Falcons sign QB Josh Rosen, release five others

The Atlanta Falcons have signed quarterback Josh Rosen.
The 6-foot-4, 226-pound quarterback was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the first round (10th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of UCLA. Rosen has appeared in 20 career games (16 starts) and has completed 275-of-502 attempts (54.8 percent) for 2,845 yards with 12 touchdowns and 19 interceptions for the Cardinals and Miami Dolphins. The 24-year-old has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers.
In a corresponding move, Atlanta has placed QB A.J. McCarron on the Reserve/Injured list.
The Falcons have also released the following players:
|Pos.
|Name
|Height
|Weight
|Exp.
|College
|RB
|Javian Hawkins
|5-9
|182
|R
|Louisville
|OLB
|Shareef Miller
|6-4
|254
|1
|Penn State
|DL
|Olive Sagapolu
|6-2
|331
|1
|Wisconsin
|WR
|Austin Trammell
|5-10
|185
|R
|Rice
|OL
|Willie Wright
|6-3
|300
|1
|Tulsa
Per the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement, all clubs must reduce rosters to a maximum of 80 players on the Active/Inactive List by Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. ET.
With these transactions, the Falcons currently have 80 players remaining on the active roster.