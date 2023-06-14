AT&T Atlanta Falcons training camp open practice dates announced

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons will participate in 12 open practices during the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, with 10 practices at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch and two additional open sessions when the Falcons participate in joint practices at Miami.
Atlanta Falcons fans will have an opportunity to see the team in person for the first time on Thursday, July 27. As part of the NFL's Back Together Saturday, fans at the July 29 practice will also have the opportunity to hear from Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot with appearances from Atlanta Falcons legends, Freddie Falcon and Falcons cheerleaders. Food trucks and the Falcons official merchandise tent will also be on site. A limited number of free tickets for each of the nine open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/23trainingcamp
Additionally, the Falcons will participate in joint practices with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, August 8 and Wednesday, August 9 at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Fla. Both joint practices will be open to fans.
For more information on all of the open practices at IBM Performance Field, please visit: www.atlantafalcons.com/open-practice
2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Open Dates
Thursday, July 27 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.
Friday, July 28 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.
Saturday, July 29 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.
Monday, July 31 | IBM Performance Field | 10 a.m.
Tuesday, August 1 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday, August 2 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.
Friday, August 4 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.
Saturday, August 5 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday, August 8 | Joint Practices at Miami
Wednesday, August 9 | Joint Practices at Miami
Saturday, August 26 | IBM Performance Field | 2 p.m.
Sunday, August 27 | IBM Performance Field | 1 p.m.
