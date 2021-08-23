Falcons 53-man roster projection: Tough calls made on offensive end

Running backs (5)

Mike Davis

Corrdarrelle Patterson

Qadree Ollison

Caleb Huntley

Keith Smith

Most of these spots have been set when training camp began. Davis is the alpha. Patterson can do so many different things working out of the backfield, and he's an elite kick returner. Smith is an excellent special teams player and is adept playing a traditional fullback role. Ollison could be a solid reserve or earn significant carries. Huntley's in a tight competition with Javian Hawkins and D'Onta Foreman, and while he isn't anywhere close to a slam dunk at this stage, he's a strong and efficient runner going back to his Ball State days. Pass protection and special teams will play a major role here in whomever the Falcons pick for a fifth running back spot.

Receivers (5)

Calvin Ridley

Russell Gage

Olamide Zaccheaus

Tajae Sharpe

Christian Blake

Ridley, Gage and Zaccheaus have long seemed destined for the roster, the first two being mortal locks. Sharpe has emerged with the Falcons and is earning his spot. The fifth receiver job, however, was a tough one. I believe the coaches really like Blake and want him on the squad. I also believe they really like Chris Rowland. He's a tough skill player who works hard and makes a lot of plays. He's also a capable return man. I went back and forth a long time on this one but, with Patterson and (spoiler alert for Tuesday's defensive projection) Avery Williams as quality return options, I went with Blake. I didn't see a need to a sixth wideout, considering Patterson can play receiver and Kyle Pitts should play out wide a ton.

Tight ends (4)

Kyle Pitts

Hayden Hurst

Lee Smith

John Raine