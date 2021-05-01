Presented by

Falcons draft DT Ta'Quan Graham in fifth round of NFL Draft

May 01, 2021 at 02:07 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons selected defensive tackle Ta'Quan Graham out of Texas in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Graham started 24 games at Texas. The 6-foot-3, 292-pound defensive lineman recorded 23 tackles, two sacks, two quarterback hurries and recorded one fumble during his senior season in Austin and earned an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

After playing defensive end in high school where he was an All-American, Graham moved to defensive tackle under coach Tom Herman. Graham says he sees himself as a 3-technique in the NFL.

Expert analysis:

"Well-built with long arms and good lean mass, Graham looks the part physically but plays with below-average twitch and quickness to make plays. He has the length and strength that might make more sense as an odd-front five-technique on a unit that leans heavily on physical traits. He won't offer much as a rusher, so he'll really need to elevate his game as a run stuffer to play in the league." - Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Welcome to Atlanta, Ta'Quon Graham | 2021 NFL Draft

With the 148th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons select defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham from Texas.

Texas defensive end Ta'Quon Graham is measured during the school's Pro Day, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas defensive end Ta'Quon Graham runs for scouts and coaches during the school's Pro Day, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas defensive end Ta'Quon Graham goes through drills during the school's Pro Day, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas defensive end Ta'Quon Graham goes through drills during the school's Pro Day, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
National Team defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham of Texas (49) runs a drill during the National Team practice for the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Texas defensive end Ta'Quon Graham goes through drills during the school's Pro Day, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas defensive end Ta'Quon Graham runs for scouts and coaches during the school's Pro Day, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas defensive end Ta'Quon Graham goes through drills during the school's Pro Day, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
