Presented by

What we've learned during Falcons training camp

Ten questions. Most answered. Some, however, remain TBD.

Aug 28, 2021 at 08:00 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney
AF_20210826_Training-Camp_WEB_DW3_7436
Russell Gage/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warm up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday August 26, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Like many of you, I, too, had many questions going into this Falcons training camp.

That was nearly five weeks ago now.

Way back when, there was a new staff implementing a new scheme. They had retained some players, but also brought a good chunk of guys in on one-year deals, too. How was all of this going to fit together? What would it look like by the end of the preseason?

RELATED CONTENT:

The day before training camp began in late July, to usher in the first practice while covering the Falcons for The Athletic, I listed 10 questions I had hoped to answer by the last practice. My intent was always to come back to those questions to see if I could, indeed, answer them. So, with the last training camp practice having come and gone, the time has arrived to do just that. And while I can't answer all of these questions just yet, it's interesting to see how much has come into focus in just over a month's time.

What will Mike Davis' workload look like?

This is a question that will go unanswered for at least a couple more weeks. Davis was never going to be let loose in any of these preseason games. Instead, Arthur Smith needed to evaluate the other running backs on his roster: Caleb Huntley, Javian Hawkins and D’Onta Foreman once he was brought in. Of the three, Huntley has emerged, as Hawkins was cut and there's still more to evaluate with Foreman. We've seen our fair share of these players, but not Davis, which was to be expected this preseason. However, the repercussion of that is that we still don't know what Davis' workload will look like, and the impact guys like Qadree Ollison and Cordarrelle Patterson have on his carries.

What can Erik Harris and Duron Harmon be for this defense?

We've learned that both Harris and Harmon are important figures of this secondary. Smith pointed out early in training camp that their experience and leadership have already gone a long way with this relatively young and impressionable safety group. The Falcons had to rebuild this position group this offseason and, in doing so, brought in Harris and Harmon on one-year deals. It was initially unclear just how important they would be to this 2021 operation, but training camp has shown there's a lot being put on their shoulders as starters and veterans of this position group.

AF_20210826_Training-Camp_WEB_DW1_9964
Drew Dalman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons

What's the best fit on the offensive line?

You ready for this? Here's the breakdown I would put my money on starting Day 1:

Left tackle: Jake Matthews | Left guard: Josh Andrews | Center: Matt Hennessy | Right guard: Chris Lindstrom | Right tackle: Kaleb McGary

It was touch-and-go there for a while with McGary, who missed the first week of camp with an injury. Rookie Jalen Mayfield held down McGary's spot while he worked his way back to 100 percent, but once McGary got there, Mayfield went back to working behind Andrews at guard. Speaking of Andrews, he's been the go-to at left guard since he was brought in this offseason. Hennessy steps into Alex Mack's vacated shoes at center. Matt Ryan praised Hennessy's preseason work, saying he's ready for this extended role. As for Lindstrom and Matthews, there was never really a question that these two would be where they are.

AF_20210827_Training-Camp_WEB_DW1_0175
Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons

How much will Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst line up together?

A lot. Hurst had arguably the best quote of training camp when he said, "It's not Hayden Hurst vs. Kyle Pitts. It's Hayden Hurst and Kyle Pitts." And that's exactly what it has been for weeks. The two tight ends are frequently placed in personnel packages together. They're both favored targets. The expectations for the two of them – separately and together – are high.

Who's going to help out Grady Jarrett?

The Falcons hoped it would be Marlon Davidson when they drafted him. They hoped it would be Dante Fowler when they acquired him in the 2020 offseason. But neither were healthy enough last season to be much help. This year, they're both hoping that narrative changes. Jarrett always has high expectations for himself, and this year is no different. It's behind him and beside him where the expectations get a little foggy. Dean Pees has challenged Davidson to be the guy they see on film when they turn on his college tape. Davidson said one of his goals for 2021 is to be someone Jarrett can rely on. As for Fowler, he took a pay cut to stay in Atlanta. He had to miss the first days of training camp while on the COVID-19/reserve list, but returned to the first team fairly quickly. Along with fellow outside linebackers Steven Means and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, the pressure is on to collectively get better in pass rush in order to take some of the pressure off Jarrett. Speaking of which…

Can Pees' scheme make an immediate impact on the pass rush?

Owner Arthur Blank praised the Pees hire on the first day of training camp, saying he was excited to see pass rush coming from… well… everywhere. And Pees has displayed that throughout the first two preseason games. The best example to date came against Tennessee, when safety Jaylinn Hawkins came untouched through the middle of the protection to come up with a sack. That's the type of impact Pees will have as a play caller. We haven't seen what the first team defense looks like live, but something tells me it won't be dissimilar.

Wide receivers at work | 2021 AT&T Training Camp Day 19

The wide receivers and the Atlanta Falcons are back from Miami and preparing for the Browns in Flowery Branch on Day 19 of 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a pass during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 36

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a pass during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a pass during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 36

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a pass during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 36

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 runs a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 36

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 runs a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 catches a pass during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 36

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 catches a pass during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 catches a pass during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 36

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 catches a pass during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and other players run drills at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 36

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and other players run drills at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass to wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 36

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass to wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 celebrates a play during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 36

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 celebrates a play during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs drills during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 36

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs drills during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Austin Trammell #82 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 36

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Austin Trammell #82 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs drills during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 36

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs drills during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 runs a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 36

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 runs a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 as he stretches during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 36

A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 as he stretches during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 36

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 36

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 36

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 36

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London looks at notes during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 36

Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London looks at notes during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Trevor Davis #83 catches a pass during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 36

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Trevor Davis #83 catches a pass during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 36

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 runs a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 runs a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback John Raine #89 runs with a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 36

Atlanta Falcons fullback John Raine #89 runs with a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 36

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 36

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 runs drills during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 36

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 runs drills during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 36

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs drills during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 36

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs drills during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 36

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs a drill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 36

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and the offense run during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 36

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and the offense run during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 36

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end David Wells #48 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 36

Atlanta Falcons tight end David Wells #48 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons punter Dom Maggio #9 punts the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 36

Atlanta Falcons punter Dom Maggio #9 punts the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 36

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and the offense run during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 36

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and the offense run during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Should fans be excited about Russell Gage?

Yes. As the No. 2 receiver behind Calvin Ridley, Gage is someone who has worked his way up and into the spot he now acquires. The hope for Gage is picking up right where he left off in 2020. He has made some solid plays throughout training camp, and is right beside and behind Ridley in every drill. His role on this offense increased in 2021, and it'll be interesting to see how that shakes out.

Can Cordarrelle Patterson make an impact on the return game?

That's why the Falcons got him. Was it not? You don't bring in someone like Patterson and not have the expectation that he will change the return game for you. However, we haven't had a chance to see Patterson live yet, which was also to be expected, but it does mean we don't quite know the answer to this question.

Can the secondary have a bend-but-don't-break look to it?

The Falcons had to figure out who would play opposite AJ Terrell. Turns out, Fabian Moreau is the guy. He hasn't been flashy during camp, but he also hasn't made very many mistakes. For a corner, that's an accomplishment in and of itself. Isaiah Oliver has been acting as the fifth defensive back, playing more inside than he did last year. With Harris and Harmon deep, and Hawkins, TJ Green, Chris Williamson and Richie Grant emerging as depth pieces behind them, the secondary rotation is much clearer than it was in July. The only secondary questions that really remain: 1. how productive this group can be in live situations, and 2) where does Kendall Sheffield fit into this group, if he fits at all? He's been out of practice for majority of training camp, and others have moved in to fill his previous role.

How quickly can Arthur Smith turn things around?

It's still way too early to call, but know this: Players are buying into Smith and his staff. At this point in the grand scheme, that's really all you could ask for.

Related Content

news

How Adetokunbo Ogundeji has worked to maximize 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'

Steven Means has taken Notre Dame product under his wing during training camp
news

Practice report: Arthur Smith challenges team after subpar session

Falcons head coach explains Friday's "complex" practice strategy, heightens expectations for future workouts
news

Practice report: Why Grady Jarrett says Falcons 'trying to push ourselves this week'

Star defensive tackle believes intense practice stretch sets Falcons up well for regular-season grind
news

Dean Pees explain why players should learn concepts over positions

Coordinator's unique approach could help get best from Falcons defense
news

Quizzing Falcons teammates all part of Matt Ryan learning new system

Quarterback explains how he has learned Arthur Smith's system by doing
news

Practice report: Arthur Smith explains plan for Josh Rosen

New Falcons quarterback expected to play against Browns
news

Falcons release unofficial depth chart before preseason game vs. Browns

news

What Josh Rosen signing means for Falcons quarterback situation

Former top 10 NFL Draft pick could benefit from working with Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan, but must make a good first impression
news

Falcons 53-man roster projection: Tough calls at linebacker, in secondary, with defense and specialists unveiled

Erroll Thompson, Chris Williamson make projected roster with strong training camps
news

Practice report: Calvin Ridley found game mentality working vs. Dolphins

Top Falcons receiver stood out against Miami CBs Xavien Howard and Byron Jones
news

Falcons 53-man roster projection: Tough calls made on offensive end

Caleb Huntley, Christian Blake and John Raine earn some final spots on offensive roster

Top News

What we've learned during Falcons training camp

How Adetokunbo Ogundeji has worked to maximize 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'

'He's a great football coach': Quarterbacks coach Charles London is an assistant on the rise

Practice report: Arthur Smith challenges team after subpar session

Advertising