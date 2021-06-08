Joint practices with Dolphins should help Falcons progress

That will be an important preseason stretch for the Falcons and a chance to make great progress applying new schemes while preparing for the regular season. The key to productive sessions is staying out of scuffles while keeping things focused on football. While any team can take something from the joint-practice experience, this should really help Smith and the staff evaluate the team in the middle of the preseason, with plenty of time to fix problems that show up during those sessions and in the exhibition game itself.