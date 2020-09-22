Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Ravens take top spot as Saints, Falcons fall

Bucs stay put at 15 and Panthers remain in cellar heading into Week 3

Sep 22, 2020 at 08:27 AM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

0922_MT_POWER

We're two weeks into the season and starting to get a much better read on these teams. Some are as good as I thought they'd be – like the Ravens, Chiefs, Packers and Seahawks – and some have surprised me with their performances.

Some for the better (Steelers, Rams and Cardinals) and some for the worse (Vikings, Texans and ... sigh ... Falcons).

RELATED CONTENT

Still, we've only played two games without any preseason games.

And the biggest developing story in this young season is the staggering amount of serious injuries. With all of these star players dropping and expanded playoff format (an extra team from each conference getting in), I'd say things are very much wide open right now – even for these 0-2 teams (ahem, Falcons).

So, without further ado, it's time for the Week 3 edition of my Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings. These rankings will appear here on AtlantaFalcons.com every Tuesday morning. Enjoy!

(2-0)
1
1
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
They look more dominant this year (which is scary) and host the Chiefs this week. Buckle up.
(2-0)
2
1
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
They needed OT to beat the Bolts but have a chance to reclaim top spot with Ravens up next.
(2-0)
3
1
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
I thought they’d be good, but not this good. Aaron Rodgers is on a mission. Watch out.
(2-0)
4
1
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
We saw firsthand how good Russell Wilson and Co. are this year. Big one vs. Big D next.
(2-0)
5
1
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
They might have the best defense in the league, and did I mention that Big Ben is back?
(1-1)
6
3
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
They’re still a dangerous team, but obviously not the same without Michael Thomas.
(2-0)
7
1
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Keep an eye on this team. They look like legitimate contenders for the NFC West title.
(2-0)
8
2
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Speaking of the West, Sean McVay has this offense hummin’ again, and that spells trouble for the NFC.
(2-0)
9
2
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
I know I have them dropping two spots, but I love this team. Still think they’ll win the East.
(1-1)
10
1
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
They won the game but lost a lot due to injuries. Brutal start for the defending NFC champs.
(2-0)
11
1
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Hard-fought division win for the Titans. They aren’t pretty, but they win. I’ll take that.
(1-1)
12
1
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
They showed me something in the loss to Seattle. Cam Newton looks good, but they need a running game.
(2-0)
13
5
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
They’ve got talent, they’re 2-0 against the NFC South and just knocked off the Saints. Sign me up.
(1-1)
14
1
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Ugly, sloppy first quarter but still fought back to overcome a 20-point deficit and win. That doesn’t happen a lot in the NFL.
(1-1)
15
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
They looked more like the Bucs we expected to see in 2020. If they can keep running the ball like that, watch out.
(1-1)
16
3
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
They played well enough to beat the defending champs but fell short. Same ol’ disappointing Bolts.
(2-0)
17
4
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
They are the worst unbeaten team in the league right now. How many teams would sign up for that description? All of ’em.
(1-1)
18
2
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
C’mon, admit it. Gardner Minshew is fun to watch, and this team is like a box of chocolates.
(1-1)
19
9
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
I had them ranked No. 17 heading into Week 1 and overreacted last week. This seems about right for them right now.
(0-2)
20
4
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Another ugly loss to one of the better of AFC teams. Maybe they just don’t belong right now.
(0-2)
21
4
Falcons_Table
Atlanta Falcons
They did so many things right to win before doing too many things to lose. This team will stack some wins together if they get right on defense.
(1-1)
22
Washington_table
Washington Football Team
That’s about what I expected from this team in 2020 … which is more telling about the Eagles.
(1-1)
23
8
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Nice win over the Bengals. Congrats, you won the Battle of Ohio. Baker Mayfield is fun to watch, at times.
(0-2)
24
2
Eagles_table
Philadelphia Eagles
I keep saying I’m not sold on this team and they keep proving me right. They can’t stay healthy and they’re not getting it done.
(0-2)
25
2
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
They lost the game and their starting quarterback in Drew Lock. Injuries have decimated this team.
(0-2)
26
12
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
I was surprised at how badly they played in Week 1. They looked just as bad in Week 2. They’re not very good.
(0-2)
27
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow showed me something in that loss to the Browns. He’s going to be a good one. Bengals fans should optimistic about the future.
(0-2)
28
4
Giants_table
New York Giants
Brutal. They lost their best player – Saquon Barkley – and the game. At 0-2, things don’t look good for the G-men.
(0-2)
29
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
They played the Bills tough and lost a close one to a good team. Fitzmagic threw for 328 yards and a pair of scores, too.
(0-2)
30
5
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
What a mess in Motown. I don’t know what’s going up there, but I feel for Matthew Stafford, one of the best QBs in this league.
(0-2)
31
1
Jets_table
New York Jets
They’re doing everything they can to unseat the Panthers right now.
(0-2)
32
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
They’re 0-2 and just lost their best player in Christian McCaffrey for an extended amount of time. Not great, Bob.
SFTB-head_0319

Do you have a question about the Falcons that you want answered Straight from the 'Beek? Ask a question here and it could be posted on AtlantaFalcons.com.

Ask Beek

Related Content

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Packers, Patriots surge while Cowboys, Falcons take a tumble
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Packers, Patriots surge while Cowboys, Falcons take a tumble

Saints stay put while the other three NFC South teams drop in this week's rankings
Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs hold top spot, Falcons move closer to top 10
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs hold top spot, Falcons move closer to top 10

Three NFC South teams are in the top 12 spots as Week 1 kicks off
Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Post-draft, free agency shake-up
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Post-draft, free agency shake-up

After bold offseason moves and addressing needs in draft, Falcons on the move
Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Falcons close out season in top 15
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Falcons close out season in top 15

Falcons make one last push in the final power rankings of 2019 NFL regular season
Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Falcons continue upward climb
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Falcons continue upward climb

Atlanta is now 5-2 since its bye week and can close out the regular season with a massive turnaround after beginning the year with that dreadful 1-7 start
Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Falcons surge after stunning 49ers
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Falcons surge after stunning 49ers

Atlanta damages San Francisco's postseason plans and its position in this week's rankings
Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Falcons make big jumps
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Falcons make big jumps

Atlanta is 3-2 since coming out of its bye week and jumps four spots in this week's rankings
Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Seahawks rise, Falcons tumble
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Seahawks rise, Falcons tumble

Count on a few more surprises during the final four weeks of the season as teams battle for those last few playoff spots
Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Ravens remain on top, Falcons fall
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Ravens remain on top, Falcons fall

Brace yourselves for a wild and wacky December as teams jockey for playoff spots
Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Surging Falcons jump two spots
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Surging Falcons jump two spots

It's starting to become crystal clear which AFC and NFC teams will be playing into December and January
Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Ravens rolling, Falcons rising
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Ravens rolling, Falcons rising

The second half of the season is off to a wild-and-crazy start ... and it's going to continue

Top News

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 receives the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Early Bird Report: Russell Gage growing as member of Falcons offense

SFTB: Predicting the Falcons next seven games, Matt Ryan's MVP pace, onside kick rule, beating the Bears

SFTB: Predicting the Falcons next seven games, Matt Ryan's MVP pace, onside kick rule, beating the Bears

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Ravens take top spot as Saints, Falcons fall

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Ravens take top spot as Saints, Falcons fall

Beek's Bits: Six from Sunday and an early peek at the Bears

Beek's Bits: Six from Sunday and an early peek at the Bears

Advertising