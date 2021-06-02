How Deion Jones uses tricks of the trade to master new Falcons schemes

"I'm just soaking it all in," Jones said after Wednesday's voluntary OTA session. "[Defensive coordinator Dean Pees] has a lot of moving pieces, a lot of different coverages and fronts that we have to digest. There's new verbiage. You have to be a sponge, let it all soak in and see all the different things I can learn and different places I can help in the defense."

Those details will become second nature before long, but the process can be arduous without using tricks of the trade. Jones and his teammates have plenty of those at his disposal.

"There are tons of tricks," Jones said. "The crazy thing is that everyone has their own. We get together on the field and start talking about stuff, guys will use different tricks to memorize things while in your head you're going through yours. It's funny how we all have our own ideas for how to memorize the defense."

Jones gave us an example of how he processes information, using clues within the term to recall his assignment.

"I go off the name of the call and see how I can maneuver it in a way I can remember it," he said. "Say the call was "Atlanta." I would use the "T" to mean to set it to the tight end, or something like that. It goes either way."

Then Jones paused, smiled and issued a clarification to all that his example purely hypothetical. There's no information to be mined from "Atlanta," opposing offensive coordinators.

"Now I say that without giving you any information on a call," Jones said with a smile. "I'm just giving you all a little something."

Established Falcons gave Jones a little advice during his first offseason program, passing down how to learn a new language quickly.

"It was something I did my rookie year, learning a new system and learning it fast," Jones said. "That's how the vets taught me to memorize it, and I put my own spin on things just like everyone else does."

Mastering the language is an important first step and that's happening now. Fluency clears a path for the really important stuff, executing well and making plays after the snap.