Allow me to introduce myself. I'm Scott Bair.

Why I moved 2,500 miles to Atlanta to be the new Falcons Digital Managing Editor and how we’re going to cover this team in a way that will make fans proud

Jun 02, 2021 at 12:12 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

I touched down at Atlanta-Hartsfield just before midnight, hopped in a rental car and drove straight to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Couldn't wait to see where I would chronicle the next chapters in Falcons history.

Darkness didn't diminish its majesty. The venue still lived up to its reputation as a stunning architectural structure.

77430157_2585387078222010_1574808870713294848_n

A child's imagination wasn't necessary to picture it bustling and full of life, with the roof flowering open, exterior triangles shining deep red and 71,000 inside screaming for victory.

Oh, man. That's going to be so fun seeing for real.

Excitement remained as I scanned the Atlanta skyline, suddenly hungry to explore vibrant neighborhoods, eclectic restaurants and cultural centers this diverse, thriving city has in store.

There will be time for all that. Atlanta, after all, is my new hometown.

It's 2,500 miles from the old one, a trek my family wouldn't make for anything less than a perfect opportunity.

That's what we've got before us with the Atlanta Falcons, where I've been named digital managing editor after 14 NFL seasons covering the Chargers, Raiders and a 49ers Super Bowl run for independent outlets.

If we're being honest, I never thought I'd move to a team site. This leap came without reservation because the Falcons are different in their content approach, as unique as the city they represent. This website is not a propaganda machine. We're building a true one-stop shop for all things Atlanta Falcons, and we're doing it the right way.

Part of that is retaining a journalistic process I've used my entire career.

Deliver the news. Analyze it from every angle. Tell the story in all three dimensions. Give fans exactly what they want and need to know about the team they love through written stories, podcasts and videos.

Sometimes the news will be positive, other times not.

Doesn't matter. I'm going to tell you the truth and explain what happened as best I can. That, my new friends, will always be a priority for me and a Falcons content team assembling a collection of talented journalists to do something special, something great.

I'm all-in on all that. When we unveil more details closer to training camp, you will be, too.

Here's a teaser trailer for the impatient. We're going to tell compelling stories you haven't heard. We're going to give you in-depth football analysis. You'll get to know these Falcons players and find out what makes them tick. We're going to give you exclusive content you can't get anywhere else. And, unlike other team sites, we're going to compete like crazy for information and every great story on this beat.

All that said, let's get real for a second. We aren't going to break news whether someone questionable on the injury report is playing on Sunday. We aren't going to tip anyone's hand inside this building regarding personnel decisions or game plans. While there are certain lines we won't cross, we will work tirelessly to analyze every decision the Falcons make with depth and great perspective. This site is for the fans, and our editorial decisions will be focused on that fact.

That's our strategy. Here's what we won't do. We won't write clickbait headlines with no substance in the story. We won't fire hot takes from behind a keyboard, with the office door closed. And we won't ever forget that football's supposed to be fun.

We're going to explore the lighter sides of an often serious business. We're going to engage and interact every single day, so get your mailbag questions ready. Stop me at training camp or after seeing me on the street. You'll get the same candor and humor and perspective in any setting.

Bookmark our homepage and download our app if you haven't already, because everything we produce has you in mind.

There's a tall task ahead, but I'm ready for it. It's time to Rise Up.

Fans react to an Atlanta Falcons touchdown during the first half of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday November 24, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

2021 Atlanta Falcons Tickets

Click below to learn more about 2021 Season Tickets and find your seat today!

Learn More

Related Content

news

Inside-out? Isaiah Oliver's versatility gives Falcons secondary options

Falcons cornerback showed during last NFL season he's capable of playing outside or in the slot
news

Falcons' Hayden Hurst 'a man on a mission,' poised for a breakout year

Former first-round NFL draft pick cites several reasons why he expects big things in 2021 campaign
news

How Deion Jones uses tricks of the trade to master new Falcons schemes

Star linebacker details how he learns a new football language as players use OTAs to get Arthur Smith's and Dean Pees' systems down cold
news

NAIA Women's Flag Football champion emerges at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Thirty-nine collegiate offers extended at NAIA Girls Flag Football High School Showcase presented by the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Flag and Reigning Champs Experiences 
news

Report: Falcons have first-round draft pick offer for Julio Jones 

ESPN's Dianna Russini reports the Falcons have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on the table for Julio Jones
news

Jake Matthews 'excited to run the ball more' in Arthur Smith's offense 

Atlanta's veteran offensive lineman discusses the emphasis his new head coach is placing on getting the run game back on track 
news

A.J. Terrell looking forward to working with Falcons' DC Dean Pees 

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell talks about his new defensive coordinator and his personal goals for the upcoming season
news

Five observations from Day 1 of Falcons' OTAs

Here are five notes from Atlanta's first day of organized team activities 
news

Arthur Smith keeping conversations with Julio Jones private, has no comment

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith will not comment on the Julio Jones matter as he plans to keep every conversation with his player private 
news

Falcons sign WR Tajae Sharpe

news

Julio Jones comments on future with Falcons

Julio Jones spoke to Shannon Sharpe about his future in Atlanta 

Top News

Inside-out? Isaiah Oliver's versatility gives Falcons secondary options

Falcons' Hayden Hurst 'a man on a mission,' poised for a breakout year

Defensive line grinds on Day 5 of OTAs

How Deion Jones uses tricks of the trade to master new Falcons schemes

Advertising