Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan must find lockstep to run Falcons offense well

Arthur Smith is working tirelessly to implement an offensive scheme new to these Falcons. Quarterback Matt Ryan is trying like heck to absorb it. That's the offseason program's primary objective for all on the staff and roster, from early virtual meetings through a mandatory minicamp and this week's final OTAs.

The effort isn't just about memorizing verbiage, or even executing plays exactly as they're drawn on the page.

There's more to it than that. It's about finding great flow, great sync.

That's mandatory between play caller and signal caller. And it doesn't happen overnight.

There's something to be learned from every rep. That's why Ryan and Smith are in near constant communication, even after practice reps in the middle of structured and fast-paced periods.

These two talk. A lot.

Each exchange brings the two a little bit closer to a shared vision, a shared line of thought.

"It's the every-day relationship building of a play caller and a quarterback," Smith said last week. "That's my philosophy. There have been a lot of people doing it a lot of different ways, but I personally like he and I having dialogue. It's my job as a coach to push him. It's also my job to listen. And Matt wants to be coached. That's what I love about the guy. He's going into Year 14 and wants to be coached. Usually, the great players want to be coached."

Ryan has been coached by quite a few. Smith will be Ryan's fifth offensive play caller in 14 seasons and, counting Dirk Koetter's two tours running the offense in Atlanta, his sixth scheme change.

Smith's system is highly touted and deservedly so, considering its production and overall success while implemented in Tennessee. That's one reason why he was a popular head-coach candidate before he landed in Atlanta.

The information isn't just disseminated from coach to player. It often goes both ways during an exchange of ideas. And it doesn't always have to be such serious business.