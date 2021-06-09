Report: Calvin Ridley had minor offseason foot surgery

Receiver Calvin Ridley had a minor foot surgery that has kept him out of recent practices, NFL Network reported on Wednesday afternoon.
He won't return for what's left of the offseason program – the Falcons' final OTA is set for June 17 – but should reportedly be ready to go when training camp starts in late July.
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was asked about Ridley's injury status during his Wednesday press conference but is under no obligation to address it at this stage and declined to elaborate on why the receiver isn't practicing.
RELATED CONTENT:
"Here's the best way to put this because everybody has different things that they're dealing with in the offseason, whether it's something from last season, something from the offseason, we don't have to give the injury report right now – and I'm not being coy – it's just that guys are in different phases of the offseason," Smith said. "The objective is to make sure everybody is as healthy as they can be going into training camp."
That, right there, is the ultimate goal.
Offseason program workouts are more valuable when new coaches are teaching new schemes, with every practice an opportunity to apply what has been learned. Ridley is missing those sessions, but it's not of great concern considering he is present in meetings and understanding concepts. Regaining full health is the key here, especially for a supreme talent who produces like crazy when everything's going right.
If we're going from green to red, this news ranks a light yellow on the danger meter. Ridley would have to miss a significant portion of camp to change that.
That's not the expectation at this stage, so there's no reason to panic about one of the Falcons' best missing workouts in June.
"The entire objective here is to get these guys and make sure they're in the best shape going into training camp and ready to roll for the regular season, somebody like in Calvin's spot," Smith said. "So, we have different guys working through different things, but he has been great. We do a lot of walk-throughs and stuff and whatever we can, mobile classroom, and Calvin has been great."