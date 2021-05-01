Falcons draft DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji in fifth round of NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons selected defensive end Adetokunbo Ogundeji in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Ogundeji was a team captain at Notre Dame in the 2020 season and recorded 23 tackles and a team-high seven sacks. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound edge rusher is long and possess solid upper-body strength. After enrolling at Notre Dame at the age of 17, Ogundeji has gained 50 pounds of muscle mass.
Expert analysis:
"Plodding defensive end with traits to garner late-round attention from 4-3 and 3-4 teams. Ogundeji's football frame and play have both improved over the years. He's long and possesses good upper-body strength, which have frequently been physical traits that foreshadow an ability to improve with more coaching on the next level. He needs technique work and a more diversified rush approach. He must find a way to create pocket turmoil since his lack of fluidity and agility are likely to prevent him from making many plays in the run game. A backup role could be his absolute ceiling." - Lance Zeirlein, NFL.com
