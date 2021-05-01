Falcons draft cornerback Darren Hall in fourth round 

The Atlanta Falcons selected cornerback Darren Hall with the No. 108 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
At San Diego State, Hall was a very productive player. During the 2019 season, he tied the FBS lead for pass breakups that season with 16. He's 5-foot-11, 188 pounds and can play both outside and at the nickel position.
Hall plays with good instincts and has shown he can make plays on the ball. As a first-team all-Mountain West selection following the 2020 season, he recored 37 tackles and three interceptions in eight games.
