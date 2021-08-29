Five things to watch during Falcons preseason game vs. Browns

Both defensive linemen have had to miss quite a bit of combined practice time over the last two weeks. After a solid performance in the Falcons first preseason game against Tennessee, Davidson dealt with an injury that forced him out of the second preseason game in Miami. Cominsky also missed the Miami game as he was in concussion protocol after leaving the Tennessee game with a head injury. Both returned to full, live reps this week. Will the Falcons hold them back a bit, being confident in what they can provide in rotation? Or does the staff need to see them more because of time missed? We'll find out.

4. Eyes on the offensive line

Smith said that while the coaching staff "feels pretty good right now" about who will win the starting jobs at right tackle and left guard, they do want to take the competition through Sunday and into next week to really feel 100 percent about it. As of now, Kaleb McGary and Josh Andrews are the front runners, but there are a couple players who could be fighting for a roster spot as depth pieces at the same positions. Jalen Mayfield and Drew Dalman are likely locks on the 53-man roster, but Willie Beavers and Jason Spriggs are two names to keep in mind and watch against the Browns. If the Falcons decide to carry nine offensive linemen on the 53-man roster, then both could be safe. But if the Falcons drop that number down to eight, Sunday's performance for Beavers and Spriggs could be vitally important when considering that decisions.