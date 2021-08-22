Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron has torn ACL, out for season

McCarron was hurt early in the second quarter. He fought for a first down that he earned by taking a serious contact scrambling downfield. He executed one more play, a handoff to Qadree Ollison, before hobbling toward the sideline in pain. He didn't reach his desired destination. He went to the ground awaiting attention from trainers, was taken to the sideline medical tent for a quick evaluation and then limped gingerly toward the Falcons locker room.

Franks finished the game, saying afterward he believes he's ready to take on the No. 2 quarterback job. The Falcons will most likely add a quarterback, and that person's pedigree and experience will say a lot about where they feel Franks is in his professional development. He has shown growth during his time with the Falcons, but the backup position is an important one. McCarron was a frontrunner for that job considering his experience in the role. Now it's left uncertain with one preseason game and roughly three weeks until the regular season starts.