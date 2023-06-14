Presented by

AT&T Atlanta Falcons training camp open practice dates announced

Falcons to host 10 open practices at IBM Performance Field

Jun 14, 2023 at 05:06 PM
Atlanta Falcons Staff

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons will participate in 12 open practices during the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, with 10 practices at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch and two additional open sessions when the Falcons participate in joint practices at Miami.

Atlanta Falcons fans will have an opportunity to see the team in person for the first time on Thursday, July 27. As part of the NFL's Back Together Saturday, fans at the July 29 practice will also have the opportunity to hear from Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot with appearances from Atlanta Falcons legends, Freddie Falcon and Falcons cheerleaders. Food trucks and the Falcons official merchandise tent will also be on site. A limited number of free tickets for each of the nine open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/23trainingcamp

Additionally, the Falcons will participate in joint practices with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, August 8 and Wednesday, August 9 at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Fla. Both joint practices will be open to fans.

For more information on all of the open practices at IBM Performance Field, please visit: www.atlantafalcons.com/open-practice

2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Open Dates

Thursday, July 27 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Friday, July 28 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 29 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Monday, July 31 | IBM Performance Field | 10 a.m.

Tuesday, August 1 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 2 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Friday, August 4 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, August 5 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, August 8 | Joint Practices at Miami

Wednesday, August 9 | Joint Practices at Miami

Saturday, August 26 | IBM Performance Field | 2 p.m.

Sunday, August 27 | IBM Performance Field | 1 p.m.

Take a look at the 2023 Atlanta Falcons in action during offseason practice, presented by MegaFit Meals.

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kivon Bennett #52 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kivon Bennett #52 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87, long snapper Liam McCullough #49, and tight end Tucker Fisk #43 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87, long snapper Liam McCullough #49, and tight end Tucker Fisk #43 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

