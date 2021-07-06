Falcons Building Blocks: Calvin Ridley latest in line of top receivers

Editor's note: Our weeklong Falcons Building Blocks series starts Tuesday and focuses on five young talents who will be counted on to start a new era of sustained success. These players must hit certain marks to be included. They must be working on a rookie contract. They must be 27 or younger. They must be thriving already, with leadership qualities and potential for even better down the line. While rookies aren't preferred considering they've never played an NFL snap at this point, you'll find at least one on the list due to vast potential involved. The first installment of this analysis is focused on Calvin Ridley.

The Falcons were big Calvin Ridley fans. They coveted the Alabama receiver heading into the 2018 NFL Draft and were thanking lucky stars when he was available at No. 26 overall.

They made him a Falcon with that selection, brought him into the fold and watched him thrive. His three professional seasons have been productive, with a true breakout year coming with 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020. Most of that damage was done with Julio Jones out with a hamstring issue.

That provides great confidence that Ridley can be a true No. 1 receiver moving forward, especially with Jones recently traded to Tennessee. Having that presence in the pattern is invaluable, especially for someone in his mid-20s.

The Falcons exercised the fifth-year team option on his contract, meaning he's attached to the team through the 2022 season.