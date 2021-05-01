Presented by

Falcons draft cornerback Darren Hall in fourth round 

May 01, 2021 at 12:19 PM
The Atlanta Falcons selected cornerback Darren Hall with the No. 108 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

At San Diego State, Hall was a very productive player. During the 2019 season, he tied the FBS lead for pass breakups that season with 16. He's 5-foot-11, 188 pounds and can play both outside and at the nickel position.

Hall plays with good instincts and has shown he can make plays on the ball. As a first-team all-Mountain West selection following the 2020 season, he recored 37 tackles and three interceptions in eight games.

Welcome to Atlanta, Darren Hall | 2021 NFL Draft

With the 108th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons select cornerback Darren Hall from San Diego State University.

San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall, left, breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for New Mexico wide receiver Delane Hart-Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
14 November 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Hawaii Warriors 34-10 Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
06 November 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs lost to San Jose State 28-17 Friday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
06 November 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs lost to San Jose State 28-17 Friday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
14 November 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Hawaii Warriors 34-10 Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
06 November 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs lost to San Jose State 28-17 Friday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
05 December 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs take on the Colorado State Rams in their final home game of the 2020 season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
05 December 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs take on the Colorado State Rams in their final home game of the 2020 season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com

14 November 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Hawaii Warriors 34-10 Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
14 November 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Hawaii Warriors 34-10 Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com

14 November 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Hawaii Warriors 34-10 Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
14 November 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Hawaii Warriors 34-10 Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
24 October 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs open up their season against UNLV at Dignity Health Sports Stadium in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State)
05 December 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs take on the Colorado State Rams in their final home game of the 2020 season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
14 November 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Hawaii Warriors 34-10 Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
05 December 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs take on the Colorado State Rams in their final home game of the 2020 season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
National Team defensive back Darren Hall of San Diego State (23) walks the sideline during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
05 December 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs take on the Colorado State Rams in their final home game of the 2020 season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
05 December 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Colorado State Rams 29-17 in their final home game of the 2020 season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
05 December 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Colorado State Rams 29-17 in their final home game of the 2020 season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com

National Team defensive back Darren Hall of San Diego State (23) warms up before the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
National Team defensive back Darren Hall of San Diego State (23) warms up before the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

05 December 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Colorado State Rams 29-17 in their final home game of the 2020 season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
05 December 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Colorado State Rams 29-17 in their final home game of the 2020 season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com

05 December 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Colorado State Rams 29-17 in their final home game of the 2020 season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall during an NCAA football game against Hawaii on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
14 November 2020: The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Hawaii Warriors 34-10 Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Credit: Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State) More game action at sdsuaztecphotos.com
San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall during an NCAA football game against Utah State on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall celebrates after the team's 38-7 over Utah State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall (23) flips as he intercepts a pass during the first half of a college football game against Nevada Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in San Diego. CA. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall (23) celebrates after intercepting a Nevada pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall (23) celebrates with teammate Luq Barcoo after scoring a touchdown on a Central Michigan fumble return during the second half of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
