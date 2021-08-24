What Josh Rosen signing means for Falcons quarterback situation

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Josh Rosen's a quarterback you know well. Top 10 NFL Draft picks often stick in the brain, either as a success story or a pivotal franchise selection on gone awry.

Rosen falls in the latter category, someone with great talent who has bounced around the league more than expected. He's just 24 years old and is already on to his fifth team over four-plus seasons after signing with the Falcons, a move made official on Tuesday.

That's not a great run for someone drafted so high, but pairing him with veteran starter Matt Ryan and respected offensive mind Arthur Smith might prove a good landing spot.

A spot was available after AJ McCarron tore his ACL on Saturday. Undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks is also in camp, but McCarron was the clear frontrunner to be Ryan's backup. That gig is up in the air, and Rosen will be competing for it while trying to learn from those above him.

Ryan's an open book and a willing mentor to young quarterbacks. Smith is smart and creative yet demanding, with experience turning things around for former first-round picks off to rocky career starts. Just ask Ryan Tannehill about that fact.

It's unfair to expect a similar trajectory for Rosen. There's no telling how long he'll be in Atlanta or how long a leash he'll have if someone released after final cuts catches the Falcons' eye.