on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 forces a fumble on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 recovers a fumble in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 recovers a fumble in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 and. cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
8 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 and. cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 puts pressure on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 puts pressure on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The Falcons defense takes down Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott #21 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 101

The Falcons defense takes down Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott #21 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20200920_ATLatDAL_KH1_5505_16x9web
11 / 101
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls for the snap in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls for the snap in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 and linebacker Mykal Walker #43 make a tackle in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 and linebacker Mykal Walker #43 make a tackle in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 recovers a fumble after Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 is sacked during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
17 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 recovers a fumble after Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 is sacked during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 forces a fumble in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 forces a fumble in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
21 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 congratulates wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 after Ridley scored a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
22 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 congratulates wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 after Ridley scored a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
23 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 101

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 gestures a turnover in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 101

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 gestures a turnover in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 celebrates making a play in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 celebrates making a play in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley #98 closes in on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley #98 closes in on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the ball off to. running back Todd Gurley II #21 during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)
28 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the ball off to. running back Todd Gurley II #21 during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
29 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and the Falcons sideline signal a turnover in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 101

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and the Falcons sideline signal a turnover in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 and cornerback Darqueze Dennard #34 tackle Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz #86 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 101

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 and cornerback Darqueze Dennard #34 tackle Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz #86 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates a forced fumble against the Dallas Cowboys with linebacker Deion Jones #45 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates a forced fumble against the Dallas Cowboys with linebacker Deion Jones #45 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 defends against Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz #86 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 101

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 defends against Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz #86 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
37 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
38 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
39 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
40 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
41 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on from the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
42 / 101

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on from the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
43 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 adjusts his headphones before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
44 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 adjusts his headphones before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
45 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay walks the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
46 / 101

Atlanta Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay walks the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
47 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 smiles before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
48 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 smiles before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
49 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 laugh with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
50 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 laugh with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
51 / 101

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
52 / 101

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warm up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
53 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warm up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 warms up before the game again Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
54 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 warms up before the game again Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
55 / 101

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
56 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank gestures to fans in the stands at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 101

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank gestures to fans in the stands at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
58 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 greets former teammate Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle #34 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
59 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 greets former teammate Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle #34 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 stretches before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
60 / 101

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 stretches before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 gestures before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
61 / 101

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 gestures before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
63 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
64 / 101

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 finds a hole in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 finds a hole in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
66 / 101

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51mwarms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
67 / 101

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51mwarms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
68 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 walks on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
69 / 101

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 walks on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 smiles as he talks to teammates before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
70 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 smiles as he talks to teammates before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 is shown before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
71 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 is shown before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on in the first half on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on in the first half on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on in the first half on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on in the first half on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The linebackers huddle up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 101

The linebackers huddle up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
77 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 receives the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
78 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 receives the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 scores a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
79 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 scores a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
80 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrate after Hayden Hurst scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
81 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrate after Hayden Hurst scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 punches the ball loose during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
82 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 punches the ball loose during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
83 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
84 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 punches the ball loose during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
85 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 punches the ball loose during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
86 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
87 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
88 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 waves as he heads to the locker room at the half during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
89 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 waves as he heads to the locker room at the half during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks in the huddle during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
90 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks in the huddle during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
91 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
92 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 tackles Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)
93 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 tackles Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action to score a touchdown during the first quarter during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)
94 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action to score a touchdown during the first quarter during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)
95 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and guard John Wetzel #75 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
96 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and guard John Wetzel #75 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 101

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 runs the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 runs the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 plays quarterback in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 plays quarterback in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)
101 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Beek's Bits: Must-win game? Blueprint to beating Big D, Cowboys O-line issues, NFC South picks
news

Beek's Bits: Must-win game? Blueprint to beating Big D, Cowboys O-line issues, NFC South picks

Plus five keys to beating Cowboys, and why Falcons need to call Todd Gurley's number more
Beek's Bits: Six from Sunday, peek at the Cowboys
news

Beek's Bits: Six from Sunday, peek at the Cowboys

Three things I liked and three not-so-much from the the Falcons' 38-25 season-opening loss to the Seahawks
Tabeek: Falcons didn't win deciding plays, but Wilson did
news

Tabeek: Falcons didn't win deciding plays, but Wilson did

We also saw some of the Falcons' newest additions – just not nearly enough
Beek's Bits: NFL predictions, biggest key to Falcons win, Week 1 NFC South picks
news

Beek's Bits: NFL predictions, biggest key to Falcons win, Week 1 NFC South picks

Secret to beating the Seahawks, why Falcons must start the season off with some wins and what's happening in the NFC South
Beek's Bits: Eight things I've learned from Falcons camp
news

Beek's Bits: Eight things I've learned from Falcons camp

It's still really early but here are my thoughts on some of the more exciting moments and emerging storylines from camp
Beek's Bits: A.J. Terrell needs just one play to make an early impression
news

Beek's Bits: A.J. Terrell needs just one play to make an early impression

The vibe on the practice fields changed in a hurry with one play from one of the team's newest additions
Tabeek: The Falcons are better, but no one knows what that means yet
news

Tabeek: The Falcons are better, but no one knows what that means yet

The roster is better, but does that mean the Falcons will contend for an NFC South title and make a deep push into the postseason?
Tabeek: Freeman, Turner were great backs, but voters got it right
news

Tabeek: Freeman, Turner were great backs, but voters got it right

The best season of the decade may have belonged to that 2016 team that Freeman was an integral part of, but the best running back of the decade was clearly Turner
Tabeek: Something special brewing on defense and it's Grady Jarrett 
news

Tabeek: Something special brewing on defense and it's Grady Jarrett 

There might be a few players worth comparing to Grady Jarrett in terms of this all-decade team conversation, but the debate wouldn't last very long
Tabeek: Falcons fans got the draft they wanted
news

Tabeek: Falcons fans got the draft they wanted

Atlanta used four of its six picks on defensive players, addressing some key needs
Tabeek: Why Terrell is more than a last impression
news

Tabeek: Why Terrell is more than a last impression

A.J. Terrell's performance in the national title game was forgettable, but there's plenty more to like

Top News

Dallas Cowboys' Justin March (59) and Dorance Armstrong (92) look on as C.J. Goodwin (29) recovers an onside kick against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Calvin Ridley on Cowboys' onside kick: We've got to get that 

 Tabeek: After jarring loss, Falcons must find answer quickly

 Tabeek: After jarring loss, Falcons must find answer quickly

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn watches play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dan Quinn not planning any coaching changes after Cowboys game

Calvin Ridley reacts to heartbreaking loss vs. Cowboys: That was our win, we have to close that game out

Calvin Ridley reacts to heartbreaking loss vs. Cowboys: That was our win, we have to close that game out

Advertising