Feleipe Franks confident he can be Matt Ryan's backup during regular season

While he has been inefficient throwing the ball, Franks is clearly improving each week and developing well with this coaching staff.

"Feleipe, to me, has had the biggest growth," Smith said. "For him to come into these last two games and play, you can't replicate that in practice. To develop quarterbacks, you've got to play them. There's no way around it. That was our philosophy going into these two games."

The tough question that Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot must answer is this: Is Franks ready to be Matt Ryan's backup quarterback during the regular season? They must be very comfortable with the proposition.

If worst fears are realized, McCarron could be done for the year. The Falcons will likely sign another quarterback even if McCarron's out a shorter stretch, and that person would have approximately three weeks to learn the offense before the regular season. That's not ideal, but it's enough time to get somewhat up to speed before the games start to count.