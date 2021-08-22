Presented by

Examining Falcons options should they decide to acquire a new quarterback

Josh Rosen, Blake Bortles currently available on the open market. 

Aug 22, 2021 at 12:04 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

AF_20210807_Training-Camp-Open-Practice_KD1_4216
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
General manager Terry Fontenot during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 7, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The Falcons likely need quarterback. Like, pretty soon.

AJ McCarron's injured right knee seems to make adding one a top priority, even before a Sunday MRI provides clarity on the veteran quarterback's status.

There's rational concern that McCarron suffered a serious injury that could sideline him an extended term. Even if it's not quite so serious, general manager Terry Fontenot might need another quarterback to help get through the remaining preseason stretch. Even a relatively minor knee sprain could keep McCarron out a few weeks at least, with Matt Ryan and Feleipe Franks as the only healthy quarterbacks available. They could stand pat and go with just two passers, but adding one seems a more likely course of action.

Head coach Arthur Smith wasn't ready to commit to adding a quarterback on Saturday night, saying he'll wait instead for McCarron's test results.

"You're always going to look to improve the team," he said. "We're going to have to assess and see what the injury is. Until we get an MRI – we're always looking to improve the roster. If it is long-term, we could continue to look."

RELATED CONTENT:

There are some options on the free agent market, though there aren't a ton with all NFL rosters at 85. A lot of quarterbacks are currently employed who won't be after final roster cuts, but the Falcons may need somebody sooner.

Let's examine some options currently available on the free-agent market should they need a quarterback right away:

Josh Rosen

The former top 10 NFL Draft pick is available after the 49ers released him last week, and his raw skill, draft status and UCLA college career make him an intriguing option. He has bounced around a ton for such a young player, thus far unable to establish himself with a franchise or as a proficient NFL quarterback.

That said, he's only 24 years old, and the Falcons could try to help him realize potential. Working with Smith and Ryan might be of great benefit to Rosen's development. There's no starting job available, so he could focus on learning the offense, refining skill and preparing for the unwelcome occurrence that he's called upon during the regular season. Rosen could come in here and compete with Franks and, there's nothing lost if he doesn't mesh or Franks shows the progress required to inspire confidence he could be the No. 2 quarterback.

Blake Bortles

Here's another former top 10 pick who hasn't lived up to his selection. He has made stops with the L.A. Rams, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos since leaving the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bortles is a big dude with a big arm, though his 59.4-percent completion rate suggests accuracy is not a strong suit.

He has been around the block, with experience as a backup and what that role entails. He's the type who could get you through a game at a moment's notice, with experience that Franks obviously doesn't have.

Game Photos | Preseason Week 2 at Dolphins

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins in the second preseason game of 2021.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kobe Jones #49 looks on before a play during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 45

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kobe Jones #49 looks on before a play during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks off the field after the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Adler
2 / 45

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks off the field after the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Adler

AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_MBP00649
3 / 45
AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_MBP00687
4 / 45
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 high fives a fan after the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 45

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 high fives a fan after the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Players pose for a photo after the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 45

Players pose for a photo after the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 runs for a touchdown during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami
7 / 45

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 runs for a touchdown during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 runs for a touchdown during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons
8 / 45

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 runs for a touchdown during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons

during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 45

during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 calls a play during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons
10 / 45

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 calls a play during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons

during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on
11 / 45

during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 hands the ball off during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 45

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 hands the ball off during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AG22855
13 / 45
against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 45

against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_MBP00299
15 / 45
Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 looks on during a play during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 45

Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 looks on during a play during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Chris Slayton #79 looks on before a play during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 45

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Chris Slayton #79 looks on before a play during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield #77 holds off a defender during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 45

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield #77 holds off a defender during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 looks across the field during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 45

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 looks across the field during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 runs during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 45

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 runs during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_MBP00179
21 / 45
AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_KD1_5702
22 / 45
AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_KD1_5729
23 / 45
AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_KD1_5742
24 / 45
AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_MBP00238
25 / 45
AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_MBP00159
26 / 45
AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_KD1_5692
27 / 45
AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_KD1_5721
28 / 45
AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_MBP00080
29 / 45
AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_KD1_5656
30 / 45
AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_KD1_5632
31 / 45
AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_KD2_4677
32 / 45
AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_KD2_4710
33 / 45
AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_MBP00129
34 / 45
AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_KD2_4498
35 / 45
AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_KD2_4415
36 / 45
AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_KD2_4578
37 / 45
AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_KD2_4525
38 / 45
AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AG38938
39 / 45
AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AG38928
40 / 45
AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AG20888
41 / 45
AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AG20954
42 / 45
AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AG20832
43 / 45
AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AG21046
44 / 45
AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_AF_20210821_ATLatMIA_DSC00475
45 / 45
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Robert Griffin III

Yet another top 10 pick is available, though Griffin has had some periods of success during a decently long career. He's a respected locker-room presence, especially after working out well as a reserve in Baltimore. He does have a media deal working for ESPN, so he might not get be willing to come back for the veteran minimum.

He has leverage others on the open market right now don't own, which might make it tougher to land him. Time will tell there, if the Falcons choose to reach out.

Let's make a deal

The Falcons could try to swing a trade for someone they liked coming out of this year's draft, though that wouldn't replace McCarron's veteran presence. They could get a quarterback like that for a lower-round draft pick if they wanted to go down that route, which might suggest confidence Franks can do the No. 2 job if McCarron is in fact unavailable this season. It'd be tough to see the Falcons giving up something substantial for a backup quarterback at this stage, though anything's possible. We should have an update on McCarron at some point on Sunday, providing a clear picture of what the Falcons must do to fortify their quarterback room.

Related Content

news

Five things to watch during Falcons preseason game vs. Dolphins

Backup quarterback battle will take center stage in second preseason contest
news

Eye on the Undrafteds: Why Dorian Etheridge, Erroll Thompson have stood out at inside linebacker

Both young rookies have real shot at a 53-man roster spot
news

Dolphins' Xavien Howard praises Falcons WR Calvin Ridley after joint practices

news

Practice report: Kyle Pitts impresses Dolphins who covered him during joint practices

Isaiah Oliver shows well, Miami strikes back some in second day of practices
news

Bair: Grady Jarrett's play, authentic leadership sets proper defensive tone

Arthur Smith calls defensive tackle 'a real dude,' great example for young Falcons
news

How joint practices fit into Mike Davis' prep for regular season 

Head coach Arthur Smith would like to see Davis get at least some work in preseason game
news

Practice report: Calvin Ridley dominant vs. talented Dolphins secondary

Grady Jarrett, Falcons defensive front also stood out during intense session in South Florida
news

Matt Ryan enjoys exchange with Brian Flores, Dolphins defense during joint practice

Falcons quarterback and Dolphins head coach were teammates at Boston College 
news

What to expect from Falcons joint practices with Miami Dolphins

This week will be important for the offensive line, running attack and pass defense in particular
news

Falcons release unofficial depth chart before preseason game vs. Miami

No shake-ups outside early roster cuts as team heads toward Dolphins clash
news

Why Dante Fowler is determined 'make a statement' during 2021 NFL season

Falcons edge rusher ready to find previous form after dismal campaign

Top News

Examining Falcons options should they decide to acquire a new quarterback

Feleipe Franks confident he can be Matt Ryan's backup during regular season

Arthur Smith updated AJ McCarron's injury situation after preseason loss

Who stood out during Falcons preseason game against Miami Dolphins

Advertising