Report: Calvin Ridley had minor offseason foot surgery

Jun 09, 2021 at 03:26 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Calvin Ridley had a reportedly minor foot procedure this offseason
Calvin Ridley
Calvin Ridley had a reportedly minor foot procedure this offseason

Receiver Calvin Ridley had a minor foot surgery that has kept him out of recent practices, NFL Network reported on Wednesday afternoon.

He won't return for what's left of the offseason program – the Falcons' final OTA is set for June 17 – but should reportedly be ready to go when training camp starts in late July.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was asked about Ridley's injury status during his Wednesday press conference but is under no obligation to address it at this stage and declined to elaborate on why the receiver isn't practicing.

RELATED CONTENT:

"Here's the best way to put this because everybody has different things that they're dealing with in the offseason, whether it's something from last season, something from the offseason, we don't have to give the injury report right now – and I'm not being coy – it's just that guys are in different phases of the offseason," Smith said. "The objective is to make sure everybody is as healthy as they can be going into training camp."

That, right there, is the ultimate goal.

Offseason program workouts are more valuable when new coaches are teaching new schemes, with every practice an opportunity to apply what has been learned. Ridley is missing those sessions, but it's not of great concern considering he is present in meetings and understanding concepts. Regaining full health is the key here, especially for a supreme talent who produces like crazy when everything's going right.

If we're going from green to red, this news ranks a light yellow on the danger meter. Ridley would have to miss a significant portion of camp to change that.

That's not the expectation at this stage, so there's no reason to panic about one of the Falcons' best missing workouts in June.

"The entire objective here is to get these guys and make sure they're in the best shape going into training camp and ready to roll for the regular season, somebody like in Calvin's spot," Smith said. "So, we have different guys working through different things, but he has been great. We do a lot of walk-throughs and stuff and whatever we can, mobile classroom, and Calvin has been great."

ridley ST

Related Content

news

Russell Gage talks wisdom gained from Julio Jones: If you're going to make a mistake, make it at full speed

news

Falcons sign OLB Jeff Holland

news

What we learned from third day of Falcons minicamp 

Matt Ryan and quarterbacks take target practice, a non-kicker FG contest and more from Day 3
news

What I learned from second day of Falcons minicamp

A.J. Terrell in focus, Cordarrelle Patterson at running back, a defensive pick party and more from Day 2
news

Falcons passing remains a team strength loaded with talent and depth

Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Kyle Pitts should lead pass catchers in post-Julio world
news

What I learned from first day of Falcons minicamp practice

Some Kyle Pitts observations, Frank Darby's great grab and more from Day 1
news

Arthur Smith answers Julio Jones questions after Falcons trade

Head coach Arthur Smith addressed the media during Tuesday's pre-practice press conference including his thoughts on moving forward after Sunday's trade
news

Joint practices with Dolphins should help Falcons progress

Arthur Smith's crew will break up training camp with sessions versus Miami
news

Falcons invite five tryouts to mandatory minicamp

news

Bair: Here's why I think Calvin Ridley will move permanently into NFL's elite receiver class

The Falcons traded a top-flight receiver in Julio Jones, but they still have one in Calvin Ridley
news

Statement from Atlanta Falcons Owner and Chairman, Arthur M. Blank

Top News

What we learned from third day of Falcons minicamp 

What I learned from second day of Falcons minicamp

Report: Calvin Ridley had minor offseason foot surgery

Getting better together | 2021 Atlanta Falcons Minicamp

Advertising