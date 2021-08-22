Examining Falcons options should they decide to acquire a new quarterback

Let's examine some options currently available on the free-agent market should they need a quarterback right away:

Josh Rosen

The former top 10 NFL Draft pick is available after the 49ers released him last week, and his raw skill, draft status and UCLA college career make him an intriguing option. He has bounced around a ton for such a young player, thus far unable to establish himself with a franchise or as a proficient NFL quarterback.

That said, he's only 24 years old, and the Falcons could try to help him realize potential. Working with Smith and Ryan might be of great benefit to Rosen's development. There's no starting job available, so he could focus on learning the offense, refining skill and preparing for the unwelcome occurrence that he's called upon during the regular season. Rosen could come in here and compete with Franks and, there's nothing lost if he doesn't mesh or Franks shows the progress required to inspire confidence he could be the No. 2 quarterback.

Blake Bortles

Here's another former top 10 pick who hasn't lived up to his selection. He has made stops with the L.A. Rams, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos since leaving the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bortles is a big dude with a big arm, though his 59.4-percent completion rate suggests accuracy is not a strong suit.