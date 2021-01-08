Calvin Ridley named second-team All-Pro

In his third season, Ridley led the Falcons with 90 receptions for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns

Jan 08, 2021 at 03:11 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Calvin Ridley emerged as an elite wide receiver in 2020, and he's been named a second-team All-Pro by The Associated Press for his performance.

In his third season, Ridley led the Falcons with 90 receptions for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. He finished the year tied with Green Bay's Davante Adams, who was named first-team All-Pro, for the fifth-most receiving yards in the league, and he ranked 10th in touchdown catches. With Julio Jones appearing in only nine games due to a lingering hamstring injury, Ridley stepped up as the team's No. 1 receiver for much of the year.

RELATED CONTENT

Ridley led the NFL with eight 100-yard receiving games in 2020, which also ranks third in franchise history behind only Jones, who had 10 100-yard games in 2018 and nine in 2015. Entering the year, Ridley was on a mission to prove that he is an elite receiver. He accomplished that and then some, and now he's being recognized among the very best.

"I'm not going to lie, I'm real hungry to show people that I'm easily a 1,000-yard receiver, easily - and even better," Ridley said before the year. "I think that's what it is for me. I'm always confident in myself, and I'm just really hungry and want to help the team win as much as I can."

The All-Pro voters ended up placing Ridley in a tie with Seattle's D.K. Metcalf and Buffalo's Cole Beasley, and that trio joined Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins and Minnesota's Justin Jefferson on the second team. The first-team All-Pro receivers were Adams, Buffalo's Stefon Diggs and Kansas City's Tyreek Hill.

18 images celebrating Calvin Ridley's spectacular season

Calvin Ridley emerged as an elite wide receiver in 2020, and he's been named a second-team All-Pro by The Associated Press for his performance.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 catches a touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson #31 on November 29, 2020.
1 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 catches a touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson #31 on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
3 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
4 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
5 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
6 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 catches a pass against New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore #23 during the game on December 6, 2020.
7 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 catches a pass against New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore #23 during the game on December 6, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 3, 2021.
8 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 3, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
9 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after a catch against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
10 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after a catch against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 after a touchdown against the Detroit Lions on October 25, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 18

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 after a touchdown against the Detroit Lions on October 25, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
13 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch against Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson #39 on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch against Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson #39 on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch against Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson #39 on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch against Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson #39 on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 shown during warmups before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
18 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 shown during warmups before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Falcons GM search: Five things to know about Morocco Brown

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown
news

Atlanta Falcons 2021 Mock NFL Draft Tracker

Find out who experts across the country think the Falcons could select with the No. 4 pick
news

Tabeek's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Falcons draft 'explosive freakazoid of an athlete'

The Falcons can address their biggest need by selecting a game-changing defender
news

Falcons interview Nathaniel Hackett for head coach

Hackett completed his interview Thursday with the Falcons remotely
news

Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage named among NFL's best young players

It wasn't a noteworthy season for the Atlanta Falcons but Ridley and Gage turned in truly spectacular breakout years.
news

Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Nathaniel Hackett

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett
news

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' head coach position
news

Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Joe Brady

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady
news

Falcons to interview Nathaniel Hackett for head coach, per report

The Packers' offensive coordinator is expected interview with the Falcons remotely
news

Falcons interview Joe Brady for head coach

The Panthers' offensive coordinator completes his interview with the Falcons remotely
news

Falcons interview Terry Fontenot for general manager

Fontenot is currently the Saints' vice president/assistant general manager of pro personnel

Top News

Tabeek's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Falcons draft 'explosive freakazoid of an athlete'

Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Nathaniel Hackett

Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage named among NFL's best young players

Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Joe Brady

Advertising