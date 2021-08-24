Falcons release unofficial depth chart before preseason game vs. Browns

The Falcons trimmed their roster by five again this week, per new NFL preseason roster limitations. There's one more cut getting down from 80 to 53, the regular-season maximum, but we aren't there just yet.
Sunday's preseason finale against Cleveland remains as the biggest evaluation point before getting to that point
The team's unofficial depth chart heading into that game has remained largely static save the roster cuts or additions. There's no movement this week, though there is an addition at quarterback. AJ McCarron was placed an injured reserve after tearing his ACL on Saturday, and Tuesday signing Josh Rosen comes in at essentially the same slot as undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks. Only the word "or" separates the two now currently competing to be Matt Ryan's backup.
Much like the quarterbacks, safeties JR Pace and Dwayne Johnson occupy the same place on the depth chart. They're, you know, even Steven.
Here's the entire Falcons unofficial depth chart, released by the team on Tuesday afternoon:
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|Christian Blake
|Chris Rowland
|Juwan Green
|Antonio Nunn
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|Kyle Pitts
|John Raine
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Jason Spriggs
|Kion Smith
|LG
|Josh Andrews
|Sam Jones
|Ryan Neuzil
|C
|Matt Hennessy
|Drew Dalman
|Joe Sculthorpe
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|RT
|Willie Beavers
|Kaleb McGary
|Jalen Mayfield
|TE
|Lee Smith
|Parker Hesse
|David Wells
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Tajae Sharpe
|Trevor Davis
|Frank Darby
|RB
|Mike Davis
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Keith Smith
|Qadree Ollison
|D'Onta Foreman
|Caleb Huntley
|QB
|Matt Ryan
|Feleipe Franks - or - Josh Rosen
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Marlon Davidson
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DL
|Tyeler Davison
|Chris Slayton
|Eli Ankou
|DL
|Jonathan Bullard
|John Cominsky
|Zac Dawe
|OLB
|Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|Brandon Copeland
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|LB
|Deion Jones
|Mykal Walker
|Dorian Etheridge
|LB
|Foyesade Oluokun
|Emmanuel Ellerbee
|Erroll Thompson
|OLB
|Steven Means
|Dante Fowler Jr.
|Tuzar Skipper
|Kobe Jones
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Chris Williamson
|Kendall Sheffield
|S
|Erik Harris
|T.J. Green
|Richie Grant
|S
|Duron Harmon
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|JR Pace/Dwayne Johnson
|CB
|Fabian Moreau
|Isaiah Oliver
|Delrick Abrams Jr.
|Darren Hall
|Avery Williams
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|Cameron Nizialek
|P
|Cameron Nizialek
|Dom Maggio
|LS
|Josh Harris
|Jake Matthews
|H
|Cameron Nizialek
|Dom Maggio
|PR
|Chris Rowland
|Avery Williams
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Chris Rowland