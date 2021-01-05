Mykal Walker named to 2020 PFF All-Rookie Team

Let's forget about 2020, the Atlanta Falcons' 4-12 finish this past season and rewind the clock a bit.

And since we're approaching NFL mock draft season, let's go back to last March and April.

Remember all of the names that were dominating the pre-draft conversations, Twitter feeds and message boards? Highly touted prospects like Chase Young, Jeff Okudah, Isaiah Simmons, Derrick Brown, Javon Kinlaw and C.J. Henderson.

Well, one name you didn't hear much about at all was Mykal Walker's, and that's likely because the former Fresno State standout was projected to be a Day 3 pick, at best. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected Walker going in the sixth round.

The Atlanta Falcons apparently liked what they saw in Walker and selected him higher – in the fourth round with the 119th overall pick. And based on Walker's rookie-year performance, the Falcons may have found a diamond in the rough.

Walker, in fact, was named to the Pro Football Focus 2020 All-Rookie Team, a group that includes the likes of the aforementioned Young, Brown and Simmons.

"If going purely off counting stats such as tackles, the all-rookie linebackers would be players like Kenneth Murray and Patrick Queen, who started for their respective defenses and piled up numbers," writes Ben Linsey of PFF. "The PFF grades tell a different story, with Murray earning a PFF grade of 54.4 on the season and Queen coming in as one of the lowest-graded linebackers in the league at 29.8.