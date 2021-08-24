Falcons release unofficial depth chart before preseason game vs. Browns

The Falcons trimmed their roster by five again this week, per new NFL preseason roster limitations. There's one more cut getting down from 80 to 53, the regular-season maximum, but we aren't there just yet.

Sunday's preseason finale against Cleveland remains as the biggest evaluation point before getting to that point

The team's unofficial depth chart heading into that game has remained largely static save the roster cuts or additions. There's no movement this week, though there is an addition at quarterback. AJ McCarron was placed an injured reserve after tearing his ACL on Saturday, and Tuesday signing Josh Rosen comes in at essentially the same slot as undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks. Only the word "or" separates the two now currently competing to be Matt Ryan's backup.

Much like the quarterbacks, safeties JR Pace and Dwayne Johnson occupy the same place on the depth chart. They're, you know, even Steven.