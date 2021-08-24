Falcons sign QB Josh Rosen, release five others

Aug 24, 2021 at 11:42 AM
Deighton_John (1)
John Deighton

Football Communications Coordinator

Image from iOS (1)

The Atlanta Falcons have signed quarterback Josh Rosen.

AP21227123597626
(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

The 6-foot-4, 226-pound quarterback was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the first round (10th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of UCLA. Rosen has appeared in 20 career games (16 starts) and has completed 275-of-502 attempts (54.8 percent) for 2,845 yards with 12 touchdowns and 19 interceptions for the Cardinals and Miami Dolphins. The 24-year-old has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. 

In a corresponding move, Atlanta has placed QB A.J. McCarron on the Reserve/Injured list.

The Falcons have also released the following players:

Table inside Article
Pos. Name Height Weight Exp. College
RB Javian Hawkins 5-9 182 R Louisville
OLB Shareef Miller 6-4 254 1 Penn State
DL Olive Sagapolu 6-2 331 1 Wisconsin
WR Austin Trammell 5-10 185 R Rice
OL Willie Wright 6-3 300 1 Tulsa

Per the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement, all clubs must reduce rosters to a maximum of 80 players on the Active/Inactive List by Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. ET.  

With these transactions, the Falcons currently have 80 players remaining on the active roster.

Related Content

news

Falcons release unofficial depth chart before preseason game vs. Browns

news

What Josh Rosen signing means for Falcons quarterback situation

Former top 10 NFL Draft pick could benefit from working with Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan, but must make a good first impression
news

Falcons 53-man roster projection: Tough calls at linebacker, in secondary, with defense and specialists unveiled

Erroll Thompson, Chris Williamson make projected roster with strong training camps
news

Practice report: Calvin Ridley found game mentality working vs. Dolphins

Top Falcons receiver stood out against Miami CBs Xavien Howard and Byron Jones
news

Falcons 53-man roster projection: Tough calls made on offensive end

Caleb Huntley, Christian Blake and John Raine earn some final spots on offensive roster
news

Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron has torn ACL, out for season

Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith likely in the market to sign another signal caller
news

Examining Falcons options should they decide to acquire a new quarterback

Josh Rosen, Blake Bortles currently available on the open market. 
news

Feleipe Franks confident he can be Matt Ryan's backup during regular season

Arthur Smith says Franks has shown 'the biggest growth' during his time with Falcons
news

Arthur Smith updated AJ McCarron's injury situation after preseason loss

Veteran quarterback will have an MRI to determine extent of damage to injured right knee
news

Who stood out during Falcons preseason game against Miami Dolphins

A look at who played well, or not so well, in a 37-17 loss to Dolphins
news

Five things to watch during Falcons preseason game vs. Dolphins

Backup quarterback battle will take center stage in second preseason contest

Top News

What Josh Rosen signing means for Falcons quarterback situation

Falcons 53-man roster projection: Tough calls at linebacker, in secondary, with defense and specialists unveiled

Falcons sign QB Josh Rosen, release five others

Practice report: Calvin Ridley found game mentality working vs. Dolphins

Advertising