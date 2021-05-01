Presented by

Falcons draft DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji in fifth round of NFL Draft

May 01, 2021 at 03:36 PM
The Atlanta Falcons selected defensive end Adetokunbo Ogundeji in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Ogundeji was a team captain at Notre Dame in the 2020 season and recorded 23 tackles and a team-high seven sacks. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound edge rusher is long and possess solid upper-body strength. After enrolling at Notre Dame at the age of 17, Ogundeji has gained 50 pounds of muscle mass.

Expert analysis:

"Plodding defensive end with traits to garner late-round attention from 4-3 and 3-4 teams. Ogundeji's football frame and play have both improved over the years. He's long and possesses good upper-body strength, which have frequently been physical traits that foreshadow an ability to improve with more coaching on the next level. He needs technique work and a more diversified rush approach. He must find a way to create pocket turmoil since his lack of fluidity and agility are likely to prevent him from making many plays in the run game. A backup role could be his absolute ceiling." - Lance Zeirlein, NFL.com

Welcome to Atlanta, Adetokunbo Ogundeji | 2021 NFL Draft

With the 182nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons select defensive end Adetokunbo Ogundeji from Notre Dame.

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) cuts around Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) cuts around Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team offensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa of UCLA (92) runs a drill with defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji of Notre Dame (91) during the National Team practice for the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
National Team offensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa of UCLA (92) runs a drill with defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji of Notre Dame (91) during the National Team practice for the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS/NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) plays against Alabama during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) plays against Alabama during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji of Notre Dame (91) points during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
National Team defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji of Notre Dame (91) points during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) rushes the edge during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won, 31-14. (Ric Tapia via AP)
Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) rushes the edge during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won, 31-14. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP2021
Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) jogs off the field during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) jogs off the field during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws the ball during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Alabama beat Notre Dame 31-14. (Cooper Neill via AP)
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws the ball during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Alabama beat Notre Dame 31-14. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) reacts after scoring a touch down on a fumble recovery while playing Virginia in the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Notre Dame won 35-20. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) reacts after scoring a touch down on a fumble recovery while playing Virginia in the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Notre Dame won 35-20. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ MAST/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) pressures Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) pressures Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Brian Blanco/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) evades a tackle by Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) as he runs for a touchdown during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) evades a tackle by Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) as he runs for a touchdown during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Brian Blanco/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) celebrates after a play during the first half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) celebrates after a play during the first half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws a pass in front of Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) during the first half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws a pass in front of Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) during the first half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) runs a fumble he recovered in for a touch down while playing Virginia in the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Notre Dame won 35-20. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) runs a fumble he recovered in for a touch down while playing Virginia in the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Notre Dame won 35-20. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ MAST/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass (4) attempts a pass over the defense of Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) and Drew White during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass (4) attempts a pass over the defense of Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) and Drew White during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
