Calvin Ridley named second-team All-Pro

Calvin Ridley emerged as an elite wide receiver in 2020, and he's been named a second-team All-Pro by The Associated Press for his performance.

In his third season, Ridley led the Falcons with 90 receptions for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. He finished the year tied with Green Bay's Davante Adams, who was named first-team All-Pro, for the fifth-most receiving yards in the league, and he ranked 10th in touchdown catches. With Julio Jones appearing in only nine games due to a lingering hamstring injury, Ridley stepped up as the team's No. 1 receiver for much of the year.

Ridley led the NFL with eight 100-yard receiving games in 2020, which also ranks third in franchise history behind only Jones, who had 10 100-yard games in 2018 and nine in 2015. Entering the year, Ridley was on a mission to prove that he is an elite receiver. He accomplished that and then some, and now he's being recognized among the very best.

"I'm not going to lie, I'm real hungry to show people that I'm easily a 1,000-yard receiver, easily - and even better," Ridley said before the year. "I think that's what it is for me. I'm always confident in myself, and I'm just really hungry and want to help the team win as much as I can."