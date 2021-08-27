Practice report: Arthur Smith challenges team after subpar session

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Arthur Smith was hoping to avoid the pitfalls that usually come with the introduction of show-team cards for the first time. For every year he's coached in the league, Smith said this is a day that's "usually a cluster."

And by the end of practice, Smith was very candid that it wasn't what he wanted the practice to look or flow like.

"We're not trying to do anything stupid." Smith said. "We're not going all-out, full-speed scrimmage, but we expect speed and we expect the guys on the other side of it reading the cards to be professional and to get lined up."

Smith's personal philosophy is that these specific practices are important for the development of players. He said it's easy to get complacent when the cards come out, but the last thing he wants to see is guys sitting there feeling good about being "a highway cone."

He said the Falcons must do a better job in this regard.

"I'm not down, and it's not going to ruin my Friday," Smith said. "It's just knowing what the expectation is, and these guys are responding. I expect it to be better the next time we have a Friday practice."

Smith said this practice was one of the more complex practices the team will have all year.

In one regard, Smith revamped the practice schedule this week from the normal morning practices of training camp, to a more realistic schedule for a normal game week. That's why the cards were introduced Friday.

But in another regard, there were more moving parts on Friday than there normally will be. The coaches were rotating in several different personnel packages. They also had different teams running against each other in the 11-on-11 periods. The first team offense went against the second and third team defenses a lot. The second team offense went against the first team defense just as much. The Falcons showed more combinations than they have during practice up until this point. They worked on more red zone and goal line situations than almost ever before. That was all by design.

"We're trying to make sure the vets are getting ready," Smith said. "Yes, some may play more than others (on Sunday), but we're really - ultimately - getting them ready for September 12. Then we have the young guys who we have to prepare to play Sunday night and make sure they're in a rhythm in what an NFL week would feel like."

Combining that with the mixing and matching of personnel groupings, the introduction of cards, scout team and subs, there was a lot happening on Friday. And even though it wasn't what Smith wanted, it was a necessity to check off the preseason list.