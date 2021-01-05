Mykal Walker named to 2020 PFF All-Rookie Team

The Atlanta Falcons' linebacker earned a 74.0 overall grade, including a 90.7 grade in coverage

Jan 05, 2021 at 05:07 PM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

AP_20355655510872
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Let's forget about 2020, the Atlanta Falcons' 4-12 finish this past season and rewind the clock a bit.

And since we're approaching NFL mock draft season, let's go back to last March and April.

Remember all of the names that were dominating the pre-draft conversations, Twitter feeds and message boards? Highly touted prospects like Chase Young, Jeff Okudah, Isaiah Simmons, Derrick Brown, Javon Kinlaw and C.J. Henderson.

Well, one name you didn't hear much about at all was Mykal Walker's, and that's likely because the former Fresno State standout was projected to be a Day 3 pick, at best. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected Walker going in the sixth round.

RELATED CONTENT

The Atlanta Falcons apparently liked what they saw in Walker and selected him higher – in the fourth round with the 119th overall pick. And based on Walker's rookie-year performance, the Falcons may have found a diamond in the rough.

Walker, in fact, was named to the Pro Football Focus 2020 All-Rookie Team, a group that includes the likes of the aforementioned Young, Brown and Simmons.

"If going purely off counting stats such as tackles, the all-rookie linebackers would be players like Kenneth Murray and Patrick Queen, who started for their respective defenses and piled up numbers," writes Ben Linsey of PFF. "The PFF grades tell a different story, with Murray earning a PFF grade of 54.4 on the season and Queen coming in as one of the lowest-graded linebackers in the league at 29.8.

"Walker is one of the players who shined in a more limited role. Across 387 defensive snaps this season, he earned a 74.0 overall grade that included a 90.7 grade in coverage. Walker allowed just 74 passing yards into his coverage on 152 coverage snaps all season. He may not have the same stats as several of the other rookie linebackers across the league, but his play warrants some recognition here."

AP_20281207578974
AP Photo/Alika Jenner

PFF 2020 All-Rookie Team

Table inside Article
POSITION PLAYER TEAM
Quarterback Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers
Running back Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings
Wide receiver Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk San Francisco 49ers
Tight end Adam Trautman New Orleans Saints
Tackle Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Guard Damien Lewis Seattle Seahawks
Center Tyler Biadasz Dallas Cowboys
Guard Kevin Dotson Pittsburgh Steelers
Tackle Michael Onwenu New England Patriots
Defensive line Derrick Brown Carolina Panthers
Defensive line Raekwon Davis Miami Dolphins
Edge Chase Young Washington Football Team
Edge Alex Highsmith Pittsburgh Steelers
Linebacker Mykal Walker Atlanta Falcons
Linebacker Isaiah Simmons Arizona Cardinals
Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed Kansas City Chiefs
Cornerback Cameron Dantzler Minnesota Vikings
Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Safety Kamren Curl Washington Football Team
Flex-D: Safety Jeremy Chinn Carolina Panthers

Related Content

news

Arthur Blank won't make any Falcons players 'off limits,' including Matt Ryan, Julio Jones

Blank won't tie the hands of whoever he hires to become the Falcons' next head coach and general manager
news

Falcons interview Morocco Brown for general manager

Brown is currently the Indianapolis Colts' director of college scouting
news

Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Arthur Smith

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith
news

Atlanta Falcons GM Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' open general manager position
news

Falcons interview Brad Holmes for general manager

Holmes is currently the Los Angeles Rams' director of college scouting
news

Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Eric Bieniemy

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy
news

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' head coach position
news

Falcons interview Robert Saleh for head coach

The 49ers' defensive coordinator completed an interview with the Falcons remotely on Monday
news

Report: Falcons ask Panthers permission to interview Joe Brady

Brady just wrapped up his first season in the NFL as Carolina's offensive coordinator
news

Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Robert Saleh

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh
news

Longtime Falcon Matt Schaub set to retire

During the Falcons' end-of-season press conference team owner Arthur Blank announced that veteran quarterback Matt Schaub is planning to retire

Top News

Mykal Walker named to 2020 PFF All-Rookie Team

Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Arthur Smith

Atlanta Falcons GM Tracker: Running list of candidates

Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Eric Bieniemy

Advertising