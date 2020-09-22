Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Ravens take top spot as Saints, Falcons fall

We're two weeks into the season and starting to get a much better read on these teams. Some are as good as I thought they'd be – like the Ravens, Chiefs, Packers and Seahawks – and some have surprised me with their performances.

Some for the better (Steelers, Rams and Cardinals) and some for the worse (Vikings, Texans and ... sigh ... Falcons).

Still, we've only played two games without any preseason games.

And the biggest developing story in this young season is the staggering amount of serious injuries. With all of these star players dropping and expanded playoff format (an extra team from each conference getting in), I'd say things are very much wide open right now – even for these 0-2 teams (ahem, Falcons).