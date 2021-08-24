Presented by

Falcons release unofficial depth chart before preseason game vs. Browns

Aug 24, 2021 at 02:37 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons trimmed their roster by five again this week, per new NFL preseason roster limitations. There's one more cut getting down from 80 to 53, the regular-season maximum, but we aren't there just yet.

Sunday's preseason finale against Cleveland remains as the biggest evaluation point before getting to that point

The team's unofficial depth chart heading into that game has remained largely static save the roster cuts or additions. There's no movement this week, though there is an addition at quarterback. AJ McCarron was placed an injured reserve after tearing his ACL on Saturday, and Tuesday signing Josh Rosen comes in at essentially the same slot as undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks. Only the word "or" separates the two now currently competing to be Matt Ryan's backup.

Much like the quarterbacks, safeties JR Pace and Dwayne Johnson occupy the same place on the depth chart. They're, you know, even Steven.

Here's the entire Falcons unofficial depth chart, released by the team on Tuesday afternoon:

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve
WR Calvin Ridley Christian Blake Chris Rowland Juwan Green Antonio Nunn
TE Hayden Hurst Kyle Pitts John Raine
LT Jake Matthews Jason Spriggs Kion Smith
LG Josh Andrews Sam Jones Ryan Neuzil
C Matt Hennessy Drew Dalman Joe Sculthorpe
RG Chris Lindstrom
RT Willie Beavers Kaleb McGary Jalen Mayfield
TE Lee Smith Parker Hesse David Wells
WR Russell Gage Olamide Zaccheaus Tajae Sharpe Trevor Davis Frank Darby
RB Mike Davis Cordarrelle Patterson Keith Smith Qadree Ollison D'Onta Foreman Caleb Huntley
QB Matt Ryan Feleipe Franks - or - Josh Rosen

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve Reserve Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson Ta'Quon Graham
DL Tyeler Davison Chris Slayton Eli Ankou
DL Jonathan Bullard John Cominsky Zac Dawe
OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner Brandon Copeland Adetokunbo Ogundeji
LB Deion Jones Mykal Walker Dorian Etheridge
LB Foyesade Oluokun Emmanuel Ellerbee Erroll Thompson
OLB Steven Means Dante Fowler Jr. Tuzar Skipper Kobe Jones
CB A.J. Terrell Chris Williamson Kendall Sheffield
S Erik Harris T.J. Green Richie Grant
S Duron Harmon Jaylinn Hawkins JR Pace/Dwayne Johnson
CB Fabian Moreau Isaiah Oliver Delrick Abrams Jr. Darren Hall Avery Williams

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup
K Younghoe Koo Cameron Nizialek
P Cameron Nizialek Dom Maggio
LS Josh Harris Jake Matthews
H Cameron Nizialek Dom Maggio
PR Chris Rowland Avery Williams
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson Chris Rowland
