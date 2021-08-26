Quizzing Falcons teammates all part of Matt Ryan learning new system

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Matt Ryan has been through several play callers and scheme changes during his professional career, and is well versed on the best and most efficient ways to learn new offensive terminology.

As a general rule, the Falcons quarterback prefers to learn by doing.

"I'm more on the field with the guys, and that's just for me," Ryan said after Wednesday's Falcons practice. "I know some people do it that way [reciting it over and over in private]. I learn better doing it. Maybe that's why I wasn't so great in school all the time. I like running around and doing things."

The topic came up because Ryan's going through yet another scheme change with head coach/offensive play caller Arthur Smith at the conn. He says this transition is easier than most considering the similar concepts between Smith's scheme and others he has worked with.

While it may be easier, Ryan still likes to get the terminology down as fast as possible. He values getting receivers together for passing workouts before the offseason program begins, to help ease the transition once the full squad arrives for OTAs.