What we've learned during Falcons training camp

A lot. Hurst had arguably the best quote of training camp when he said, "It's not Hayden Hurst vs. Kyle Pitts. It's Hayden Hurst and Kyle Pitts." And that's exactly what it has been for weeks. The two tight ends are frequently placed in personnel packages together. They're both favored targets. The expectations for the two of them – separately and together – are high.

The Falcons hoped it would be Marlon Davidson when they drafted him. They hoped it would be Dante Fowler when they acquired him in the 2020 offseason. But neither were healthy enough last season to be much help. This year, they're both hoping that narrative changes. Jarrett always has high expectations for himself, and this year is no different. It's behind him and beside him where the expectations get a little foggy. Dean Pees has challenged Davidson to be the guy they see on film when they turn on his college tape. Davidson said one of his goals for 2021 is to be someone Jarrett can rely on. As for Fowler, he took a pay cut to stay in Atlanta. He had to miss the first days of training camp while on the COVID-19/reserve list, but returned to the first team fairly quickly. Along with fellow outside linebackers Steven Means and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, the pressure is on to collectively get better in pass rush in order to take some of the pressure off Jarrett. Speaking of which…