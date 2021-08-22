Arthur Smith updated AJ McCarron's injury situation after preseason loss

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron will have an MRI on Sunday to determine the extent of damage to his injured right knee.

The team will wait for that imaging before making declarations about his prognosis, but there's clearly cause for grave concern. McCarron got hurt in the first quarter of Saturday's 37-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium and did not return to the game.

It's uncertain at this time whether he got hurt on a seven-yard run where he chose to fight for the first down over sliding short of the sticks, or whether it came in a non-contact situation on the following play, or a combination of the two.

That snap was McCarron's last. He was clearly hobbled trying to reach the sideline and eventually went down on the field to wait for trainers. He was under the blue sideline medical tent for a stretch, then emerged and walked gingerly to the locker room for further evaluation.

Feleipe Franks came in and played the rest of the game.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said McCarron was "heartbroken," he sympathizes with the veteran's situation.