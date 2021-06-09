Report: Calvin Ridley had minor offseason foot surgery

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was asked about Ridley's injury status during his Wednesday press conference but is under no obligation to address it at this stage and declined to elaborate on why the receiver isn't practicing.

"Here's the best way to put this because everybody has different things that they're dealing with in the offseason, whether it's something from last season, something from the offseason, we don't have to give the injury report right now – and I'm not being coy – it's just that guys are in different phases of the offseason," Smith said. "The objective is to make sure everybody is as healthy as they can be going into training camp."

That, right there, is the ultimate goal.