AT&T Atlanta Falcons training camp open practice dates announced

Fans can attend two joint practices vs. Jaguars, another at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Jun 17, 2022 at 03:43 PM
Atlanta Falcons Staff

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons have announced the open practice dates for 13 practices at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta Falcons fans will have an opportunity to see the team in person for the first time on July 29 and also be in attendance for the first joint practices in Flowery Branch since 2014 as the Falcons host the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 24-25. Fans at the July 30 practice will also have the opportunity to hear from Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot with appearances from Atlanta Falcons legends, Freddie Falcon and Falcons cheerleaders. Food trucks and the Falcons official merchandise tent will also be on site.

A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp

In addition to hosting fans at 12 practices in Flowery Branch, the Falcons will host an open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, August 15 with the practice slated to kick off at 6:30 p.m. More information on this practice will be made available in July. For more information on all of the open practices, please visit: www.atlantafalcons.com/open-practice

2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Open Dates

Friday, July 29 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 30 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Monday, August 1 | IBM Performance Field | 10 a.m.

Tuesday, August 2 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 3 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Friday, August 5 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Saturday. August 6 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Monday, August 8 | IBM Performance Field | 10 a.m.

Tuesday, August 9 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 10 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Monday. August 15 | Mercedes-Benz Stadium | 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 24 | IBM Performance Field | Joint practices with Jacksonville | 1 p.m.

Thursday, August 25 | IBM Performance Field | Joint practices with Jacksonville | 1 p.m.

