Internet explodes over photo of Falcons' running back Mike Davis 

If you looked at social media at all on Tuesday, there's a good chance you saw a photo of running back Mike Davis working out on the Falcons' practice fields. It didn't take long for this photo to go viral and it certainly dominated social media for a few hours of the day. Even Davis got in on the fun.
RELATED CONTENT:
Davis, 28, signed a two-year deal worth a reported $5.5 million with the Falcons in March after spending the 2020 season with the Carolina Panthers. The 5-foot-9, 221-pound power back rushed for a career-high 642 yards on 165 carries and scored six touchdowns last year. Davis also added 59 catches for 373 yards and two scores in the passing game.
Here's a look at how the social media world reacted to Davis' photo:
Field Yates, ESPN Insider
D. Orlando Ledbetter, AJC beat reporter
Bleacher Report Gridiron
Gridiron
Pro Football Focus Fantasy Football
For The Win
The Atlanta Falcons are in Flowery Branch for voluntary field work in Phase II of the offseason program. Take a look at the offense this week.