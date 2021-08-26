Practice report: Why Grady Jarrett says Falcons 'trying to push ourselves this week'

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Grady Jarrett went straight from Falcons practice to the podium following a Thursday afternoon that was as intense as any this training camp.

He wasn't terribly winded, didn't seem overly fatigued despite working out in hot, humid conditions. He seemed confident in his preparation, ready to go when called upon after a hard week's practice work.

The timing fits how the Falcons would get after it during the regular season, with most intense sessions in the middle of the week before tapering down for a Sunday game.

That's what the Falcons have ahead for their preseason finale against Cleveland. It comes on a Sunday, allowing head coach Arthur Smith to set up the practice week like it would run during the regular season.

"We're trying to push ourselves this week," Jarrett said. "It was good being out here in this Georgia heat. We're too familiar with that. We're feeling good right now, just trying to dot our Is and cross our Ts."

The veteran defensive tackle will prepare like he's going to play Sunday, though it's ultimately undetermined whether he will or not. It's possible he makes his exhibition debut versus the Browns.

"I'm excited to get things going, whether it's Sunday or on [the regular season opener]," Jarrett said. "I'm going on my seventh year with the team and I'm thankful for every rep that I get."

Jarrett's physically ready to go. After seven NFL seasons, he knows when he's in peak football shape. He's at that point now, and mentally ready for what Dean Pees is asking him to do in the new Falcons scheme.