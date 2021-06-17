Calvin Ridley primed to take next steps on ascending career path

Calvin Ridley is on an ascending career path. That was the case right after the Falcons drafted him No. 26 overall back in 2018, when he made an immediate impact on a team that featured Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu.

Ridley has gone onward and upward since then, with improvement shown in all three professional seasons. That was crystal clear during a breakout 2020 campaign where he had 90 catches for 1,347 yards and nine touchdowns.

That seems like a satisfactory standard to shoot for every year. That's not how Ridley looks at it. He truly believes better lies ahead.

"There's confidence in the fact that I know I can do better," Ridley said this week. "I know the type of player I am, that I'm good. I know that I can play the game well, and there's confidence in that I'm ready to win. I really believe in our team. It's time to win some games for the city."

RELATED CONTENT:

Ridley's standards are, as you've now read, sky high.

It doesn't matter that he's not the biggest at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, or that he's fast but doesn't have Tyreek Hill afterburners. Ridley can get open against all coverages. He knows how to manage double teams and produce with added attention, as we saw during games last season when Jones was out with a hamstring injury.

And, as important as anything, he knows how to make the most of his opportunities. That was evident during a 2020 target surge.