Presented by

Wyche: Falcons draft showed Fontenot and Smith are committed to Matt Ryan

May 03, 2021 at 11:39 AM
Image from iOS (1)
Steve Wyche

NFL Analyst

new cp wyche

Before taking a look at the Falcons 2021 draft class specifically, what new head Coach Arthur Smith and first-time GM Terry Fontenot showed over the past few days was their immediate take on the current roster and how to enhance it.

Matt Ryan clearly is the quarterback they believe in. By not drafting a quarterback to develop and instead reaching terms with veteran free agent A.J. McCarron, Fontenot and Smith showed no signaling of Ryan's departure anytime soon. Maybe after the season that process begins, but Ryan won't have to deal with anyone behind him that fans will be clamoring for should he have a tough outing.

The investment of a draft pick for a running back was something Smith and Fontenot did not feel was needed, showing they like in-house back Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson (he is a running back folks) and feel, if needed, they can find undrafted or veteran free agents who fit Smith's scheme. Fontenot told me that once they got to Day 2, the drop off at some positions – again, that were Falcons' scheme friendly – was fairly significant and that they were not going to overreach to fill a supposed need, like running back.

Lastly, Fontenot and Smith gave defensive coordinator Dean Peas some potential immediate contributors in second-round safety Richie Grant from UCF, two corners and edge rusher Ade Ogundeji. Peas also was shown faith that he can scheme up ways to get veteran edge player Dante Fowler and others to be more productive. Remember, Fowler wasn't considered anything special until he was traded to Los Angeles and figured things out in his second season with the Rams.

In all, the initial view of Atlanta's draft class could produce some individual stars, but more so in the short-term, add some really strong components that could accentuate the players already on the roster.

2021 Falcons draft class gallery | Welcome to ATL

Meet your 2021 Atlanta Falcons Draft Class. Welcome to Atlanta!

2021 Draft Class CP
1 / 144
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) carries the ball after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
2 / 144

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) carries the ball after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown catch against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, Pool)
3 / 144

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown catch against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, Pool)

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts runs the 40-yard dash during a pro day for NFL scouts, Wednesday, Mar. 31, 2021, in Gainesville,Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
4 / 144

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts runs the 40-yard dash during a pro day for NFL scouts, Wednesday, Mar. 31, 2021, in Gainesville,Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
5 / 144

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) carries the ball after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
6 / 144

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) carries the ball after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts runs the 40-yard dash during a pro day for NFL scouts, Wednesday, Mar. 31, 2021, in Gainesville,Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
7 / 144

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts runs the 40-yard dash during a pro day for NFL scouts, Wednesday, Mar. 31, 2021, in Gainesville,Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts poses for a portrait Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Santa Ana, Calif. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
8 / 144

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts poses for a portrait Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Santa Ana, Calif. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts catches a pass against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. The play was ruled out of bounds.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
9 / 144

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts catches a pass against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. The play was ruled out of bounds.(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
10 / 144

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) runs a pass pattern against South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
11 / 144

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) runs a pass pattern against South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts poses for a portrait Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Santa Ana, Calif. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
12 / 144

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts poses for a portrait Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Santa Ana, Calif. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts poses for a portrait Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Santa Ana, Calif. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
13 / 144

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts poses for a portrait Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Santa Ana, Calif. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

florida_pitts_kyle_3
14 / 144
FILE - Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) tires to get past Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo. Kyle Pitts is arguably the most dynamic playmaker in the NFL draft, a versatile tight end who will try to impress league executives in person during Florida's pro day Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
15 / 144

FILE - Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) tires to get past Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo. Kyle Pitts is arguably the most dynamic playmaker in the NFL draft, a versatile tight end who will try to impress league executives in person during Florida's pro day Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 15-yard pass reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, in Gainesville, Fla. Pitts was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
16 / 144

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 15-yard pass reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, in Gainesville, Fla. Pitts was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts poses for a portrait Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Santa Ana, Calif. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
17 / 144

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts poses for a portrait Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Santa Ana, Calif. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws a pass in front of Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) during the first half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
18 / 144

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws a pass in front of Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) during the first half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) runs a fumble he recovered in for a touch down while playing Virginia in the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Notre Dame won 35-20. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
19 / 144

Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) runs a fumble he recovered in for a touch down while playing Virginia in the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Notre Dame won 35-20. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ MAST/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
20 / 144

Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) celebrates after a play during the first half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
21 / 144

Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) celebrates after a play during the first half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) jogs off the field during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
22 / 144

Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) jogs off the field during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
notredame_ogundeji_ade_1
23 / 144
National Team offensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa of UCLA (92) runs a drill with defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji of Notre Dame (91) during the National Team practice for the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
24 / 144

National Team offensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa of UCLA (92) runs a drill with defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji of Notre Dame (91) during the National Team practice for the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass (4) attempts a pass over the defense of Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) and Drew White during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
25 / 144

Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass (4) attempts a pass over the defense of Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) and Drew White during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) reacts after scoring a touch down on a fumble recovery while playing Virginia in the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Notre Dame won 35-20. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
26 / 144

Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) reacts after scoring a touch down on a fumble recovery while playing Virginia in the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Notre Dame won 35-20. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ MAST/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) pressures Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
27 / 144

Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) pressures Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Brian Blanco/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) evades a tackle by Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) as he runs for a touchdown during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
28 / 144

Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) evades a tackle by Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) as he runs for a touchdown during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Brian Blanco/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws the ball during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Alabama beat Notre Dame 31-14. (Cooper Neill via AP)
29 / 144

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws the ball during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Alabama beat Notre Dame 31-14. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) rushes the edge during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won, 31-14. (Ric Tapia via AP)
30 / 144

Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) rushes the edge during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won, 31-14. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP2021
Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) plays against Alabama during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
31 / 144

Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) plays against Alabama during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) cuts around Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
32 / 144

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) cuts around Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji of Notre Dame (91) points during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
33 / 144

National Team defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji of Notre Dame (91) points during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
notredame_ogundeji_ade_2
34 / 144
NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS/NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
AO cp
35 / 144
ao gallery cp
36 / 144
texas_graham_taquon_3
37 / 144
Texas defensive end Ta'Quon Graham goes through drills during the school's Pro Day, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
38 / 144

Texas defensive end Ta'Quon Graham goes through drills during the school's Pro Day, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas defensive end Ta'Quon Graham runs for scouts and coaches during the school's Pro Day, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
39 / 144

Texas defensive end Ta'Quon Graham runs for scouts and coaches during the school's Pro Day, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas defensive end Ta'Quon Graham goes through drills during the school's Pro Day, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
40 / 144

Texas defensive end Ta'Quon Graham goes through drills during the school's Pro Day, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

National Team defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham of Texas (49) runs a drill during the National Team practice for the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
41 / 144

National Team defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham of Texas (49) runs a drill during the National Team practice for the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

texas_graham_taquon_2
42 / 144
Texas defensive end Ta'Quon Graham goes through drills during the school's Pro Day, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
43 / 144

Texas defensive end Ta'Quon Graham goes through drills during the school's Pro Day, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

texas_graham_taquon_4
44 / 144
Texas defensive end Ta'Quon Graham goes through drills during the school's Pro Day, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
45 / 144

Texas defensive end Ta'Quon Graham goes through drills during the school's Pro Day, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

texas_graham_taquon_5
46 / 144
Texas defensive end Ta'Quon Graham runs for scouts and coaches during the school's Pro Day, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
47 / 144

Texas defensive end Ta'Quon Graham runs for scouts and coaches during the school's Pro Day, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas defensive end Ta'Quon Graham is measured during the school's Pro Day, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
48 / 144

Texas defensive end Ta'Quon Graham is measured during the school's Pro Day, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

texas_graham_taquon_1
49 / 144
texas_graham_taquon_5
50 / 144
texas_graham_taquon_2
51 / 144
texas_graham_taquon_3
52 / 144
texas_graham_taquon_1
53 / 144
Stanford center Drew Dalman, right, prepares to snap the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
54 / 144

Stanford center Drew Dalman, right, prepares to snap the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Stanford center Drew Dalman (51) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
55 / 144

Stanford center Drew Dalman (51) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Stanford's Drew Dalman celebrates a touchdown in the first half against Washington State during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Don Feria)
56 / 144

Stanford's Drew Dalman celebrates a touchdown in the first half against Washington State during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Don Feria)

CORVALLIS, OR - DECEMBER 12: Drew Dalman #51 of the Stanford Cardinal during a game between Oregon State University and Stanford Football at Reser Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Corvallis, Oregon.
57 / 144

CORVALLIS, OR - DECEMBER 12: Drew Dalman #51 of the Stanford Cardinal during a game between Oregon State University and Stanford Football at Reser Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Corvallis, Oregon.

Stanford center Drew Dalman, left, snaps the ball to quarterback Davis Mills in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
58 / 144

Stanford center Drew Dalman, left, snaps the ball to quarterback Davis Mills in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

STANFORD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Drew Dalman of the Stanford Cardinal during a game between University of Colorado and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Stanford, California.
59 / 144

STANFORD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Drew Dalman of the Stanford Cardinal during a game between University of Colorado and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Stanford, California.

Stanford's Drew Dalman participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
60 / 144

Stanford's Drew Dalman participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

STANFORD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Drew Dalman #51 and Davis Mills #15 of the Stanford Cardinal during a game between University of Colorado and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Stanford, California.
61 / 144

STANFORD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Drew Dalman #51 and Davis Mills #15 of the Stanford Cardinal during a game between University of Colorado and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Stanford, California.

Stanford center Drew Dalman in action against Southern California during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
62 / 144

Stanford center Drew Dalman in action against Southern California during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

STANFORD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Drew Dalman of the Stanford Cardinal during a game between University of Colorado and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Stanford, California.
63 / 144

STANFORD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Drew Dalman of the Stanford Cardinal during a game between University of Colorado and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Stanford, California.

Stanford Cardinal center Drew Dalman (51) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
64 / 144

Stanford Cardinal center Drew Dalman (51) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall (23) celebrates after intercepting a Nevada pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
65 / 144

San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall (23) celebrates after intercepting a Nevada pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall (23) flips as he intercepts a pass during the first half of a college football game against Nevada Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in San Diego. CA. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
66 / 144

San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall (23) flips as he intercepts a pass during the first half of a college football game against Nevada Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in San Diego. CA. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall celebrates after the team's 38-7 over Utah State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
67 / 144

San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall celebrates after the team's 38-7 over Utah State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)

San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall during an NCAA football game against Utah State on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
68 / 144

San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall during an NCAA football game against Utah State on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

14 November 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Hawaii Warriors 34-10 Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
69 / 144

14 November 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Hawaii Warriors 34-10 Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com

San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall during an NCAA football game against Hawaii on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
70 / 144

San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall during an NCAA football game against Hawaii on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

National Team defensive back Darren Hall of San Diego State (23) walks the sideline during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
71 / 144

National Team defensive back Darren Hall of San Diego State (23) walks the sideline during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

05 December 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs take on the Colorado State Rams in their final home game of the 2020 season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
72 / 144

05 December 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs take on the Colorado State Rams in their final home game of the 2020 season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com

05 December 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Colorado State Rams 29-17 in their final home game of the 2020 season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
73 / 144

05 December 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Colorado State Rams 29-17 in their final home game of the 2020 season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com

National Team defensive back Darren Hall of San Diego State (23) warms up before the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
74 / 144

National Team defensive back Darren Hall of San Diego State (23) warms up before the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

05 December 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Colorado State Rams 29-17 in their final home game of the 2020 season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
75 / 144

05 December 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Colorado State Rams 29-17 in their final home game of the 2020 season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com

05 December 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Colorado State Rams 29-17 in their final home game of the 2020 season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
76 / 144

05 December 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Colorado State Rams 29-17 in their final home game of the 2020 season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com

05 December 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs take on the Colorado State Rams in their final home game of the 2020 season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
77 / 144

05 December 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs take on the Colorado State Rams in their final home game of the 2020 season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com

14 November 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Hawaii Warriors 34-10 Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
78 / 144

14 November 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Hawaii Warriors 34-10 Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com

05 December 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs take on the Colorado State Rams in their final home game of the 2020 season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
79 / 144

05 December 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs take on the Colorado State Rams in their final home game of the 2020 season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com

24 October 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs open up their season against UNLV at Dignity Health Sports Stadium in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State)
80 / 144

24 October 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs open up their season against UNLV at Dignity Health Sports Stadium in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State)

14 November 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Hawaii Warriors 34-10 Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
81 / 144

14 November 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Hawaii Warriors 34-10 Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com

14 November 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Hawaii Warriors 34-10 Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
82 / 144

14 November 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Hawaii Warriors 34-10 Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com

14 November 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Hawaii Warriors 34-10 Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
83 / 144

14 November 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Hawaii Warriors 34-10 Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com

05 December 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs take on the Colorado State Rams in their final home game of the 2020 season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
84 / 144

05 December 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs take on the Colorado State Rams in their final home game of the 2020 season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com

San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall, left, breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for New Mexico wide receiver Delane Hart-Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
85 / 144

San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall, left, breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for New Mexico wide receiver Delane Hart-Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

14 November 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Hawaii Warriors 34-10 Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
86 / 144

14 November 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Hawaii Warriors 34-10 Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com

Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet (24) celebrates his touchdown with Jalen Mayfield (73) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
87 / 144

Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet (24) celebrates his touchdown with Jalen Mayfield (73) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) plays against Michigan State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
88 / 144

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) plays against Michigan State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
89 / 144

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

FILE - Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) blocks against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, file photo. The Kansas City Chiefs already have spent the offseason rebuilding an offensive line ravaged by injuries and then dominated by Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl. But there is still work to be done, and the next opportunity to provide some help up front for quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
90 / 144

FILE - Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) blocks against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, file photo. The Kansas City Chiefs already have spent the offseason rebuilding an offensive line ravaged by injuries and then dominated by Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl. But there is still work to be done, and the next opportunity to provide some help up front for quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
91 / 144

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

The University of Michigan football team defeats Army, 24-21, in overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on September 7, 2019.
92 / 144

The University of Michigan football team defeats Army, 24-21, in overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on September 7, 2019.

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
93 / 144

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

michigan_mayfield_jalen_1
94 / 144
Michigan Football falls to Michigan State, 27-24, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on October 31, 2020.
95 / 144

Michigan Football falls to Michigan State, 27-24, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on October 31, 2020.

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) blocks against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
96 / 144

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) blocks against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield poses on an NFL Network set, Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL.. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
97 / 144

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield poses on an NFL Network set, Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL.. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Michigan Football falls to Michigan State, 27-24, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on October 31, 2020.
98 / 144

Michigan Football falls to Michigan State, 27-24, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on October 31, 2020.

The University of Michigan football team loses to the University of Wisconsin, 35-14, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., on Sept. 21, 2019.
99 / 144

The University of Michigan football team loses to the University of Wisconsin, 35-14, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., on Sept. 21, 2019.

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) blocks against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
100 / 144

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) blocks against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
101 / 144

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) plays against Michigan State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
102 / 144

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) plays against Michigan State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

South Florida tight end Mitchell Wilcox (89) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant during the moments of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Central Florida recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
103 / 144

South Florida tight end Mitchell Wilcox (89) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant during the moments of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Central Florida recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant covers a Stanford play during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
104 / 144

Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant covers a Stanford play during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant (27) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina State Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
105 / 144

Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant (27) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina State Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

East Carolina running back Trace Christian, center, is stopped by Central Florida defensive back Antwan Collier, lower left, and defensive back Richie Grant, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
106 / 144

East Carolina running back Trace Christian, center, is stopped by Central Florida defensive back Antwan Collier, lower left, and defensive back Richie Grant, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Cincinnati tight end Leonard Taylor (11) is stopped by Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant (27) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
107 / 144

Cincinnati tight end Leonard Taylor (11) is stopped by Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant (27) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Pittsburgh wide receiver V'Lique Carter (19), right tries to get away from Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant (27) after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
108 / 144

Pittsburgh wide receiver V'Lique Carter (19), right tries to get away from Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant (27) after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) is tackled by Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant (27) after rushing for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
109 / 144

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) is tackled by Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant (27) after rushing for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Central Florida's Richie Grant returns a kick against Florida International during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
110 / 144

Central Florida's Richie Grant returns a kick against Florida International during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant (27) follows a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
111 / 144

Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant (27) follows a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Houston linebacker Grant Stuard of Houston and UCF defensive back Richie Grant of UCF (27) celebrate after an interception during the American team practice for the NCAA college football Senior Bowl, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
112 / 144

Houston linebacker Grant Stuard of Houston and UCF defensive back Richie Grant of UCF (27) celebrate after an interception during the American team practice for the NCAA college football Senior Bowl, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

American Team defensive back Richie Grant of UCF (27) watches during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
113 / 144

American Team defensive back Richie Grant of UCF (27) watches during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

American Team defensive back Richie Grant of UCF (27) during the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
114 / 144

American Team defensive back Richie Grant of UCF (27) during the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant, right, tackles Cincinnati wide receiver Jayshon Jackson after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
115 / 144

Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant, right, tackles Cincinnati wide receiver Jayshon Jackson after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ucf_grant_richie_3
116 / 144
ucf_grant_richie_4
117 / 144
American Team defensive back Richie Grant of UCF (27) celebrates a stop during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
118 / 144

American Team defensive back Richie Grant of UCF (27) celebrates a stop during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Frank Darby (84) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
119 / 144

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Frank Darby (84) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) runs with a reception as Sacramento State defensive back Allen Perryman (30) pursues during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
120 / 144

Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) runs with a reception as Sacramento State defensive back Allen Perryman (30) pursues during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Frank Darby (84) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
121 / 144

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Frank Darby (84) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and receiver Frank Darby (84) meet at midfield prior to an NCAA college football game against Kent State, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. Daniels is the first true freshman to start the opening game of the season at quarterback in school history. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
122 / 144

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and receiver Frank Darby (84) meet at midfield prior to an NCAA college football game against Kent State, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. Daniels is the first true freshman to start the opening game of the season at quarterback in school history. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Frank Darby (84) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
123 / 144

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Frank Darby (84) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) runs against Sacramento State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
124 / 144

Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) runs against Sacramento State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

National Team wide receiver Frank Darby of Arizona State (84) catches against defensive back Camryn Bynum of California (24) during the National Team practice for the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
125 / 144

National Team wide receiver Frank Darby of Arizona State (84) catches against defensive back Camryn Bynum of California (24) during the National Team practice for the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

National Team wide receiver Frank Darby of Arizona State (84) makes a touchdown during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
126 / 144

National Team wide receiver Frank Darby of Arizona State (84) makes a touchdown during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

National Team wide receiver Frank Darby of Arizona State (84) runs during the National Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
127 / 144

National Team wide receiver Frank Darby of Arizona State (84) runs during the National Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) against UCLA during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. UCLA won 25-18. (AP Photo/Matt York)
128 / 144

Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) against UCLA during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. UCLA won 25-18. (AP Photo/Matt York)

National Team wide receiver Frank Darby of Arizona State (84) runs during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
129 / 144

National Team wide receiver Frank Darby of Arizona State (84) runs during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

arizona_darby_frank_3
130 / 144
arizona_darby_frank_1
131 / 144
Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) runs against Sacramento State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
132 / 144

Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) runs against Sacramento State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Boise State cornerback Avery Williams, left, battles with Utah State wide receiver Jalen Greene (21) for the ball on a pass in the second of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 33-24. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
133 / 144

Boise State cornerback Avery Williams, left, battles with Utah State wide receiver Jalen Greene (21) for the ball on a pass in the second of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 33-24. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Boise State cornerback Avery Williams (26) locks the ball away from Fresno State wide receiver KeeSean Johnson (3) in the second half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West championship, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Fresno State won 19-16. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
134 / 144

Boise State cornerback Avery Williams (26) locks the ball away from Fresno State wide receiver KeeSean Johnson (3) in the second half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West championship, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Fresno State won 19-16. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Boise State cornerback Avery Williams (26) gets past San Diego State defenders as he runs a punt back for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
135 / 144

Boise State cornerback Avery Williams (26) gets past San Diego State defenders as he runs a punt back for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Boise State cornerback Avery Williams (26) during the second half of an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
136 / 144

Boise State cornerback Avery Williams (26) during the second half of an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Boise State cornerback Avery Williams (26) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 56-28 over Colorado State.(AP Photo/Steve Conner)
137 / 144

Boise State cornerback Avery Williams (26) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 56-28 over Colorado State.(AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Boise State's Avery Williams (26) stiff arms San Jose State's Brendan Manigo (33) on a punt return during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
138 / 144

Boise State's Avery Williams (26) stiff arms San Jose State's Brendan Manigo (33) on a punt return during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Boise State cornerback Avery Williams (26) returns a on side kick attempt 44 yards for a touchdown against Colorado State in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 56-28 over Colorado State.(AP Photo/Steve Conner)
139 / 144

Boise State cornerback Avery Williams (26) returns a on side kick attempt 44 yards for a touchdown against Colorado State in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 56-28 over Colorado State.(AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Boise State's Avery Williams (26) celebrates with teammates Khafari Buffalo (14) and Andrew Van Buren (21) after scoring a touchdown on a punt return against San Jose State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
140 / 144

Boise State's Avery Williams (26) celebrates with teammates Khafari Buffalo (14) and Andrew Van Buren (21) after scoring a touchdown on a punt return against San Jose State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Boise State cornerback Avery Williams (26) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. Boise State won 31-24. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
141 / 144

Boise State cornerback Avery Williams (26) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. Boise State won 31-24. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Boise State's Avery Williams (26) returns a punt for a touchdown against Hawaii during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
142 / 144

Boise State's Avery Williams (26) returns a punt for a touchdown against Hawaii during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 file photo, Boise State's Avery Williams (26) races past San Jose State's Tre Jenkins (22) on his punt return for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in San Jose, Calif. No. 25 San Jose State will face perennial conference powerhouse Boise State in the Mountain West championship on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 in Las Vegas. The game is usually played on the higher seed's home field but this year it will be held at Sam Boyd Stadium. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
143 / 144

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 file photo, Boise State's Avery Williams (26) races past San Jose State's Tre Jenkins (22) on his punt return for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in San Jose, Calif. No. 25 San Jose State will face perennial conference powerhouse Boise State in the Mountain West championship on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 in Las Vegas. The game is usually played on the higher seed's home field but this year it will be held at Sam Boyd Stadium. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

Boise State cornerback Avery Williams (26) catches a kick during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Troy in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Boise State won 24-17. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)
144 / 144

Boise State cornerback Avery Williams (26) catches a kick during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Troy in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Boise State won 24-17. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Now, let's take a deeper dive:

No. 4 overall pick, tight end Kyle Pitts, is the chess piece every team wants in its offensive skill group. He is a matchup issue in the passing game. Schematically, defensive coordinators are hoping they have the proper personnel on their roster or at least players smart enough to figure out whether Atlanta is going to throw it when they have Pitts lined up wide or in motion, or if it's a run play when he's in-line.

Smith has so much to concoct and plenty of time to do it – and don't think Ryan isn't thinking about ways he can help exploit opposing tendencies with all the weapons he's been afforded. Don't forget, Pitts can block too.

Adding a guard/tackle Jalen Mayfield out of Michigan and center Drew Dalman immediately ramps up competition along the offensive interior, which is needed. Size, smarts, and toughness are what Smith wants and by landing this pair in the draft, they have the chance to grow together.

Smith said during the draft that Atlanta would not overreach for O-line help and that he felt that scheme design could benefit those veterans already in place. He knows, though, you can't have enough linemen and you can't have enough good linemen for an offense that won't work properly unless the run game functions well consistently.

Now to the side of the ball where concern prevailed before the draft – and to some degree, afterward.

Fontenot told me during the draft that there wasn't an abundance of pass rushers that can win one-on-one battles. So, when things got to Day 2 and beyond, the edge rush help the Falcons need likely would be someone that would be more developmental and serve more as a spoke instead of the wheel. Ogundeji fits that mold, so it's up to Peas to coach him in his hybrid odd/even front up while figuring out how he can work with the other's up front, including fifth-round defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham.

Drafting safety Richie Grant after trading back in the second round and adding two more cornerbacks (Darren Hall and Avery Williams) was strategic and desired. Fontenot told me before the draft that safeties that can play free and strong with coverage ability were paramount. With offenses, keeping teams in sub packages (five or six defensive backs) 70 percent of the time, you can't keep up without a multitude of open-field tacklers and matchup options.

Grant checks all those boxes, plus, he is a far more longer-term option than veteran safeties Erik Harris and Duran Harmon, who signed one-year deals. Corners Darren Hall and Avery Williams could compete for starting roles, but also add needed depth to a unit that found itself picked on last season.

Sixth-round WR Frank Darby is a big-bodied target but figures to have to earn his keep on special teams initially.

Much will be made on which of these players hit, are projects or busts. It's just the way we do things in media as fans, etc. It is fair in some regards but not always. There simply is too much competition for everyone to stick.

While much is expected of these young men, much should also be expected of Fontenot and Smith now. GMs and especially coaches are hired and paid handsomely because they are supposed gurus, offensive or defensive whisperers that can fix the broken, develop the raw, create opportunities for the worthy and part ways with the disruptive.

Those who lead and communicate best, while showcasing their "guru" strengths tend to be who wins and sustains success. Now is when Smith and Fontenot earn their keep. Though the roster is fluid, this new regime has laid its foundation in free agency and now the draft. It has shown us how it plans to chart its course.

It's time now to chart it.

Fans react to an Atlanta Falcons touchdown during the first half of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday November 24, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

2021 Atlanta Falcons Tickets

Click below to learn more about Season and Group tickets for 2021 season and place a deposit today!

Learn More

Related Content

news

Falcons agree to terms with 20 college free agents

news

Report: Falcons not picking up Hayden Hurst's fifth-year option

The Falcons are reportedly not picking up Hayden Hurst's fifth-year option 
news

Falcons Exercise WR Calvin Ridley's Fifth-Year Option

news

Final Grades for 2021 Draft Class

Top News

Getting Real with Grady Jarrett Podcast | Mother's Day Special Guest Elisha Jarrett

Falcons agree to terms with 20 college free agents

Wyche: Falcons draft showed Fontenot and Smith are committed to Matt Ryan

Falcons Exercise WR Calvin Ridley's Fifth-Year Option

Advertising