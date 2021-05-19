Internet explodes over photo of Falcons' running back Mike Davis 

A look at the reaction on social media of the viral photo of Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis 

May 19, 2021 at 02:45 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

If you looked at social media at all on Tuesday, there's a good chance you saw a photo of running back Mike Davis working out on the Falcons' practice fields. It didn't take long for this photo to go viral and it certainly dominated social media for a few hours of the day. Even Davis got in on the fun.

Davis, 28, signed a two-year deal worth a reported $5.5 million with the Falcons in March after spending the 2020 season with the Carolina Panthers. The 5-foot-9, 221-pound power back rushed for a career-high 642 yards on 165 carries and scored six touchdowns last year. Davis also added 59 catches for 373 yards and two scores in the passing game.

Here's a look at how the social media world reacted to Davis' photo:

2021 Offseason Field Work | Offense

The Atlanta Falcons are in Flowery Branch for voluntary field work in Phase II of the offseason program. Take a look at the offense this week.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks to tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks to tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 works with wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 works with wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 stretches during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 stretches during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 passes to running back Mike Davis #28 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 passes to running back Mike Davis #28 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talks to the running backs during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talks to the running backs during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 throws a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 throws a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron #5 throws a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron #5 throws a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Antonio Nunn #86 runs with the ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Antonio Nunn #86 runs with the ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs with a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs with a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 runs with the ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 runs with the ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs with the ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs with the ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons center Sam Jones #71 works next to center Willie Wright #66 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons center Sam Jones #71 works next to center Willie Wright #66 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons tight end John Raine #89 runs with the ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons tight end John Raine #89 runs with the ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 throws a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 throws a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Brooks-James #36 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Brooks-James #36 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs with the ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs with the ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Brooks-James #36 taps Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Brooks-James #36 taps Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 runs after catching a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 runs after catching a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 warms up with the offense during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 warms up with the offense during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Antonio Nunn #86 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Antonio Nunn #86 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 throws a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 throws a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs with the offense during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs with the offense during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 smiles during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 smiles during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Willie Beavers #72 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Willie Beavers #72 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Diversity coaching intern Mario Jeberaeel works with offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Diversity coaching intern Mario Jeberaeel works with offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons center Willie Wright #66 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons center Willie Wright #66 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Josh Andrews #68 works with offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Josh Andrews #68 works with offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Wide receivers coach Dave Brock looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Wide receivers coach Dave Brock looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 works next to center Matt Hennessy #61 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 works next to center Matt Hennessy #61 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 smiles during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 smiles during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Offensive coordinator Dave Ragone works during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Offensive coordinator Dave Ragone works during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Greg Dortch #16 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Greg Dortch #16 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 passes to running back Mike Davis #28 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 passes to running back Mike Davis #28 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron #5 and quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 look on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron #5 and quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 look on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #48 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #48 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #12 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #12 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove #62 works with offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove #62 works with offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove #62 works with offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove #62 works with offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Willie Beavers #72 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Willie Beavers #72 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 works with offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 works with offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 talks with offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 talks with offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 gestures during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 gestures during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Brooks-James #36 poses with running back Qadree Ollison #30 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Brooks-James #36 poses with running back Qadree Ollison #30 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Josh Andrews #68 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Josh Andrews #68 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 smiles during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 smiles during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 tosses the football during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 tosses the football during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Brooks-James #36 gestures during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Brooks-James #36 gestures during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

